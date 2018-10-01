October 2018 Horoscope: Venus Is in the Forefront

Share with your friends Submit

The most significant item for this month is Venus (our planet of desire, sugar, relationships, and jealousy) going stationary retrograde on October 5. Venus has been in the retrograde state since the end of September. With Venus retrograde, we are looking back at relationships, reviewing our investments, focusing on our appearance, and questioning what really makes us satisfied at the deepest level. Starting new partnerships during a Venus retrograde is strongly discouraged. Venus will be direct on December 15. • Good days for this month are the 15th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 27th, and 29th. Days with more tension are the 2nd, 5th, 10th, 12th, 19th, 23rd, and 31st.

ARIES (March 21–April 19). Relationships and career decisions are what’s on the menu for October. You are trying to create a better balance in your life between the demands of work and your relationship needs. This is an excellent month to create some time to renew those emotional and intimate boundaries with your partner. If there are problems in your partnerships, they will come to the surface so that you can confront them and generate resolutions. In the latter part of the month, you are paying more attention to your finances and ruminating about whether some of your friendships are worth it.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20). Taureans are extra-energized this entire month. You may feel very impatient with your current career or with your bosses. With your ruler, Venus, going retrograde until mid-December, it’s better to think your actions through before you let your anger make a decision for you. You do need to change, and you do need to reinvent yourself, but January would be a better time for that. Exercising, working out, or working in your garden can be healthy ways to release some of the tension. Relationship demands and expectations also share the spotlight for this month. Your partnership may need some real TLC over the next couple of months. This applies to business as well as romantic relationships. If you are single, an old relationship partner may want to make contact. Watch your spending this month!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21). As the month begins, you are in a creative and playful time. This is a very good time to be with your children, to be self-indulgent, and to explore new ways to keep that mentally active part of you entertained. By midmonth, you are ready to get back into your normal routines. Relationships with coworkers may be trying during October. You have lots of ideas about ways to resolve this tension, but they may not be willing to listen. You are still a bit confused about your career direction, but that will be more fully resolved in 2019. Focus some of this energy on your personal health and diet regimen.

CANCER (June 22–July 22). In October, you are really focused on your home, roots, and family. You may want to have more family and social gatherings in your home this month. You may also want to do some redecorating, or potentially relocate. You mainly just want a warm and comfortable nest to come home to. In relationships, you’re looking to clarify the boundaries and expectations that you have with each other. You’re looking for a common goal that you both can work toward. In the latter half of the month, you’re looking to be more playful and not take yourself (or life) so seriously. Keep working on your finances and getting that part of your life in order. You have two good months to work on that, so you may be able to clear up your problems by then.

LEO (July 23–August 22). You are looking to make some major changes in your career sector. Since the beginning of 2018 you have been in a period where you’re bored with your current career choice. Although you are feeling the urge to look for alternative interests or a new career direction this month, it may be best to wait until January 2019 before you take action on your plans. In the latter part of the month, you will want to spend more time at home and with your family. You may be also looking at moving or doing some home improvement. And finally, your partnership needs some attention right now! Be spontaneous and make your partner feel special with a surprise.

VIRGO (August 23–September 22). Finances, budgets, and considering new options for resources are all activating your life this month. You are feeling some financial restrictions, and are working on ways to free yourself from that. You are open to new ideas and ways to market your talents or services. You are able to communicate more easily and get your message across more quickly. This is a good month for classes, travel, or putting on a workshop yourself. You are in a more creative time, and you’re feeling the pressure to do something with that! This is an excellent month to get back on your workout and diet regimen since you have gotten off of your routines during the last couple of the months.

LIBRA (September 23–October 23). Happy Birthday to the Librans—born in the sign of peace, harmony, relationships, and diplomacy! This is your personal yearly cycle where you have time to review the events from last year and to consider new goals and directions for your upcoming year. With your ruling planet, Venus, retrograde until mid-December, this time of assessment will be longer than usual. This is a very good time for confronting and resolving issues from the past, especially issues surrounding relationship breakups. You continue to work on stabilizing your career and creating a more consistent income. Your home may need some work, or you may be considering relocating. In the latter half of the month, you focus more on your finances and freeing yourself from debt.

SCORPIO (October 24–November 21). As this month begins, you are in a time of rest and retreat. You are responding more sensitively to your environment and to the people in it. You will want to choose your company wisely, especially in the beginning of the month. By the middle of the month, you are much more present and ready to take action. There is some drama going on with the family, but you will do your best to avoid and detach from as much of that as you can. Exercise or working in your garden can help relieve some of this tension. If you don’t find a healthy outlet for that tension, you may become accident-prone or lose your temper over unimportant things. With Venus retrograde in Scorpio, you are reminiscing about your childhood and your relationship with family members. Enjoy those memories!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21). You are feeling more open and social, and that will only increase as we get into November. Business organizations, community groups, and friends are an important part of your life this month. You can count on those people to provide you with support in your business, personal marketing, taking on a community project, or going on a great trip out of town. You are also paying a lot more attention to your financial picture and getting that part of your life more organized. You may feel the financial crunch in early October, but that should ease up in the latter half of the month. You are more direct in your communications, especially with people that you work with or provide a service for. Watch your temper, especially around the 10th. Your home is providing a real spiritual retreat for you this year. Make sure you take some time for yourself.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19). This is an especially busy month focusing on long-term security and career. For some of you, this is the time to look at making some advances in your career, or possibly start your own business. For those of you who are older, you may be looking toward retirement or cutting back your hours to better suit your current lifestyle. You’re paying a lot more attention to your boundaries and not responding to everyone just because they ask. In the latter half of the month, it is good to invest your time in business or social organizations to help promote your career or retirement expectations. With Venus retrograde through December, you may hear from friends from the past. It will be a good time to reminisce.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18). This has been a crazy end-of-the-year time for you! Last summer, Mars (planet of action) was retrograde in your sign. You may have wanted to act, but felt that your timing was off. Now that Mars is direct, you are ready to act on your impulses and focus more on you. However, Venus (planet of commitment) goes retrograde and delays our plans and choices until the end of the year. This is a good time to be working on a plan, doing research, or taking special classes to enhance your résumé. This is normally a busy and active time when you step up your responsibilities and social obligations. Be careful to avoid overcommiting yourself through the end of the year.

PISCES (February 19–March 20). Finances, security, and real intimacy are important topics for you this month. This is a very good time for you to review your investments, your salary options, and any debt that may be hanging over your head. By the middle of the month, you are feeling lighter and less burdened. The middle of the month is a much better time for a vacation, teaching or taking a class, going to law school, or just stepping away from your normal routines and demands. Even though Venus, our planet of commitment, is retrograde, you are beginning to notice that there are new career and social opportunities opening up for you. The door opens on November 8, but you may want to wait to make a final decision until December, when commitments will work out better. Get ready—you’re going to have a busy holiday time!

