Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group to Spend $1M on Ads Supporting GOP Candidates in Houston

Share with your friends Submit

Anti-LGBTQ activist Steve Hotze plans to spend up to $1 million on pre-election ads targeting the Houston Public Library’s Drag Queen Storytime program.

Hotze leads the Conservative Republicans of Texas, which is considered an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In 2015, Hotze bankrolled the successful campaign to repeal the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO), and his new ads recycle the same false, fear-mongering attacks from three years ago.

“Remember when the Democrats wanted to allow men to enter women’s public bathrooms, showers and locker rooms?” the narrator states in Hotze’s new TV ad (below), which also includes footage from an anti-HERO commercial depicting a man following a young girl into a bathroom stall.

“We fought then and we won,” the narrator continues. “Now, Democrats want drag queens to read to our little children in public libraries. … We’ve shut them down before, and with your support we will shut them down again. Vote to protect our children. Stop the Democrats. Vote straight Republican.”

According to the Quorum Report, Hotze will spend up to $1 million on the TV ad and a mailer (shown above), which features an image of a crying toddler superimposed against a drag queen with the caption, “Help Me!” The mailer also resurrects the slogan from the anti-HERO campaign, “No Men in Women’s Bathrooms.”

Comments