Ricky Martin to Headline World AIDS Day Concert in Florida

Global music icon Ricky Martin will headline the annual World AIDS Day concert, presented by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). The event will take place at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Monday, December 2, 2024. Thousands are expected for a night dedicated to advocacy, remembrance, and unity in the fight against HIV/AIDS, with complimentary tickets available through registration at AHFevents.org.

World AIDS Day serves as a powerful reminder of the global and ongoing struggle against HIV. Observed annually on December 1, this day encourages communities worldwide to unite in support of people living with HIV, honor those lost to AIDS, and amplify efforts toward an AIDS-free generation.

Martin, a multi-award-winning Puerto Rican artist renowned as the “King of Latin Pop,” has consistently leveraged his platform to champion causes such as HIV/AIDS awareness, human trafficking, and LGBTQIA+ rights. His performance at the World AIDS Day concert is expected to inspire audiences and reaffirm his long-standing commitment to advocacy.

Joining Martin will be acclaimed DJ and rapper DJ Spinderella, known for her boundary-pushing talent and advocacy. A highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the AHF Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Julio Frenk, president of the University of Miami and soon-to-be chancellor of UCLA, for his transformative contributions to global HIV/AIDS policy and public health.

Dr. Frenk’s role in global health includes the groundbreaking achievement of securing universal access to antiretroviral therapy in Mexico and fostering stigma reduction and public health policy on an international scale. His work led to the creation of the AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami, a collaboration that has advanced healthcare education and advocacy.

AHF’s World AIDS Day events have previously featured legendary performers such as Janet Jackson, Christina Aguilera, Diana Ross, and Mariah Carey. Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Blair Underwood, Harry Belafonte, and Dr. Deborah Birx, honoring their dedication to HIV/AIDS activism and public health.

In the United States, 1.2 million people are currently living with HIV, with the epidemic particularly impacting southern states. Miami/Dade County is a national focal point of the crisis, making this year’s concert in South Florida especially poignant.

Founded in 1987, AIDS Healthcare Foundation is the world’s largest nonprofit provider of HIV/AIDS healthcare, currently serving over 2.1 million people across 47 countries. For more information on AHF’s global impact and the World AIDS Day event, visit AIDShealth.org or follow AHF on social media.