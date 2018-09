Share with your friends Submit

Thousands gathered in Town Green Park for The Woodlands’ first-ever LGBTQ Pride Celebration on Sept. 8. The event featured more than 70 vendor booths, in addition to food trucks, DJs, speakers and other entertainment. Organizers estimated that 2,500 people had visited the park by early afternoon. The event began at 11 a.m.

Photos by Dalton DeHart and Edgardo Aguilar

