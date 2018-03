Bunnies on the Bayou 39 is Sunday.

0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Thursday, March 29

• At 5:30 p.m., join the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association for a happy hour at Guava Lamp. Learn about the work of the chamber and the benefits of membership while drinking from a $5 martini menu. The alumni association will also highlight its upcoming Red Dinner Gala, a fundraiser for academic scholarships and emergency funds benefiting LGBTQ students at UH. More info here.

• At 6:30 p.m., Alok Vaid-Menon, a gender non-conforming writer, entertainer, and performing artist will appear at the University of Houston’s Student Center South. Vaid-Menon has been invited to perform, speak, and facilitate conferences across the globe, and their work has been featured in various media outlets such as HBO, MTV, the Guardian, and the New York Times. This event is open to the public. More info here.

• At 7:30 p.m., Urban Souls Dance Company presents its sixth annual Dancing With the Stars Houston at the Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston. Hosted by reigning champions Jackie Adams and Chauncy Glover, the competition pairs Houston celebrities with dance company members for a dance competition that raises funds for Urban Souls. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story about Guy Harrison, Urban Souls Dance Company’s founder. More info here.

Friday, March 30

• At 6 p.m., the UH Graduate College of Social Work will host charity drag bingo at Guava Lamp. The event will feature four rounds of bingo with a suggested donation of $10 per card. Proceeds will benefit the college. More info here.

• At 9 p.m., Fabricio Manzano Entertainment presents Selena Live 1995 at Scandalo Night Club. Selena Quintanilla impersonators will perform in honor of the 23rd anniversary of her passing. Performers include Honey Andrews, Paulina Fhiffer Nila, Linda Crawford, and Selena Lafamme. More info here.

Saturday, March 31

• At 11 a.m., Pride Houston Inc. will host a volunteer fair at the Montrose Center. Get involved with Houston LGBTQ nonprofits and organizations and give back to the community. Participating organizations include Bunnies on The Bayou, the Montrose Center, the Houston AIDS Research Team, Equality Texas, and more. More info here.

• Also at 11 a.m., Houston’s Cesar Chavez Day March steps off at 601 N Cesar Chavez Blvd. The Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Service (TEJAS) will host the march to share culture, art, and issues affecting the community. More info here.

Sunday, April 1

• At noon, Eagle Houston will host A Trip Down The Rabbit Hole. The Easter event will feature DJ Arnold of Dirty Disco on turntables. More info here.

• At 1 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou will host its 39th annual Easter charity event at Buffalo Bayou Park. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on this year’s Bunnies on the Bayou. More info here.

• Also beginning at 1 p.m., Rich’s Houston is throwing an after party for Bunnies on the Bayou 39. Rich’s will offer guests complimentary shuttle service to Buffalo Bayou Park. Grammy-nominated musician DJ Tony Moran will be on turntables, and a suggested donation benefitting the charity is encouraged. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments