Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, October 1 – 4

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Thursday, October 1

Houston Cinema Arts Festival

The 18th annual Houston Cinema Arts Festival opens Thursday and runs through Oct. 11, bringing independent, international, and Houston-connected films to screens across the city. More than 35 features are joined by shorts programs, filmmaker conversations, workshops, and special events. Several LGBTQ titles are in the mix. Various venues and times.

Lauren Sanderson at Pearl Bar

Queer singer-songwriter Lauren Sanderson brings her Come Say Sum Tour to Pearl Bar. Her candid lyrics about relationships, identity, and queer life now come wrapped in a louder, rock-forward sound. Expect an intimate room with big energy. 21 and up. Pearl Bar, 2811 Washington Ave. 8 p.m.

Friday, October 2

[LINK NEEDED] Friday nights at Michael’s Outpost mean drag, live vocals, and cabaret. The weekly revue revisits the music and personalities of earlier decades with a distinctly contemporary spin. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 3

Katy Pride Celebration [LINK NEEDED] Katy Pride’s fourth annual celebration returns with the theme “Stand Tall, Y’all!” More than 2,000 people are expected for live entertainment, community organizations, vendors, food trucks, and activities for all ages. Admission is free. Bear Creek Rodeo Arena, 3230 Hwy. 6. 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Out for Good 2026

The Montrose Center celebrates National Coming Out Day with its 13th annual Out for Good gala. Manila Luzon hosts the “Wild & Untamed” evening, with a special performance by Trinity the Tuck. Dinner, a program, and an after-party benefit the Center’s programs and services. Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker St. 7 p.m.

Tony’s Corner Pocket 20th Anniversary [LINK + TIME NEEDED] Tony’s Corner Pocket marks 20 years in Houston’s LGBTQ nightlife with a Saturday night party. The longtime bar is known for drag performances, male dancers, and amateur strip contests, so expect a celebration to match. Tony’s Corner Pocket, 817 W. Dallas St.

EyeCons [LINK NEEDED] Michael’s Outpost’s long-running Saturday-night drag show spotlights Houston performers in a setting that feels closer to cabaret than a sprawling nightclub show. Michael’s Outpost, 1419 Richmond Ave. 7:30 p.m.

Rebecca Black: Exhibitionism on Tour

Pop singer and out queer artist Rebecca Black brings her Exhibitionism tour, supporting her album Age of the Exhibitionist, to White Oak Music Hall’s downstairs stage. All ages; general admission is standing room only. The venue is cashless, so bring a card. Read OutSmart’s Interview with Rebecca Black here. White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs), Saturday, October 3 at 2915 N. Main St. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Sunday Service Drag Brunch

Blackberri hosts Sunday Service with a rotating cast of drag entertainers, brunch, and cocktails. Two shows give brunchers an early or afternoon option. The Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam St. Brunch 11 a.m.–4 p.m.; shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rocky Horror Brunchtime Show

Sunday brunch gets a little stranger with a drag-and-burlesque take on The Rocky Horror Show. Mari Jane, Rasputin, and Ava Tar lead the cast, and audience participation is encouraged. Rudyard’s Pub/The Club at Rudz, 2010 Waugh Dr. Noon–1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7

First Wednesday Happy Hour

The Diana Foundation and OutSmart team up for First Wednesday Happy Hour at Plume, an evening of community, cocktails, and entertainment. Expect drink specials, complimentary appetizers, door prizes, and a special live musical performance, with The Heart of Leather Foundation as featured community guest. Good drinks, good company, great cause. Plume, 1100 W. 23rd St., Suite 150. 5:30–8 p.m. OutSmart is a proud media sponsor of First Wednesday Happy Hour.

Ongoing

Romeo and Juliet

The Alley Theatre opens its 80th season with Shakespeare’s tragedy of two young lovers caught between feuding families. Through Oct. 11. Alley Theatre, 615 Texas Ave.

Houston Ballet: Manon

Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s dramatic three-act ballet follows Manon, torn between love and the promise of wealth, and Des Grieux, the man willing to follow her through increasingly dangerous choices. Lush dancing, romance, and tragedy. Final performances this weekend. Through Oct. 4. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Proof

4th Wall Theatre Company presents David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama about Catherine, the daughter of a brilliant mathematician. She is wrestling with grief, family tension, and how much of her father’s genius and instability she may have inherited. Intimate, intelligent, and emotionally charged. Closes Saturday, Oct. 3. 4th Wall Theatre Company, 1824 Spring St., Studio 101.

Come From Away

Stages presents its Houston-produced staging of the Tony-nominated musical about the thousands of airline passengers diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, after the Sept. 11 attacks, and the residents who welcomed them. Sunday’s 2 p.m. performance has a Houston twist: a free post-show conversation with Diane and Nick Marson, whose real-life romance after landing in Gander became part of the show. Through Oct. 18. Stages at The Gordy, 800 Rosine St.

Save the Date

Indigo Girls with Linda Perry

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers bring the Indigo Girls to Sugar Land with special guest Linda Perry, the songwriter, producer, and former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman. The duo has kept a devoted LGBTQ following for decades through their music, activism, and openness about their lives. Read OutSmart’s interview here. Thursday, October 15 at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land. 7 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire + Out@TUTS Afterparty

TUTS presents the Broadway musical based on the hit film about a father who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to stay close to his kids. The Oct. 15 performance is followed by the Out@TUTS Afterparty, TUTS’ queer-focused post-show gathering. The show runs Oct. 13–25. Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24 – Sunday, October 25

Tituss Burgess in Concert

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star and Broadway favorite plays two shows in the intimate Zilkha Hall. Expect Broadway, pop, and classic vocal material, with nods to Bette Midler and Shirley Bassey. Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us: [email protected]