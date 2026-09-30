Rebecca Black Brings ‘Age of the Exhibitionist’ Tour to Houston

Rebecca Black has come a long way since “Friday,” her debut single, launched her into the pop-culture spotlight. Since then, she’s released numerous singles, EPs, and albums, and she’s now bringing her latest project, Age of the Exhibitionist, to Houston’s White Oak Music Hall this Saturday.

For Black, Age of the Exhibitionist represents more than another album. The project reflects a period of personal growth and self-discovery as she enters a new phase of her life and career.

“It’s my sophomore album,” Black says. “I’ve been around for a few years now, and I feel like, as I approach this album, I really wanted to create something that felt like a fully realized thought.”

As Black moves through her 20s, she feels the album allows her to confront the person she has become.

“I’m no longer a little kid trying to figure stuff out,” she says.

Black considers Age of the Exhibitionist, which features dance-pop and hyperpop influences, to be ultimately about her identity and unraveling the different aspects of herself.

“I think throughout my career, identity has been a really important thing to start to unpeel for myself,” she says, “and it’s also become something that I’ve really played with in my career.”

Fans attending Black’s show in Houston this weekend can expect her most ambitious production to date.

“It’s definitely the most complex production I’ve ever done,” she says. “It’s the biggest scale production I’ve ever done.”

The Houston stop marks a milestone for the singer, who says she has never before headlined a show in the city. Last year, Black performed in Houston as part of Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour, but this time she’ll return with a show of her own.

“I’m so excited to come to Houston,” she says.

Black says the tour allows her to build an entire visual world around Age of the Exhibitionist, incorporating elements from the album’s visuals and music videos while expanding the concept even further.

“We’ve really gotten to build a look and feel for the show and the stage that I really love,” she says.

Among the production elements is a French curtain that helps frame part of the stage, along with extensive lighting and projection.

“We play a lot with lighting and projection,” she says. “Every song feels like a different feel and a different moment. I feel really proud of it.”

Through touring and her music, Black says she has developed a particularly meaningful relationship with fans in the LGBTQ+ community, something she says has been an important part of her journey.

“This community is my community,” Black says.

She credits the queer community with teaching her valuable lessons about showing up for other people and thinking beyond oneself.

“It’s a community that has taught me so much about the importance of showing up for people in your life and showing up for the world around you in a way that, you know, will hopefully benefit somebody else,” she says.

For Black, those lessons have also shaped the way she thinks about building community through her own work as an artist.

“If you’re trying to have a mission and create a community,” she says, “there is no community like the queer community that will teach you about the important pillars of bringing people together.”

Black believes some of her most meaningful experiences of success have come not from career milestones, but from watching her audience connect with one another.

“I have felt so many moments of pure success just out of the community that I feel so proud to have built,” she says. “The way I get to see my audience treating each other.”

Excited about the future of her music career, Black says she is constantly trying to learn and improve her craft.

“I feel really excited every day that this is what I get to do with my life,” she says. “I love what I do.”

What: Rebecca Black

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Where: White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main St., Houston

For more information: whiteoakmusichall.com