October 2026 Horoscope: Libra Season and Retrogrades

October is retrograde month. First up is Venus retrograde beginning on October 3 until November 13. Venus is the love planet and retrogrades can have us thinking about the past. Venus retrograde can tempt us to put a nice, glossy sheen over a past relationship, conveniently forgetting the glow in the dark-radioactive-toxic parts. Over the next six weeks we get an opportunity to leave the past in the past and practice suiting up and showing up for the life right in front of us.

Mercury goes retrograde beginning on October 24 until November 13. Although a tiny planet, Mercury rules some of the most important aspects of modern life, like travel, transportation, emails, social media posts, cell phones, and negotiations. Understandably, when things go haywire we all have a tendency to tighten our grip, to try and control people and situations, but the higher purpose behind the madness is to unplug, slow down and let go, allowing the Cosmos to work its magic.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This month, relationships are headline news for you, Aries. You rams are masters at getting what you want and you love maintaining your independence, even when in a relationship. Just like Alexis Rose sang in Schitt’s Creek, you’re a little bit single even when you’re not. The New Moon in Libra on October 10 says you’ll maintain your peace of mind in a relationship if you’ll compromise just a bit. Be careful of exes who may return when love planet Venus goes retrograde from October 3 to November 14. Leave the past in the past, Aries, and keep it moving.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

The New Moon in Libra on October 10 has you focused on taking care of your health. Food is one of your greatest pleasures, but it can get you Bulls in a lot of trouble if you overindulge, so it could be time to make a few changes to your diet. You’ve got love on the brain when love planet Venus goes retrograde from October 3 to November 14. When it comes to relationships, you have a tendency to sell yourself short just for security’s sake. It’s time for you Taureans to invest your time and energy into relationships that return the favor. Your feelings flow to the surface with the Full Moon in Taurus on October 26. Let it out, Taurus, there’s no use in trying to hide how you truly feel.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

This month’s New Moon in Libra, coupled with a Venus retrograde beginning on October 3, has you focused on love affairs, self-expression, and work. Of course physical attraction is important when it comes to love, but you Geminis must also be mentally stimulated or it’s a no-go. Highly emotional and clingy types have you looking for the nearest escape hatch. On October 23 the Sun joins Mercury and Venus in the sign of Scorpio. This puts you in a brooding and reflective mood at work, especially if you aren’t getting the recognition you deserve. Use this time to get clear about what you want, and when Mercury and Venus go direct on November 13, ask for what you want. Staying silent will turn you into a little bitter pill.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

The New Moon in Libra on October 10 centers around the most important part of your chart, Cancer: home and family. A settled home and family situation gives you the roots you need to feel materially and emotionally secure. You’re an emotional mess, Cancer, if either of these is in chaos. Try to be patient with any family misunderstandings now. Tense family situations can be smoothed over when Mercury goes direct next month on November 13. Venus retrograde on October 3 and Mercury retrograde on October 24 could have you ruminating about past sorrows in love. You may even hear from an ex. Avoid getting stuck in the past, Cancer.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Venus goes retrograde on October 3, and Mercury retrograde begins on October 24. Both of these retrogrades center around home and family. Things could feel heavy with family right now. Be patient with yourself and others. Instead of being reactive to a family member try to be reflective. The purpose of this Mercury retrograde is about improving your communication skills with family. This isn’t the best time to be looking for a home. If you’ve been struck with the need or want to move, it’s best to wait until next month when both Mercury and Venus go direct on November 13. If you absolutely must move, double and triple check the fine print before signing.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept.22)

Libra season continues this month and reaches its peak with the New Moon in Libra on October 10. Your finances are the important topic right now. Revising financial plans and curbing impulsive spending habits are part of the New Moon in Libra benefits package for you Virgos. Venus retrograde begins on October 3. Besides love, Venus also rules luxury and beauty, so think twice about big purchases and cosmetic procedures right now. It’s best to wait until both Venus and Mercury go direct next month on November 13. After that, botox away. Mars in Leo wants to set you Virgos free, but first you must deal with any lingering resentments, anger, or bitterness you may be holding on to.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You’re still the star of the show as Libra season continues until October 23. You’re the relationship sign of the zodiac and tend to think in terms of “we,” but this month you’re in the spotlight, and it’s time to prioritize yourself and think in terms of me. Do something good just for you. This month’s Venus retrograde on October 3 and Mercury retrograde on October 24 has you rethinking and revising your finances, and the Full Moon in Taurus on October 26 puts your relationships to the test. It’s time to dig deep, Libra. Embrace those messy feelings that you’ve tried to push way down and have that uncomfortable conversation you’ve been avoiding.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

There’s a lineup of planets in Scorpio this month. Venus in Scorpio begins on October 3 and has you re-evaluating who gets your time and attention. “Go deep or go home” is your motto when it comes to love and relationships. When you’re with someone, you give them your focus and undivided attention. Those who find your laser focus “too much,” along with those who are flakey and don’t keep their word, are part of the “go home” crowd. Mars in Leo all month heats up your house of career. You may have to navigate a few conflicts in this area but you won’t be deterred. You’ve got your mojo back and you’re getting things done.

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

This month’s New Moon in Libra on October 10 has you out and about networking and making new social connections. You may find yourself hitting the pause button on love and relationships when Venus goes retrograde on October 3. Beware of ruminating over past loves and think twice before texting or sliding into the DMs of an ex. Venus retrograde warns you centaurs to leave the past in the past. Scorpio season begins on October 23 and launches a month-long process of clearing out and letting go. This clears the slate and gets you ready for a new you and a new year. Your moment in the spotlight begins next month on November 22 when Sagittarius season officially begins.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

New Moons are symbolic of new beginnings and this month’s New Moon in Libra puts your career in the spotlight. This New Moon makes a difficult aspect to Capricorn, so the new job, new position, new project or promotion can come with some friction and difficulties. You’ll be fine, Capricorn, you’ve had a lifetime of obstacles that’s given you plenty of practice in hanging tough. Venus retrograde on October 3 and Mercury retrograde on October 24 has you rethinking some of your friendships, and the Full Moon in Taurus on October 26 casts its bright light on your fears of rejection and being emotionally vulnerable, especially when it comes to love and romance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

Career is headline news for you Aquarians. Mars in Leo all month could cause some conflicts and friction with coworkers, so you’ll need to take some deep breaths and hold that Aquarian tongue that can act as a weapon of mass destruction. This month’s Venus retrograde on October 3 and Mercury retrograde on October 24 has you rethinking your career goals, especially if you’ve been working yourself to the bone with little to no recognition. The New Moon in Libra on October 10 says you may be overdue for a vacation, so plan that trip you’ve been thinking about. The Full Moon in Taurus on October 26 says it’s time to put some loving attention on your living space. Your home has to be a place where you can recharge at the end of the day.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

Staying present and rooted in reality without escaping into one of your imaginative fantasy worlds is your challenge this month. Pisces is associated with the water element, and your inner life can feel like a deep ocean of feelings, moods, and emotions. Sometimes these feelings can feel like an overwhelming tidal wave that you can’t handle, so you try to escape. The New Moon in Libra is stirring up some of your fears, phobias, and anxieties. New Moons are symbolic of new beginnings, so this is a time of renewal and regeneration, but you’ll need to practice staying present and facing those fears and phobias without trying to escape. Give it a go, Pisces, you’re braver than you think.

Connect with Kevin at popastrology-readings.com or on @p0pastrology.