Meet the 2026 Pride Grand Marshals: Heavy Hitters Pride

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

“Receiving this award is a genuine affirmation from our peers. It confirms that we are trusted leaders and that our efforts are recognized. Urban queer men of size are often invisible within the LGBTQIA+ community, so organizations and events like ours are vital.” — Jouvan P. Hicks, president of Heavy Hitters Pride

Heavy Hitters Pride was founded to uplift, validate, and transform the urban men of size community. Its mission centers on fostering inclusion, self-awareness, and leadership, while building coalitions that strengthen the plus-size LGBTQ community. It is dedicated to visibility and empowerment for urban queer men of size, a demographic frequently marginalized and overlooked. The organization stands as a beacon for those seeking acceptance and representation.

Jouvan P. Hicks, the founder and executive director of The HH Movement Inc. and president of Heavy Hitters Pride, emphasizes that their work is important to create lasting change.

Hicks extends a warm invitation to all members of the community, encouraging everyone to participate in the annual Heavy Hitters Pride celebration. This year’s event will take place July 23–26, offering opportunities for connection, celebration, and advocacy.

In addition to its flagship event, Heavy Hitters Pride hosts a variety of activities throughout the year. These include the annual Heavy Hitters Pride Festival, the Winter Explosion during MLK weekend, quarterly discussion groups focused on important community issues, and a strong commitment to volunteerism. The organization’s vision is to cultivate a genuine sense of unity and belonging within the community.

“Pride is a powerful act of resistance against those who seek to erase our existence,” Hicks emphasizes. “We stand firm in our fight, demanding equal rights and recognition. For us, Pride is a joyful celebration of life, presence, and transformation.”

When was the organization founded?

Heavy Hitters Pride was established in 2013. We’re marking over a decade of service and advocacy for the urban men of size community within the LGBTQIA+ movement.

What are you most looking forward to during the Pride parade?

The parade is electrifying at that moment when the community comes together with enthusiasm and joy. The energy and excitement of these gatherings create lasting memories and inspire continued progress.

Social Media: @heavyhitterspride

WHAT: 48th Annual Pride Houston® 365 Festival + Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 6, 2026, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: City Hall, 901 Bagby

INFO: pridehouston.org