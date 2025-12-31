Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, NYE 2026 Edition

6 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.

Wednesday, December 31

New Year’s Eve at Varsity Bar

Get an early start to your New Year’s Eve celebration at Varsity Bar, with two DJs, two vibrant dance floors, complimentary champagne, and no cover. 611 Hyde Park Blvd. 4 p.m.

Neon Boots 2026 NYE Celebration

Neon Boots welcomes 2026 with party favors, a $500 balloon drop, midnight champagne toast, and a free breakfast buffet. 11410 Hempstead Rd. 7 p.m.

New Year’s Eve 2026 at Michael’s Outpost

Michael’s Outpost presents an evening of drag performances and live singing, hosted by Violet S’Arbleu. The evening concludes with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight to welcome 2026 to the stage. 1419 Richmond Ave. 9 p.m.

South Beach Houston New Year’s Eve Party

South Beach Houston hosts a New Orleans Mardi Gras themed New Year’s Eve party with DJ Joe Ross, featuring a complimentary champagne split, balloon drop, beads, and party favors. 810 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve at JR’s Bar and Grill

JR’s Bar and Grill continues the Mardi Gras theme with Houston’s largest no-cover New Year’s Eve party, featuring music by DJ Atreyu. There will be a champagne fountain and midnight toast, beads, hats, and noisemakers for all. 808 Pacific St. 9 p.m.

NYE Masquerade at The Room Bar and Lounge

The Room Bar in Spring is hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade featuring Estelle Blow, Annalee Naylor, Dynasty Banks, and Madam Prominence. Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. 4915 FM 2920, Spring. 9 p.m.

NYE2026 at Montrose Country Club

Secret Society presents a Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve party at Montrose Country Club featuring a balloon drop, CO2 cannons, and more. 202 Tuam St. 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Party at Ripcord

Blackberri hosts a wild New Year’s Eve bash at Ripcord, with a midnight champagne toast, balloon drop, and more surprises. No cover. 715 Fairview St. 10 p.m.

Thursday, January 1

New Year’s Day on Ice at Discovery Green

Downtown’s beloved outdoor rink opens just after lunch for anyone wanting to glide along on the holiday. The Skating Rink at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney St. 1 p.m.

Friday, January 2

RPDR Watch Party at JR’s

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back with Season 18, and Reign LaRue hosts a viewing party each week at JR’s Bar and Grill. 7 p.m.

Inferno – Latin Night at Neon Boots

Neon Boots hosts Inferno, a night of Mexican and Latin Beats with DJ Kiddtronnix. Drink specials all night. 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 3

Boozy Brunch at Montrose Country Club

Montrose Country Club hosts a bottomless boozy brunch, with unlimited mimosas, screwdrivers, bloody Marys, and juices, as well as an appetizer and entree. 11 a.m.

Sunday, January 4

Sunday Service Drag Brunch at The Montrose Country Club

The Montrose Country Club presents Sunday Service Drag Brunch. This week, Blackberri hosts shows featuring spectacular performances from Arson Nick, Adriana LaRue, and Adeciya Iman. 202 Tuam St. Shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE

Tuesday, January 6

SUITS: The Clothes Make the Man 25th Anniversary Screening

Arthouse Houston presents the 25th Anniversary screening of SUITS: The Clothes Make the Man, the acclaimed road trip film documenting the Art Guys (Michael Galbreth and Jack Massing) and the tour of their multidisciplinary performance art project by the same name. River Oaks Theatre, 2009 W. Gray St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

3rd Annual Mix-MATCH: A Mixed Arts Festival

Mix/MATCH is a one-day celebration of Houston’s vibrant creative community. The festival will feature an extraordinary lineup of local performances, installations, and exhibits that showcase the depth and diversity of the city’s cultural landscape. MATCH, 3400 Main St. 3-10 p.m.

Monday, January 19

MLK Unity Parade

The City of Houston, in collaboration with the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade, presents the city’s first MLK Unity Parade honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Downtown Houston. 10 a.m.

Thursday, February 5

Alley Theatre ActOUT for Real Women Have Curves

Ticket holders for the February 5 performance of the Alley Theatre‘s production of Real Women Have Curves can enjoy a pre-performance mixer with music, socializing, light bites, and drinks. 615 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7—Sunday, February 8

2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit

The 2026 Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Community Summit is a free, two-day convening uniting more than two dozen LGBTQ+ organizations and hundreds of community members to develop a unified queer agenda addressing key social determinants of health, including wellness, safety, equity, and belonging. The Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.

Thursday, February 26

Out@TUTS for Million Dollar Quartet

Theatre Under The Stars presents its Out@TUTS reception for LGBTQ theatergoers and friends featuring light bites, drink specials, and live music. Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 7:30 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.