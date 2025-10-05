Fantasy Ball Continues Houston’s Longest-Running Queer Halloween Tradition

5 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

• Best Dance Party

• Favorite LGBTQ (Non-Benefit) Event of the Year

This October marks the return of the legendary Fantasy Ball, a larger-than-life celebration of community, creativity, and extravagant costumes. And behind the curtain of this iconic LGBTQ event is president Robert Wallace, a community leader who has not only preserved the magic, but reignited it.

“I think it makes me really proud,” Wallace says, reflecting on OutSmart readers naming the Fantasy Ball their favorite LGBTQ non-benefit event of the year. “The Halloween Ball has been around for 44 years, but it kind of lost some momentum, particularly during COVID. I took over the organization and tried to put some steam back into it. And now, we haven’t even sent out the invitations yet and I’ve already gotten multiple requests from people asking how to get in.”

First held in 1980, the Halloween Ball has become one of the longest-running queer traditions in Houston. After a dip in attendance and energy during the pandemic, Wallace stepped in to ensure its legacy endured and thrived. His vision was rooted in preserving the spirit of the event, rather than reinventing it.

“We’ve tried not to make too many changes,” he says. “We tweak things year to year to improve what didn’t work, but overall, the event is pretty much the same. It starts relatively early, which people like. They can come to the Ball and then head to other Halloween parties afterward.”

Held at South Beach, the Ball is both a dance-floor extravaganza and a dazzling display of imagination. Last year, roughly 1,000 guests packed the venue—a sea of glitter, wigs, latex, and lace—as DJ Chad Guidry spun tracks that moved through the decades, offering a little something for everyone.

“Chad’s been DJing with us for four years now,” Wallace says. “People really enjoy his music. It’s fun, remix-heavy, and very pop.”

But the Fantasy Ball is more than music and dancing. It’s a night where self-expression reigns supreme, and guests come dressed to impress. “I enjoy keeping an eye on the door that first hour,” Wallace says. “It’s unbelievable the amount of energy and time that people spend on their costumes. You may not even recognize someone you know.”

While individual creativity at the event is plentiful, Wallace particularly enjoys the group costumes. “One year we did Alice in Wonderland,” he recalls. “We had over 20 people dressed as characters. Last year we did a classical Disney theme. Another group did 101 Dalmatians—one woman came as Cruella with over a dozen friends dressed as Dalmatian puppies.”

Despite all the pageantry, Wallace is quick to clarify what the event is and isn’t. “There’s no fundraising aspect,” he says. “And that’s by design. The hosts really enjoy it just being a party. So many LGBTQ events are fundraisers, and while that’s important, this is different. It’s about fun, connection, and community.”

The impact that Wallace has had on Houston’s LGBTQ scene extends beyond Halloween. He also founded the city’s Pride Brunch fundraiser, which has grown into a can’t-miss Pride weekend staple that supports the Montrose Center.

“There was nothing happening on Sundays during Pride,” he explains. “In other cities, Pride is a full weekend—Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Here it was just two days. So I pulled together my friends for brunch, and it just grew. Now it’s a fundraiser for the Montrose Center, which I love working with.”

That balance between celebration and service reflects Wallace’s broader vision for Houston’s queer community—a vision of inclusion, continuity, and joy.

As the Fantasy Ball approaches its 45th anniversary, Wallace is mindful of the importance of sustaining the legacy for future generations. He credits the event’s longevity to its dedicated hosts, some of whom have been involved since the 1980s. “This is their party,” he says. “They’re really dedicated to making it a success.”

When asked what he hopes guests take away from the night, Wallace doesn’t hesitate with his answer: “I hope they walk away knowing they had a great time!”

