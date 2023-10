OutSmart’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

528 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

OutSmart magazine is excited to once again honor our community’s best and brightest—individuals and businesses who were this year’s top vote-getters after OutSmart readers cast nearly 100,000 votes. Read on for the complete Gayest & Greatest awards list, as well as profiles on 13 of these talented community leaders.

ENTERTAINMENT & NIGHTLIFE

Best Local Live Music Venue

White Oak Music Hall

Finalists: KIKI Houston Michael’s Outpost, Numbers Night Club

Favorite Bar for a Happy Hour

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: BUDDY’S Houston, EAGLE Houston, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar, RIPCORD

Favorite Bar to Shoot Pool

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Barcode, BUDDY’S Houston, George, RIPCORD, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Bar to Two-Step

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

Finalist: La Granja Disco y Cantina

Favorite Club for Dancing

South Beach Houston

Finalists: Club 2.0, EAGLE Houston, KIKI Houston, Numbers, Pearl Bar

Favorite Dance Party

DNVRMX

Finalists: La Jungla, Track ID

Best Promoter

DNVRMX

Finalists: Brutas Dewayne, CURATEDBYCOY,Flawless Oz, Jacklyn Dior

Best Drag Show in Town

Millennial Dolls

Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s, King Show, Laugh Track, Michael’s Outpost, Misfits!, KIKI Houston, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Karaoke Night at a Bar

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Barcode, EAGLE Houston, KIKI Houston, Michael’s Outpost, Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Pearl Bar

Favorite Place to Show Off Your Leather

Ripcord

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Place to Watch Drag

South Beach Houston

Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s, KIKI Houston, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Place to Watch Male Dancers

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Buddy’s, EAGLE Houston, South Beach Houston, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Trivia Night at a Bar

BUDDY’S

Finalists: Frost Town Brewing, Michael’s Outpost

Favorite Women’s Bar

Pearl Bar

Favorite Men’s Bar

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: BUDDY’S Houston, Crocker Bar, EAGLE Houston, Michael’s Outpost, RIPCORD, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite LGBTQ Bar

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: Barcode, BUDDY’S Houston, Crocker Bar, EAGLE Houston, George Your Country Sports Bar, Hamburger Mary’s, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar, ReBar, RIPCORD, South Beach Houston, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Drag Show Bar

South Beach Houston

Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s, KIKI Houston, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar, RIPCORD

Favorite Ally Bar

Boheme

Finalists: Axelrad Beer Garden, Barbarella

Best Bar Food

BUDDY’S Houston

Finalists: Cockpit Bar & Grill, Eagle Eats, Hamburger Mary’s, Michael’s Outpost, REBAR

Best New Drag King

Hugh Stone

Finalists: Barry Mii Dandy, Juecee Flesh, Kian Kismet, M. Balm, Phuc’ken Hi

Best New Drag Queen

Astrid West Love

Finalists: Alexa Bouvier, Juliana Ross, Ophelia Tender Flesh

Favorite Veteran Drag King

Hugh Dandy

Finalist: Damien, Ian Syder Blake, Shawn Michaels

Favorite Veteran Drag Queen

Kofi

Finalists: Nyxx Laraye, Regina Dane, Regina Thorne Dubois

Best Pageant King

La’darius Mirage Jackson

Finalists: Ian Syder Blake, Phuc’ken Hi, Sir Debonaire

Best Pageant Queen

Angela Mercy

Finalists: Chloe Knox, Cyn City, Dessie Love Blake, Muffy Blake Vanderbilt, Sasha Frost

Favorite Drag King

M. Balm

Finalists: Barry Mii Dandy, Damien, Hugh Dandy, Hugh Stone, Nibblez Zon Bits, Preston Steamed

Favorite Drag Queen

Chloe Crawford Ross

Finalists: Alexa Bouvier, Carmina Vavra, Persephone, Thee Blackberri, Violet S’Arbleu

Favorite Nonbinary Drag Entertainer

D’Addie D’Vine

Finalists: Allure Gic, Malevolent

Favorite Drag Show Host/Emcee

Queen Persephone

Finalists: Amanda Anne Houston, Blackberri, Carmina Vavra, D’Addie D’Vine, Hu’Nee B, Lady Shamu, Violet S’Arbleu

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Female Entertainer

Christina Wells

Finalists: Amanda Marie Parker/Belle Be Damned, Angie Moon Mercy, Dawn Sugarbaker Whitney, Kitty Kontour, Lauren Salazar

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Male Entertainer

L’Darius Mirage Jackson

Finalists: Alex Lafemme, Angel Oxl, Borque Whitney Bouvier, Eddie Divas, Ty Frazier

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Nonbinary Entertainer

Brutas Dewayne

Finalists: DaddyPrincess, Valencia St. James Monro

Favorite Adult Film Performer

Silver Steele

Finalist: Ryan St. Michael

Favorite Local Musician or Band

Owen Orion

Finalists: Isaac Niaz, Space Kiddettes, Uncle Tino

Favorite Female DJ

DJ Rosez

Finalists: DJ Amarji King, DJ Athenz, DJ MLE, DJ VonKiss

Favorite Male DJ

Joe Ross

Finalists: DJ Alex T, DJ Atreyu Frausto, DJ Dicc, DJ Easton Santos, DJ stupid bitch

Favorite Nonbinary DJ

Mel Frausto

Finalists: DJ Kitty, Hyperfemme, Nibblez Zon Bits

Favorite Music Producers

Dirty Disco

Finalists: DJ Von Kiss, GNDRBNDR, IIRIIS

PEOPLE

Favorite Female Local Politician

Lina Hidalgo

Finalists: Abbie Kamin, Ann Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Lesley Briones

Favorite Male Local Politician

Mario Castillo

Finalists: Adrian Garcia, Christian Menefee, John Whitmire, Robert Gallegos

Favorite Nonbinary Local Politician

Ethan Michelle Ganz

Best Female LGBTQ Business Person

Julie Mabry

Finalist: Tammi Wallace

Best Male LGBTQ Business Person

Christopher Barry

Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Doug Smith, Grey Stephens, Tony McClelland

Best Nonbinary LGBTQ Business Person

Chip Ware

Finalist: Shawn Michaels

Favorite Female LGBTQ Community Hero

Tammi Wallace

Finalists: Alexa Bouvier, Courtney Sellers, Heather Tolleson

Favorite Male LGBTQ Community Hero

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Brandon Mack, Christopher Barry, Ian L. Haddock, Jacques Bourgeois, JD Doyle

Favorite Nonbinary Community Hero

Ethan Michelle Ganz (tie)

Kevin Nguyen (tie)

Finalists: Mike Webb, Nibblez Zon Bits

Favorite Female Trans Community Hero

B’Yancha Foxx

Finalists: Alexis Nicole Whitney, Atlantis Narcisse, Joelle Espeut

Favorite Male Trans Community Hero

Dylan Forbis

Finalists: Emmett Schelling, Ian Syder Blake, Lou Weaver

Favorite Nonbinary Trans Community Hero

Ethan Michelle Ganz

Finalist: Cameron Stodghill

Favorite Female LGBTQ Elementary School Educator/Teacher

Samantha Pisarski-May

Finalist: Pam Straker

Favorite Male LGBTQ Elementary School Educator/Teacher

Julio Palacios

Finalists: Jhory Buskey, Matthew Tharp, Paul Fox Gonzales

Favorite Nonbinary Elementary School Educator/Teacher

Damon Whitley

Finalist: Korrie Bowers

Favorite Female LGBTQ High School Educator/Teacher

Brandi Lira

Finalists: Joan Cotton, Michelle Palmer

Favorite Male LGBTQ High School Educator/Teacher

Austin Dean

Finalist: Roger Woest

Favorite Nonbinary High School Educator/Teacher

Harrow Horst

Finalist: Brandi Lira

Favorite Female LGBTQ Post-Secondary Educator/Teacher

Maria Gonzalez

Finalist: Eliz Markowitz

Favorite Male LGBTQ Post-Secondary Educator/Teacher

Brian Riedel

Finalist: Brock Taylor

Favorite Nonbinary Post-Secondary Educator/Teacher

Juliann Losey

Leading Senior-Living Professional

Fred Renninger

Favorite Local LGBTQ Journalist

Zach McKenzie

Finalists: Andrew Edmonson, Ian L. Haddock, Sam Byrd

Favorite Local LGBTQ Influencer

Ryan St. Michael

Finalists: @broadwayhusbands, Connor Dunwoodie “Rye the Guy,” Parents of Trans Youth

Best Local LGBTQ Social-Media Presence

Ryan St. Michael

Finalists: JD Doyle, Montrose Center, Parents of Trans Youth

Favorite Local LGBTQ Instagram Account

Parents of Trans Youth (tie)

Ryan St. Michael (tie)

Finalist: @Drakeunleashed

Favorite Local LGBTQ Facebook Page

JD Doyle

Finalists: First Christian Church Katy, Montrose Center, Montrose Softball League Association

Favorite Local LGBTQ TikToker

Ryan St. Michael

Finalists: Connor Dunwoodie “Rye the Guy,” Terri Joe

Favorite Local LGBTQ Twitter Account

@bradpritchett

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Montrose Center, Ryan St. Michael

Favorite Male (Community) TV Personality

Ernie Manouse

Favorite Female (Commercial) TV Personality

Pooja Lodhia

Finalists: Brani Smith, Cathy Hernandez, Cheryl Mercedes, Debra Duncan, Lauren Kelly, Melanie Lawson, Miya Shay

Favorite Male (Commercial) TV Personality

Derek Shore

Finalists: Chaz Miller, Frank Billingsley, Jacob Rascon, Matt Dougherty, Pat Cavlin, TJ Parker, Travis Herzog, Zach Lashway

Favorite Nonbinary TV Personality

Amanda / Andy Wolfe

Favorite Female (Commercial) Radio Personality

Sarah Pepper

Finalist: Theresa Rockface

Favorite Male (Commercial) Radio Personality

Special K

Finalist: Amir Diamond, Jay Michaels, Rod Ryan

Favorite Female (Community) Radio Personality

Deborah Moncrief Bell

Finalist: Biconic, Judy Reeves

Favorite Male (Community) Radio Personality

Bryan Hlavinka

Finalists: Andrew Edmonson, Brett Cullum, Jay Michaels

Favorite Nonbinary (Community) Radio Personality

Amanda Wolfe

Favorite Local LGBTQ Podcast

Queer Voices

Finalists: Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Space Case, Y’all Out

Favorite Local LGBTQ Writer

Zach McKenzie

Finalists: Andrew Edmonson, Ian L. Haddock, JD Doyle, Sam Byrd, Scott Damon

Favorite Female Community Photographer

Nora Dayton

Finalists: Chandrayee Soneja, Kali Deming

Favorite Male Community Photographer

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Connor Hart, Emilio Coochie

Favorite Nonbinary Community Photographer

Chiugo Akujuobi

Finalist: Ash Guest

Leading Female Fundraiser

Meleah Jones

Finalists: Angela Mercy, Angie Moon Mercy, Atlantis Narcisse, Courtney Sellers

Leading Male Fundraiser

Roger Woest

Finalists: Borque Whitney Bouvier, Dan Cato, Don Gill, Jacques Bourgeois, Mykey Whitney

Leading Trans Community Fundraiser

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Alexis Nicole Whitney, Pete Makopoulos-Senftleber

Leading Nonbinary Fundraiser

Kevin Nguyen

Finalist: Nibblez zon Bitz

Leading Female Entertainer Fundraiser

Angela Mercy

Finalists: Alexa Bouvier, Dawn Sugarbaker Whitney, Ivanna Cupcake

Leading Male Entertainer Fundraiser

Roger Woest

Finalists: Borque Whitney Bouvier, Geary Whitney, Mykey Whitney

Leading Nonbinary Entertainer Fundraiser

Nibblez zon Bitz

Finalist: Chastity St. Cage

Most Prominent Female LGBTQ Activist

Alexa Bouvier

Finalists: Joelle Espeut, Meghan Fairbanks, Meghan Mooney

Most Prominent Male LGBTQ Activist

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Brandon Mack, Geary Whitney, Ian L. Haddock, Lou Weaver, Mykey Whitney

Most Prominent Nonbinary LGBTQ Activist

Ethan Michelle Ganz

Finalist: Amanda Wolfe

Most Prominent Female Trans Activist

Kenia Gallardo

Finalists: Alexis Nicole Whitney, Atlantis Narcisse, Joelle Espeut, Meghan Fairbanks

Most Prominent Male Trans Activist

Landon Richie

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Lou Weaver

Most Prominent Youth LGBTQ Activist

Cameron Samuels

Finalists: Landon Richie, Paul Fox Gonzales

Most Valuable Intersex Advocate/Educator

Mo Cortez

Finalist: Koomah

Most Valuable Female Volunteer

Natalie Ferguson

Finalists: Alexa Bouvier, Angie Moon Mercy, Dawn, Sugarbaker Whitney, Donna Junker, Heather J. Taylor

Most Valuable Male Volunteer

Torque Spec

Finalists: Blair Fullerton, Brandon Mack, Denis Kelly, Luis Adame, Mykey Whitney

Most Valuable Nonbinary Community Volunteer

Ethan Michelle Ganz

Finalists: Amanda Wolfe, Kevin Nguyen, Nibblez zon Bitz

Most Valuable Female Trans Community Volunteer

Meghan Fairbanks

Finalists: Alexis Nicole Whitney, Joelle Espeut

Most Valuable Male Trans Community Volunteer

Pete Makopoulos-Senftleber

Finalist: Simon Willis

REAL ESTATE

Best Female Real Estate Agent

Karen Derr

Finalists: Aubrie Layne, Debbie Levine, Lynette Lew, Poonam Kapoor

Best Male Real Estate Agent

Brooks Ballard (tie)

David Batagower (tie)

Finalists: Colby Wulf, Danny Pleason, Hudson Holmes, Jason Knebel, Jeremy Fain, Joshua Bernal, Mark A Chupik, Richard Ray, Thomas Eickleberry, William Finnorn

Best Galveston Real Estate Agent

Hudson Holmes

Finalists: David Bowers, Tom Schwenk

Best Houston Real Estate Website

HAR.com

Finalist: Sothebysrealty.com

Best Galveston Real Estate Website

Joe Tramonte Realty Inc

Best Mortgage Company

Cody Grizzoffi, NRL Mortgage

Finalists: John Frels (Mortgage Guru), Riaz Pooran (PrimeLending)

Best Title Company

Alamo Title

Finalists: Chicago Title, Old Republic Title

Best Home Builder

Noble Contractor Solutions

Finalists: Loyd Russel Homes, Sandcastle Homes

Best Home Remodeling Company

Noble Contractor Solutions

Finalists: C House, Handyman Home Services–Texas City, Shelley Kennedy, VCS Construction & Remodeling

Favorite Rental Community

Law Harrington Senior Living Center

Finalists: The Pearl, The Susanne

COMMUNITY

Best Political Advocacy Group

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus

Finalists: Equality Texas, Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Legacy Takes Action

Favorite LGBTQ Philanthropic Organization

First Christian Church Katy (tie)

Montrose Grace Place (tie)

Finalists: Bunnies on the Bayou, Diana Foundation, Krewe of Olympus, Legacy Community Health, Montrose Center

Favorite Local LGBTQ Community Organization

Krewe of Olympus

Finalists: Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, First Christian Church Katy, Legacy Community Health–Montrose Clinic, Montrose Center, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, The T.R.U.T.H. Project, Inc.

Favorite LGBTQ Social Group

Krewe of Olympus

Finalists: Executive and Professional Association of Houston, First Christian Church Katy, Houston Gaymers, Trans & GenderQueer Houston

Favorite Trans Support Organization

Transparent Closet – FCC Katy

Finalists: Organización Latina Trans in Texas, Parents of Trans Youth, Save Our Sisters United, The Mahogany Project, Trans Legal Aid Clinic Texas, Transgender Education Network of Texas

Favorite Place to Worship

Bering Memorial United Church of Christ

Finalists: First Christian Church Katy, Kindred, Resurrection MCC, Westbury United Methodist Church, St. Peter United

Favorite LGBTQ Sports Club or League

Montrose Softball League Association

Finalists: Lone Star Volleyball Association, Space City Rugby

Favorite HIV/AIDS Support Organization

Legacy Community Health (tie)

PWA Holiday Charities (tie)

Finalists: AHF Healthcare Center, Allies in Hope, Avenue 360, Montrose Center, Positive Women’s Network

Favorite LGBTQ Benefit Event of the Year

Bunnies on the Bayou (tie)

Krewe of Olympus Ball (tie)

Finalists: FCC Katy Transparent Closet Fashion and Drag Show, Mint Julep, Montrose Center Gala, The Diana Awards, Unity Banquet

Best Houston Corporate LGBTQ Diversity Group

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Finalist: Amegy Bank, Chevron, Houston Methodist

Local Business Most Supportive of the LGBTQ Community

BUDDY’S Houston

Finalists: Amegy Bank, EAGLE Houston, Hawthorne Capital, Pearl Bar, Silver Eagle Distributors, Tony’s Corner Pocket

National Business Most Supportive of the LGBTQ Community

Amegy Bank

Finalists: Southwest Airlines, Wells Fargo Bank

Best College or University

University of Houston

Finalists: Lone Star College-Houston North, Rice University

Favorite Professional Sports Team

Houston Astros

Finalists: Houston Dash, Houston Rockets, Houston SaberCats Rugby

Best Local LGBTQ News Source

OutSmart Magazine

Finalists: Spectrum South, Transadvocate

Best Local LGBTQ Online Resource

OutSmart Magazine

Finalists: JD Doyle Archives, Montrose Center, Parents of Trans Youth Instagram

Best National LGBTQ Online Resource

The Trevor Project

Finalist: Out Professionals

Favorite National LGBTQ Organization

PFLAG

Finalists: Human Rights Campaign, Out Professionals, The Trevor Project

DINING OUT

Best New Restaurant

Low Tide Kitchen & Bar

Finalists: Citizens of Montrose, Picnik Montrose

Best Food Truck

Eagle Eats

Finalists: Houston Sauce Pit Food Truck, The Pupusa Pocket Food Truck

Best LGBTQ Caterer

NaTosha Barber

Finalists: Chris Legacy, Larry Fogarty

Best 24-Hour Restaurant

House of Pies

Finalists: Katz’s, Shokku Ramen

Best Bakery

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Finalists: Common Bond Bistro & Bakery – Montrose, La Sicilia italian Bakery & Cafe, Leona’s Bakeshop, Three Brothers Bakery, Urban Eats

Best Barbecue

The Pit Room

Finalists: Brookstreet BBQ, Demeris Bar-B-Q, Gatlin’s BBQ, Truth BBQ

Best Breakfast

Baby Barnaby’s

Finalists: Empire Café, Epicure Café, Urban Eats

Best Brunch

Brennan’s of Houston (tie)

Riva’s Italian Restaurant (tie)

Finalists: Tex-Orleans, Hamburger Mary’s, Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Urban Eats

Best Lunch Spot

Barnaby’s Cafe (tie)

Urban Eats (tie)

Finalists: Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace; Hobbit Cafe; Low Tide Kitchen & Bar; Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Best Deli

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Finalists: Katz’s, Urban Eats

Best Desserts

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

Finalists: Leona’s Bakeshop, Michael’s Cookie Jar, Niko Niko’s, Urban Eats

Best Hamburger

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Burger Joint, Lankford’s Grocery & Market, Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Trill Burgers, Urban Eats

Best Hot Dogs

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalist: Good Dog Houston

Best Dumplings

Dumpling Dudez

Finalists: Auntie Chang’s Dumpling House, Wanna Bao

Best Pizza

Star Pizza

Finalists: Bambolino’s, Love Buzz, Pepperoni’s, Pizaro’s Pizza

Best Seafood

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Finalists: Acme Oyster House, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Best Steak House

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Finalists: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Laurenzo’s, The Lexington Grille

Best Steak Night at a Bar

BUDDY’S Houston

Finalists: Free Grillin’ at George, Pearl Bar, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Best Sushi

Oishii

Finalists: Kata Robata, MF Sushi, Nippon

Best British

The Red Lion

Finalist: Rudyard’s

Best Cajun

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Finalists: Boudreaux’s Louisiana Seafood & Steaks, Ragin’ Cajun

Best Central/South American

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Finalists: El Pueblito Patio, Morfi Argentino

Best Chinese

Mala Sichuan Bistro

Finalists: China Garden Restaurant, P. King Authentic Chinese Food, Pepper Twins

Best Cuban

El Rey Taqueria

Finalist: Cafe Piquet Cuban Cuisine

Best Greek

Niko Niko’s

Finalist: Raja Mediterranean Food & Sweets

Best Indian

Tarka Indian Kitchen

Finalists: Khyber North Indian Grill, Kiran’s, Pondicheri

Best Italian

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino (tie)

Riva’s Italian Restaurant (tie)

Finalists: Carrabba’s, Damian’s Cucina Italiana

Best Japanese

Osaka Japanese Restaurant

Finalists: Kata Robata, Oishii

Best Mexican

Chapultepec Lupita (tie)

Tacos Doña Lena (tie)

Finalists: Candente, El Tiempo Cantina, Spanish Flowers, Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

Best Middle Eastern/Mediterranean

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

Finalists: AL Quick Stop, Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Best Thai

Nidda Thai Cuisine

Finalists: Nara Thai, NUA Thai, Street Food Thai Market

Best Vietnamese

Mai’s Restaurant

Finalists: Cali Sandwich & Pho, Kau Ba, Pho Saigon

Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino

Finalists: Hobbit Cafe, Riva’s Italian Restaurant, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Best Vegetarian/Vegan

Soul Food Vegan

Finalists: Chef Kenny’s Asian Vegan Cuisine, Korny Vibes, The Ginger Mule

Best Restaurant for Affordable Eats

Barnaby’s Cafe (tie)

Tacos Doña Lena (tie)

Finalists: Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace; Urban Eats

Best Place for a Romantic Date

Brennan’s of Houston

Finalist: Riel

Best Restaurant for Elegant Dining

Brennan’s

Finalist: Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

Best Restaurant for Happy Hour Food

BB’s Tex-Orleans (tie)

Urban Eats (tie)

Finalist: El Tiempo Cantina

Best Local LGBTQ Chef

NaTosha Barber

Finalists: Gregory Montelaro, Levi Rollins

Best Cooking Class

Dumpling Dudez

Finalists: 210 Fusion Cuisine, Central Market, Sur La Table–River Oaks

Favorite Local LGBTQ-Owned Restaurant

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s; Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Terrace, Tacos Doña Lena, Urban Eats

Friendliest Restaurant Staff

Barnaby’s Cafe (tie)

Riva’s Italian Restaurant (tie)

Finalists: BB’s Tex-Orleans, Urban Eats

DRINKS & SPIRITS

Favorite Wine Bar

Postino Montrose

Finalists: Boheme, Montrose Cheese & Wine

Favorite Happy Hour

BUDDY’S Houston

Finalists: Crocker Bar, EAGLE Houston, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, RIPCORD, Urban Eats

Favorite Place for Drinks on a First Date

BUDDY’S Houston

Finalists: Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Urban Eats

Favorite Female Bartender

Jolina Moore

Finalists: Dema Jeter, Kristina Prats, Lareyna Rodriguez

Favorite Male Bartender

Michael Milam (BUDDY’S Houston)

Finalists: Aaron Latour, Bryan Wade, Charles Garibay (EAGLE Houston), Chris Contello, Marteen Gutierrez

Favorite Nonbinary Bartender

Crystal Murley

Finalists: Lucid, Piero Arevalo, Uly Money

Favorite Cocktail

BUDDY’S Houston

Finalists: Crocker Bar, EAGLE Houston, JR’s Bar & Grill, KIKI Houston, Michael’s Outpost, Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Urban Eats

Favorite Margarita

El Tiempo Cantina

Finalists: BUDDY’S Houston, JR’s Bar & Grill, KIKI Houston, Michael’s Outpost, EAGLE Houston

Favorite Mocktails

BUDDY’S Houston

Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Favorite Local Brewery

Frost Town Brewing

Finalists: Eureka Heights Brew Co., Karbach Brewing Co., Southern Yankee Beer Company

Favorite Local Craft Beer, Cider, or Seltzer

Frost Town Brewing

Finalists: Eureka Heights Brew Co., Karbach Brewing Co., Southern Yankee Beer Company

Favorite National Brand of Beer, Cider, or Seltzer

Bud Light

Finalists: High Noon, White Claw Hard Seltzer

Favorite Brand of Liquor

Tito’s Vodka

Finalists: Bombay Sapphire, Don Cosmé Tequila

HEALTH & BEAUTY

Best Community Health Services Provider

Gordon E. Crofoot (tie)

Legacy Community Health (tie)

Finalists: Abel Flores, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Ronald R. Buescher

Best Men’s Health Clinic

CrofootMD (tie)

Wellness Bar by Legacy (tie)

Finalist: AHF Wellness Center

Best Women’s Health Clinic

Wellness Bar by Legacy

Best OB/GYN

Olga Swanson

Finalist: Kristen Garcia

Best Urgent or Emergency Care Center

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital (tie)

SignatureCare Emergency Center (tie)

Best Pharmacy

Legacy Pharmacy

Finalists: AHF Pharmacy, Avita Pharmacy, Scott Read Pharmacy

Best Female Physician

Julia Kovacs (tie)

Sandra Scurria (tie)

Finalists: Jennifer Feldmann, Natalie Vanek

Best Male Physician

Gordon Crofoot

Finalists: Abel Flores, James Carroll, Norris Tran Duc, Octavio Barrios, Terence Chang

Best Female Physician’s Assistant/Nurse Practitioner

Maggie White

Finalist: Chichy Nwachukwu

Best Male Physician’s Assistant/Nurse Practitioner

Derek Smith

Finalists: David Nasser, John Chapman, Jose Lara, Kendrick Clack

Best Female Nurse

Christina Wells

Finalist: Molly Cook

Best Male Nurse

Christopher Cox (tie)

Bert Zumaya (tie)

Finalists: A.J. Sarabia, Quincy Jennings

Best Nonbinary Nurse

Adam Sirico

Best Mental Health Practice

Ajana Therapy and Clinical Services (tie)

Southwest Psychotherapy Associates (tie)

Finalists: Legacy Community Health, Montrose Center, Vada Counseling

Best Mental Health Therapist/Psychiatrist

Dan Garza

Finalist: Jay Tarnow

Best Male Mental Health Therapist/Psychologist

Ks Stanley

Finalists: Denis “Woodja” Flanigan, Meghan Mooney

Best Female Mental Health Therapist

Lori Fiester

Finalists: Andrea Washington, Denise O’Doherty, Jessica Eiseman, Meghan Mooney

Best Male Mental Health Therapist

Shane Hennesey

Finalists: Andrew Tessmer, Ks Stanley, Matt Trietsch, Ty David Lerman

Best Nonbinary Mental Health Therapist

Ks Stanley

Finalists: Candice Holloway, Thomas Owsley

Best Female Dentist

Cynthia Corral

Finalists: Carol Price, Daniella Farias, Lauren Brownfield

Best Male Dentist

Marcus De Guzman (tie)

Sam Carrell (tie)

Finalists: Alex Barrera, Austin Faulk, Jeff Tollett

Best Female Dental Hygienist

Jacquelyn Clemmer

Finalists: Chriszelda Luna, Kate McGraw

Best Male Dental Hygienist

Tu Tuu

Best Female Eye Doctor

Nancy Lo

Finalist: Juliet Farmer

Best Male Eye Doctor

Paul Lovero

Finalists: Gary Nguyen, Stewart Zuckerbrod

Best Chiropractor

Fernando Franco

Finalists: Brandant Cruz, Jackie Doval, Sean Beukelman

Best Foot Doctor

Vanessa Barrow

Finalists: Gian Steinhauser, Maria Buitrago

Best Yoga Studio

BIG Power Yoga – Montrose

Finalists: Black Swan Yoga, SPENGA Houston – Montrose

Best Fertility Clinic/Surrogacy Services

Aspire Houston Fertility Institute

Best Physical Therapist

Roy Rivera

Finalist: Patrick Lucas

Best Female Massage Therapist

Kasie Tedrick

Finalists: Afton Macaione, Robin Mack

Best Male Massage Therapist

John Aaron Villarreal

Finalists: Tom Zeppelin

Best Nonbinary Massage Therapist

Cameron Stodghill

Best Female Personal Trainer

Shana Ross

Finalists: Danielle Sampey, Monica Earnshaw, Viviana Alzate

Best Male Personal Trainer

Andrew Hayes (tie)

John Aaron Villarreal (tie)

Finalist: David Thompson

Best Nonbinary Personal Trainer

Monica Earnshaw

Finalists: Exy-Fable Mars

Best Gym

Body3 Personal Fitness

Finalists: Life Time, Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

Best Cycling Studio

for the people.

Finalist: RYDE

Best Female Hair Stylist

Electa Hazenstab

Finalists: Ashlee Amano, Isabel Ferry

Best Male Hair Stylist

Angel Chapa

Finalists: Fabian Espinoza, Geno O’Quinn, Reza Nouri, Timothy Silmon, Kenny Slack

Best Nonbinary Hair Stylist

J. Bookie

Finalists: Alecia Farrar, Katie Roome

Best Hair Salon

Smokin’ Mirrors

Finalists: Green Apple, Hair By St. Rose, Hue Hair Lounge, NuCuts

Best Makeup Artist

Aubrie Layne

Finalist: Edward Sanchez

Best Nail Technician

Chelsea Garcia

Finalist: William Medrano

Best Nail Salon

Heavenly Nails

Finalists: Mason’s Nails Salon, Q Nails – Weslayan

Best Tattoo Artist

Julian Solis

Finalists: Chino Feliciano, Stephanie Purnell

Best Tattoo Parlor

The Electric Chair Tattoo & Body Piercing

Finalist: Corazones Tattoo + Beauty

Best Cosmetic Skin Care Center

The Skin Renewal Center

Finalist: Skin Renassance

Best Cosmetic Surgeon

George Washington

Finalists: Forest Roth, Peter Chang

Best Aesthetic Physician

Patrick McNamara

Finalists: Octavio Barrios, Van Tran

HOUSE & HOME

Best Female Insurance Agent

Christyna Lewis

Finalist: Kelli Lines

Best Male Insurance Agent

Lane Lewis

Finalists: Dustin Harwell, Jacob Creadeur, Jeremy Henry

Best Heating & Air Conditioning Company

New Balance A/C, Inc.

Finalists: Air Tech of Houston AC & Plumbing, Cooling Specialists, Newport Air

Best Plumber

Metro Plumbing

Finalist: In the Loop Plumbing

Best Electrician

Leo Llanos

Best Floor Covering Company

Floor Coverings International

Finalist: Carpet World

Best Interior Designer

Eklektik Interiors

Finalists: Brad Brandt Designs, Jacob Medina Interior Design

Best Landscaping Company/Landscaper

Aj’s Landscaping & Design (tie)

Fire and Flora – Will Skinner (tie)

Best Pool Company

Venture Pool Co.

Best Furniture Store

Eklektik Interiors

Finalists: BeDesign Houston, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Best Furniture Store on a Budget

IKEA

Finalist: The Guild Shop

Best Home Furnishings Store

Eclectic Home

Finalist: Eklektik Interiors

Best Gardening/Nursery Supply

Joshua’s Native Plants & Garden Antiques

Finalists: Aj’s Landscaping & Design, Another Place in Time, Buchanan’s Native Plants, Fountains & Statuary, Orchid Express & Leasing

Best Florist

In Bloom (tie)

Robert Shipman Flowers & Events (tie)

Finalist: Perfect Petals by Geo

LEGAL & FINANCIAL

Best Bank

Amegy Bank

Finalists: Bank of America, Wells Fargo

Best Credit Union

Houston Federal Credit Union (HFCU)

Finalists: PrimeWay FCU, TDECU – Houston Heights

Best Female Accountant (CPA)

Christyna Lewis

Finalists: Britt Kornmann, Kimberly Shockley, Nadinna Simonette

Best Male Accountant (CPA)

Joseph Werle

Finalist: Gary Gritz

Best Bookkeeper

Sandra Medrano

Finalist: Gennifer Ratliff

Best Female Financial Planner/Advisor

Grace Yung

Finalists: Britt Kornmann, Christyna Lewis

Best Male Financial Planner/Advisor

Richard Dickson

Best LGBTQ Fund Manager

Doug Smith

Best Business Attorney

Cameron Rivers

Finalist: Charlie Hunter

Best Female Family Attorney

deborah lawson

Finalist: Peggy S. Bittick

Best Male Family Attorney

John Suarez

Finalist: Jim Evans

Best Female Probate Attorney

deborah lawson

Finalist: Marlyn Schultz

Best Male Probate Attorney

Jeff Watters

Finalists: Charles Hunter, Coleton Mayo, Jose Luis Cuellar

Best Human-Rights Attorney

Luis Ruiz

Finalists: Chelsea Klumpp, Mitchell Katine

Best Female Immigration Attorney

Ana Schwartz

Best Male Immigration Attorney

Luis Ruiz (tie)

Raed Gonzalez (tie)

Finalist: John Nechman

Best Female Personal Injury Attorney

Lena Laurenzo

Finalists: Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist

Best Male Personal Injury Attorney

Lucas Walker

Finalist: Greg Nassar

PETS

Best Female Veterinarian

Danielle Rosser (tie)

Kristy Kyle (tie)

Finalists: Carolyn Oben, Kristen Olson, Meredith Perry

Best Male Veterinarian

Eric Cagle

Finalists: David Doherty, Richard Clive

Best Veterinary Clinic

The Montrose Vet Clinic

Finalists: Bayou City Veterinary Hospital, Urban Vet, West Alabama Animal Clinic

Best Pet Emergency Care Center

Vergi 24/7

Finalists: Animal ER of Northwest Houston, Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists, Veterinary Emergency Group

Best Doggie Day Care

Dogtopia of Houston – West Alabama St.

Finalists: Molly’s Mutt House, Wag’n World, You Lucky Dog Pet Resort

Best Place to Board Your Pet

Wag’n World

Finalists: Dogtopia of Houston–West Alabama, Molly’s Mutt House, Rover Oaks Pet Resort

Best Pet Walking/Pet Sitting Service

Wag’n World

Finalists: Happy Puppy, Pet Nanny’s Pet Sitting, WAGS Dog Walking + Pet Sitting

Best Place to Buy Pet Supplies

Pet City Houston

Finalists: Chewy, Molly’s Mutt House, Natural Pawz–Montrose, PetSmart, The Pet Stop

Best Pet Food or Treats

Nutri Source

Finalists: Baked Bones, Woof Gang Bakery–West U.

Best Pet Grooming Service

Dogtopia of Houston – West Alabama St.

Finalists: Demi’s Dog House, Molly’s Mutt House, Wag’n World

Best Pet Park

Congressman Bill Archer Dog Park

Finalist: Johnny Steele Dog Park

Best Place to Adopt a Pet

Houston SPCA

Finalists: 632 Canine Rescue, BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions, Friends For Life

Best Place to Buy Exotic Animals

Pet City Houston

Favorite Pet-Friendly Restaurant/Bar

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Axelrad Beer Garden, Frost Town Brewing, Pearl Bar

ARTS

Best LGBTQ Community Performing-Arts Organization

Houston Pride Band (tie)

Pride Chorus Houston (tie)

Best Community Theater

Art Factory

Finalists: Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., Theatre Suburbia

Best Experimental Theater Company

The Catastrophic Theatre

Best Local Equity Theater Company

Stages Theatre

Finalists: Alley Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

Best Regional Equity Theater Company

Alley Theatre

Finalists: 4th Wall Theatre Company, Stages, The Ensemble Theatre

Best Regional Musical Theater Company

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

Finalist: Art Factory

Best Dance Company

Houston Ballet

Finalists: Pilot Dance Project, Urban Souls Dance Company

Favorite Local Female Actor

Tamarie Cooper

Finalists: Amanda Marie Parker, Christina Wells, Holland Vavra

Favorite Local Male Actor

Abraham Zapata

Finalists: Joel Sandel, Kyle Sturdivant, Mark Ivy, Wesley Whitson

Favorite Local Nonbinary Actor

Clarity Welch

Finalists: Chess MacElvaine, Sam Lank

Favorite Local Poet

Stephen Schwei

Finalists: Aaron Coleman, T Lavois Thiebaud, Tiffany Scales

Favorite Local Dancer

Angelina dm trails

Finalists: Adam Castaneda, choreobyjai, Kristina Prats

Favorite Local Female Comedian

Timely Rain

Finalists: Keisha Hunt, Slim Bloodworth

Favorite Local Male Comedian

Arron Michaels

Finalist: Dayton Faulker

Favorite Local Nonbinary Comedian

Payton Herbert

Finalists: Crystal Murley, Julz, Mackenzie Jewell

Favorite Local LGBTQ Musician

Noel Freeman

Finalists: Emilio Coochie, Monet J Love, Uncle Tino

Favorite Local Female Fine Artist

Tracey Meyern

Finalists: Katharine Ligon, Michelle Huff

Favorite Local Male Fine Artist

Robin Baker

Finalists: Hugo Pérez, Wood Fancher Anthony

Favorite Local Nonbinary Fine Artist

Mackenzie Jewell

Finalist: T Lavois Thiebaud

Favorite Local Painter

John Slaby (tie)

Wood Fancher Anthony (tie)

Finalists: Katharine Ligon, Robin Baker, Carl Palazzolo

Favorite Local Sculptor

Joe Haden

Favorite Local Visual Artist

Tracey Meyer

Finalists: Hugo Pérez, Robin Baker, Wood Fancher Anthony

Best Art Center

MATCH – Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston

Finalists: Color Factory (Houston Interactive Art Museum), Lawndale Art Center

Best Art Gallery

Archway Gallery

Finalists: Bug in The Box, RobinWood Art Studio

Favorite Local Museum

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Finalists: Art Car Museum, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Holocaust Museum Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Menil Collection

AUTO

Best Auto Body Shop

Collision Lab

Finalist: Montrose Automotive

Best Auto Mechanic

Active Auto Car Care

Finalists: Montrose Automotive, RMS Auto Care, Tech Auto

Best Mobile Auto Repair/Service

Dion & Manny’s Interiors (tie)

POZ Impact (tie)

Finalist: Montrose Automotive

Best Car Salesperson

Tony McClelland

Finalists: James Vanya, Michael Shallis

Best Car Wash/Auto Detailing

Aqua Hand Car Wash & Detail

Finalist Car Spa Car Wash, Detail & Oil Change

Best Domestic Auto Dealership

Central Houston Cadillac

Finalists: Planet Ford, Randall Reed’s Planet Lincoln

Best Import Auto Dealership

Fred Haas Toyota (tie)

Westside Kia (tie)

Finalist: Audi Central Houston

SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Female Life Coach

Meg Ellis

Best Male Life Coach

Nathan Herrington

Best Female Astrologer

Lilly Roddy

Best Male Astrologer

Kevin Casey

Best Funeral Services

Bradshaw-Carter

Best Grocery Store

H-E-B

Finalists: Kroger, Trader Joe’s

Best Specialty Food Store

Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Finalists: Central Market, Trader Joe’s

Best Liquor Store

Spec’s

Finalist: Total Wine

Best Place to Buy Cellular Phones

Apple

Finalists: T-Mobile, Verizon

Best Commercial Photographer

Victor Contreras

Finalists: Robyn Arouty, Sandy Flint

Best Commercial Videographer

TV I.M.A.G.E. Productions

Finalist: Jay Clark Films

Best Copy/Print Shop

Copy.com

Best Creative Agency

Mad Hat Maven Creative

Finalists: Like Minds Communications, REFUGE Marketing & Consulting, Strike Marketing

Best Place to Buy Eyewear

Eye Gallery (tie)

Montrose Eye Care (tie)

Finalists: Eye Elegance, Eye Impact

Best Jewelry Store

Tenenbaum Jewelers

Finalists: Houston Jewelry, J. Landa Jewelry

Best Leather Store

Montrose Forge

Finalist: Sir Rat

Best Local Clothing Designer

MANBUNS

Finalists: Mark Chupik (URS WearBear), Offensive But Cute

Best Online Clothing Store

Generation DNA (tie)

MANBUNS (tie)

Finalists: Offensive But Cute, URS WearBear

Best Local Resale or Thrift Store

Out of the Closet

Finalist: The Guild Shop

Best Place to Buy or Rent a Costume

CostumeWorx

Finalist: Electric Love

Best Men’s Intimate Clothing Store

Hollywood Super Center

Finalists: Offensive But Cute, Sir Rat Leather–Montrose

Best Place to Buy Erotic Playthings

Hollywood Super Center

Finalists: Montrose Forge & Lilith’s Way, Sir Rat Leather Montrose

WEDDINGS & EVENTS

Best Place to Pop the Question

Houston Botanic Garden

Finalists: Hermann Park Japanese Garden

Best Wedding/Event Planner

Shaun Gray Events

Finalists: Event Elementz, Robert Shipman Flowers & Events

Best Wedding Officiant

Rev. Diane McGehee

Finalists: Johnny Peden, Rev. Heather Tolleson

Best Wedding/Event Venue

Bering Memorial United Church of Christ

Finalists: First Christian Church Katy, Magnolia Hotel Houston

Best Wedding/Event Cake Bakery

Who Made the Cake!

Finalists: Angel_TheCakeChef, Leona’s Bakeshop

Best Wedding/Event Catering Firm

City View Catering (tie)

Event Elementz (tie)

Finalists: Chef Larry Fogarty, Leona’s Bakeshop

Best Wedding/Event Florist

Robert Shipman Flowers & Events

Finalist: Dream Bouquet

Best Wedding/Event DJ

DJ Crazy V

Finalist: DJ Jamie Waymire

Best Wedding/Event Live Musicians or Band

Harmony Strings

Finalists: David Caceres Orchestra,

Space Kiddettes

Best Wedding/Event Photographer

EventSmith Productions

Finalist: Davis Mendoza Darusman

Best Wedding/Event Videographer

EventSmith Productions

Finalists: Jay Clark Films, TV I.M.A.G.E. Productions

Travel & Vacations

Best Local LGBTQ Travel Agency

Concierge Travel

Best LGBTQ Land Tour Company

Concierge Travel

Finalist: BrandG Vacations

Best Travel Insurance Services

AIG Travel

Favorite LGBTQ Travel Destination

New York City

Finalist: Palm Springs

Favorite LGBTQ-Friendly Campground

Rainbow Ranch

Best Airline

Southwest Airlines (tie)

United Airlines (tie)

Best LGBTQ Cruise Company

Vacaya

Finalists: Aquafest Cruises, BrandG Vacations

Best Place for a Staycation

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Best Local Hotel

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

Finalists: Hilton Garden Inn–Medical Center, Hilton–Houston Plaza/Medical Center

Best Local Hotel Restaurant

Quattro–Four Seasons Hotel

Best Local Hotel Bar

La Colombe d’Or

Best Local Hotel Pool

Marriott Marquis – Houston

Favorite Place to Take Out-of-Town Visitors

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

Thank you to all of our readers, advertisers, and sponsors—as well as everyone who voted—for making our 26th annual Readers’ Choice Awards possible!

This list appears in the October 2023 edition of OutSmart magazine.