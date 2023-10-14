14th Annual Equality Brunch hosted by The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus hosted the 14th Annual Equality Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown. The event included a special appearance by Atlanta City Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari, as well as the Caucus Award presentations. This year’s honorees were Jovon Tyler, who was given the Don Hrachovy Lifetime Achievement Award; Ian Haddock, winner of the Bayard Rustin Civil Rights Award; Transgender Education Network of Texas won the Kirsten Capps Social Conscience Award; and Commissioner Lesley Briones was presented with the Eleanor Tinsley Ally of the Year Award.

OutSmart magazine was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award.

The Equality Brunch is The Caucus PAC’s signature event each year. Proceeds fund The Caucus Endorsement Card and get-out-the-vote efforts.