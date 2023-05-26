Houston theatergoers enjoyed a night of song and dance at Theatre Under the Stars’ production of the acclaimed musical Rent. The performance was followed by [email protected], a reception for LGBTQ patrons and friends sponsored by OutSmart and hosted by Regina Thorne-DuBois. Guests enjoyed drink specials and light bites, and mingled with many of the cast members, including our May cover star Tomás Matos.

Photos by Ruben Vela for Theatre Under The Stars