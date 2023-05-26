Photos

[email protected]: RENT

May 25, 2023

Photo of Guest Contributor Guest ContributorMay 26, 2023
8 Less than a minute

Houston theatergoers enjoyed a night of song and dance at Theatre Under the Stars’ production of the acclaimed musical Rent. The performance was followed by [email protected], a reception for LGBTQ patrons and friends sponsored by OutSmart and hosted by Regina Thorne-DuBois. Guests enjoyed drink specials and light bites, and mingled with many of the cast members, including our May cover star Tomás Matos.

Photos by Ruben Vela for Theatre Under The Stars

Comments

Photo of Guest Contributor Guest ContributorMay 26, 2023
8 Less than a minute
Photo of Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Back to top button