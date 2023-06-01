The Caucus Hosts Drag Your A** To Brunch

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus hosted “Drag Your A** to Brunch,” a fundraiser combatting 140 anti-LGBTQ bills in the Texas Legislature, at Pinstripes. Among the attendees were several elected officials including US Representative (and Houston Mayoral candidate) Sheila Jackson Lee, Judge Phyllis Frye, and Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo. Founded in 1975, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus is the oldest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the South.