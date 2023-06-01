Photos

The Caucus Hosts Drag Your A** To Brunch

30 May, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 1, 2023
26 Less than a minute

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus hosted “Drag Your A** to Brunch,” a fundraiser combatting 140 anti-LGBTQ bills in the Texas Legislature, at Pinstripes. Among the attendees were several elected officials including US Representative (and Houston Mayoral candidate) Sheila Jackson Lee, Judge Phyllis Frye, and Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo. Founded in 1975, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus is the oldest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization in the South.

Comments

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartJune 1, 2023
26 Less than a minute
Photo of Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart

Dalton DeHart has been one of Houston’s premiere photographers for over 25 years. He is a staff photographer for OutSmart Magazine.
Back to top button