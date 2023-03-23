Photos

ActOUT at The Alley Theater for “Cowboy Bob”

March 16, 2023

Photo of Dalton DeHart Dalton DeHartMarch 23, 2023
Alley Theatre’s latest “infamous” musical, Cowboy Bob, drew a crowd of LGBTQ theatergoers and allies to the ActOUT reception, where guests enjoyed cocktails and delicious bites. The world-premiere production offered a captivating theatrical experience, and the lively atmosphere of the reception added to the excitement of the evening.

Click here to read our story “Alley Theatre’s Cowboy Bob immortalizes strong Texas women.”

 

