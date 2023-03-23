ActOUT at The Alley Theater for “Cowboy Bob”

Alley Theatre’s latest “infamous” musical, Cowboy Bob, drew a crowd of LGBTQ theatergoers and allies to the ActOUT reception, where guests enjoyed cocktails and delicious bites. The world-premiere production offered a captivating theatrical experience, and the lively atmosphere of the reception added to the excitement of the evening.

