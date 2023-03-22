Obituary Notice: Elizabeth “Beth” Jean Tudor

Elizabeth “Beth” Jean Tudor came to rest during the evening of Sunday, January 22, 2023, after a long illness. She was surrounded by the love of friends and family during the final weeks of her life journey.

Beth was born on October 1, 1955 in Bloomington, Indiana, the only child of Daniel Strain Tudor and Janet Elaine Tudor, née Weiderberg. Beth’s family moved around the country frequently for her father’s work as a petroleum geologist. She came to her love of nature early in life: family trips frequently included spontaneous roadside stops to examine interesting rocks and formations. Her curiosity about the world also turned to how it could be if things were different: she was an avid science fiction reader.

Elizabeth attended the University of Houston, California State University, and Rice University, from which she earned a PhD in Anthropology in 1994. Though her early primatology studies took her to Indonesia, she completed her dissertation on the AIDS Foundation Houston, examining the language strategies staff and patients used to describe those living with HIV. She taught at various universities over the years including UT School of Public Health, Texas A&M Galveston, University of Houston Clear Lake, Houston Community College, North Harris County College, and University of Puget Sound. A life-long learner, she returned to the University of Houston to complete her MBA in 2002.

After completing her doctoral work, she would continue to reside in Houston . Beth served as a research consultant for Xerox Corporation and for many years ran her own business – Tudor Indexing. She was the business manager for the Houston Buyers Club, and her love of reading fueled her time as a book buyer for Lone Star Books and Waldenbooks.

Beyond work, Beth loved to visit state and national parks, especially her beloved Big Bend in Texas. Beth also cared deeply about social issues, particularly those affecting women and the LGBTQ+ community. She was a strong supporter of the Houston Area Women’s Center and Planned Parenthood. She was equally passionate in her love of dogs—dachshunds to be exact—whether her own or those she fostered as a volunteer and supporter for Dachshund Rescue of Houston.

In her own words, Beth appreciated “the simple joys in life: the butterflies, birds, tree frogs, toads, squirrels, and many other creatures in my garden; caring for my dachshunds and foster dogs; checking out the modern art at local museums and galleries; cooking for my friends…”

She is survived by extended family from Indiana, California, and Texas, a circle of loving friends, and her fur babies, Maddie and Sammy. We know she is reunited with her parents and her loyal doxies over the years including Peanut, Oscar, Felix, Cooper, and Freckles. Beth’s laughter, her love for friends and family and her passion for doxies are deeply missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1922 Chippendale Rd, Houston, TX 77018 at 2pm on Saturday, May 13, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by donating to one of the above organizations that Beth supported, or one of your choice.