OutSmart’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards Winners

OutSmart magazine’s 25th annual Gayest & Greatest awards celebrate the accomplishments of Houston’s leading artists, activists, and business people. More than 131,000 votes were cast to select more than 370 winners in a variety of categories.

ENTERTAINMENT & NIGHTLIFE

Best Local Live Music Venue

Numbers Night Club (tie)

White Oak Music Hall (tie)

Finalists: House of Blues Houston, Michael’s Outpost, POST Houston, Rudyard’s, Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Best Happy Hour

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, George Country Sports Bar, Michael’s Outpost, Ripcord

Favorite Bar to Shoot Pool

George Country Sports Bar

Finalists: Barcode, BUDDY’S, JR’s Bar & Grill, Pearl Bar, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Bar to Two-Step

Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

Finalist: La Granja Disco y Cantina

Favorite Club for Dancing

South Beach Houston

Finalists: Eagle Houston, Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Numbers Night Club, Pearl Bar, ReBar

Best Drag Show in Town

H-Town Kings (tie)

Charlie’s Angels at JR’s Bar & Grill (tie)

Finalists: Basura, EyeCons, Millennial Dolls, Misfits!

Favorite Karaoke Night at a Bar

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar

Favorite Place to Show Off Your Leather

Ripcord

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston

Favorite Place to Watch Drag

Hamburger Mary’s

Finalists: Bar Boheme, BUDDY’S, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Papi’s, Pearl Bar, ReBar

Favorite Place to Watch Male Dancers

Tony’s Corner Pocket

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, JR’s Bar & Grill, Papi’s, Ripcord

Favorite Trivia Night at a Bar

BUDDY’S

Finalists: Angel Share, Category Is… Trivia with Hu’nee B, ReBar, Ripcord

Favorite LGBTQ Bar

Eagle Houston

Finalists: Barcode, BUDDY’S, George Country Sports Bar, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Papi’s, Pearl Bar, Ripcord, South Beach, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Favorite Women’s Bar

Pearl Bar

Finalist: Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon

Favorite Men’s Bar

Eagle Houston

Finalists: Barcode, BUDDY’S, George Country Sports Bar, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, ReBar, Ripcord, Tony’s Corner Pocket

Best Bar Food

BUDDY’S

Finalists: Eagle Eats, Hamburger Mary’s, ReBar, Rudyard’s

Best New Drag King

Barry Mii Dandy

Finalists: Sir Debonaire, Dayton Faulker, Phuc’ken Hi, Huxley Räw, Dantés Shottgunz

Best New Drag Queen

Alyanna IV Bones (link)

Finalists: Barbara Q. Chips, Kalani Ross Kahlo, Kitty Kontour, Hanna Santanna, Phoebe Seymour, Sinema

Favorite Veteran Drag King

Ian Syder Blake

Finalist: La’darius Mirage Jackson

Favorite Veteran Drag Queen

Kofi

Finalists: Lana Blake, Roxanne Collins, Dina Jacobs, Marsha Mellow, Tommie Ross

Best Pageant King

Ian Syder-Blake

Finalists: Giovanni Crawford, La’darius Mirage Jackson, Shawn Michaels, Mykey

Best Pageant Queen

Alexye’us Paris

Finalists: Dessie Love Blake, Chevelle Brooks, Cyn City, Laisha LaRue, Violet S’Arbleu

Favorite Drag King

Damien

Finalists: Sir Debonaire, Barry Mii Dandy, Hugh Dandy, Jack Hammer Dandy, Preston Steamed, Ian Syder-Blake

Favorite Drag Queen

Carmina Vavra

Finalists: Blackberri, Chloe Crawford Ross, Adriana Larue, Queen Persephone, Violet S’Arbleu, Angelina DM Trailz

Favorite Drag Show Host/Emcee

Blackberri

Finalists: Hu’Nee B, Kofi, Reign LaRue, Alexye’us Paris, Queen Persephone, Violet S’Arbleu

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Female Entertainer

Christina Wells (link)

Finalists: Cara Cherie, Ghoulia Child, Adalina Larue, Amanda Marie Parker, Lauren Salazar

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Male Entertainer

Ladarius Mirage Jackson

Finalists: J Alex, Jerry Atwood, Landon J. Fatale, Sebastian Gutierrez, Arron Michaels, Shawn Michaels, Peter Pecker, Wesley Whitson

Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Nonbinary Entertainer

Eddie Divas

Finalists: Chris Legacy, Ember Michelle, Rodri, Stoo

Favorite Local Musician/Band

Space Kiddettes

Finalists: Ancient Cat Society, Gammawave, Houston Pride Band, Los Skarnales, Uncle Tino

Favorite Female DJ

DJ Athenz

Finalists: DJ Aracely, DJ Drea, DJ Kittie Purrie, DJ RAQQCITY, DJ Tina

Favorite Male DJ

DJ Mel Frausto

Finalists: DJ Easton, DJ Marti Frieson, DJ GNDRBNDR, DJ Panda, DJ Joe Ross, DJ Jimmy Skinner, DJ Johnny Vibe

Favorite Nonbinary DJ

DJ HustleCry

Finalists: DJ Hyperfemme, DJ Vicky Kuba

Favorite Music Producers

Dirty Disco

Finalists: DNVR MIX, GNDRBNDR, KNOTZ

PEOPLE

FAVORITE FEMALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

Lina Hidalgo

Finalists: Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Ann Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Abbie Kamin, Sheila Jackson Lee, Kim Ogg

FAVORITE MALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

John Whitmire

Finalists: Adrian Garcia, Chris Hollins, Constable Alan Rosen, Jon Rosenthal, Sylvester Turner, Gene Wu

BEST FEMALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Dylan Carnes (tie)

Julie Mabry (tie)

Finalists: Caryn Craig, Alli Jarrett, Heather Taylor, Tammi Wallace

BEST MALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Mark De Lange (tie)

Doug Smith (tie)

Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Christopher Barry, John Donato, Ian Haddock, Bobby Hilliard Jr., Grey Stephens

BEST NONBINARY LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Chip Ware

Finalist: Hexa Dulce

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Annise Parker (tie)

Tammi Wallace (tie)

Finalists: Julie Mabry, Toni Mascione, Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Kennedy Loftin (link)

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, JD Doyle, Don Gill, Harrison Homer Guy

FAVORITE NONBINARY COMMUNITY HERO

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Norma Gonzalez, Verniss McFarland, Crystal Murley, Nova, Mike Webb

FAVORITE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Atlantis Narcisse (link)

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Lilly Roddy, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters, Alexis Nicole Whitney

FAVORITE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Liam Adair, Fabian Echavarri, dylan forbis, Landon Richie, Emmett Schelling

FAVORITE NONBINARY TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Norma Gonzalez, Juliann Losey, Nova

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Kendricka “Kiki” Moore

Finalists: D’Lynn Barham, Kay Crayton, Tracy Daniel, Dana Harrell, Bianca Honore, Michelle Palmer, Samantha Pisarski-May, Pam Straker

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Paul Fox Gonzales

Finalists: R. Scott Allen, Joan Cotton, Bryant Johnson, Jesse Gover Sanchez, DeVonta Lee, Brian Riedel, Cam. O Scott

FAVORITE NONBINARY LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Juliann Losey

Finalists: Angela Horst, Monét Love, Myr Olivares

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ JOURNALIST

Joey Guerra

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Rachel Carlton, Andy Cerota, Andrew Edmonson, Ian Haddock

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INFLUENCER

Ryan Lindsay (@ryanstmichael)

Finalists: @bougiebrie, Miguel Jacquez, Johnny Peden, Cam. O Scott, Diamond Stylz

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ SOCIAL-MEDIA PRESENCE

JD Doyle (link)

Finalists: Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Ryan Lindsay, The Normal Anomaly, Rainbow Community, Diamond Stylz

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center (@montrosecenter)

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Ryan Lindsay, @parentsoftransyouth, Pearl Bar, Christian Whorton

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ FACEBOOK PAGE

JD Doyle

Finalists: AmistadesHTX, BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, The Montrose Center, Rainbow Community

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TIKTOKER

Ryan Lindsay (@ryanstmichael)

Finalists: @drew_baebe, @bougieBrie, @kay.crayton, @hughdandy, @lordfeatherspolenta, @shiningnathan

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TWITTER ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center (link)

Finalists: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, robcarrasco

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) TV PERSONALITY

Ernie Manouse

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Deborah Duncan

Finalists: Shern-min Chow, Cathy Hernandez,

Lisa Hernandez, Pooja Lodhia, Courtney Zavala

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Frank Billingsley (tie)

Derrick Shore (tie)

Finalists: Pat Cavlin, Andy Cerota, Chancy Glover, Steven Romo

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Sarah Pepper

Finalists: Roula Christie, Kara Leigh, Theresa Rockface

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Special K

Finalist: Carlos Dueno

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Bryan Hlavinka (link)

Finalists: Ernie Manouse, Easton Santos

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Deborah Bell

Finalists: Gale Delaughter, Donna McKenzie, Judy Reeves, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ PODCAST

Queer Voices (link)

Finalists: Asking for a Friend, Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Marsha’s Plate, Tiffany Scales, That Lil Gay Talk Show

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ WRITER

Andrew Edmonson

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Scott Damon, Ian L. Haddock, Julia Holstine, Tiffany Scales, Bryan Washington

FAVORITE FEMALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dani Benoit

Finalists: Nicky Bryant, Andrea Simonton, Wendy Taylor, Eden Rose Torres, Yvonne Tran

FAVORITE MALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Victor Contreras, Seferino Garcia, Sebastian Gutierrez, Kennedy Loftin, Steven Tilotta

LEADING FEMALE FUNDRAISER

Chree Boydstun

Finalists: Shelby Hansen, Sarah McCoy, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Sallie Woodell

LEADING MALE FUNDRAISER

Kennedy Loftin (link)

Finalists: Derrick Brown, Jon Bumann, Don Gill, Div Kumar, Timmy Martinez, Roger Woest

LEADING TRANS COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Emmett Schelling, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING NONBINARY FUNDRAISER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Nova, Nick Stinson

LEADING FEMALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Ivanna Cupcake

Finalists: Regina Dane, Jessica Fox, An’ Marie Gill, Ginger Grant, Lady Shamu, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING MALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Roger Woest

Finalists: Landon J. Fatale, Sebastian Gutierrez, Shawn Michaels, Ian Syder-Blake, Mykey Whitney

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Annise Parker

Finalists: Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Kandice Webber

MOST PROMINENT MALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, Ian Haddock, Brandon Mack, Sal Boy Salas, Ashton P. Woods

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Verniss McFarland, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Atlantis Narcisse (link)

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Joelle Espeut, Anandrea Molina, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters

MOST PROMINENT MALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Emmett Schelling

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Jevon Martin, Landon Richie, Ian Syder-Blake

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY TRANS ACTIVIST

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Nova, Payshunz Nagashima, Charlie Richie

MOST PROMINENT YOUTH LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Landon Richie

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Razi Montalto, Britt Perez

MOST VALUABLE INTERSEX ADVOCATE/EDUCATOR

Koomah

Finalist: Mo Cortez

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE VOLUNTEER

Januari Fox (link)

Finalists: Augie Cahee, Dawn Elizardo, Jani Lopez, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace

MOST VALUABLE MALE VOLUNTEER

Don Gill

Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Adonis Darling, Sebastian Gutierrez, Div Kumar, Patrick McIlvain, Shawn Michaels, Jim Taylor, Jovon Alfon B. Tyler

MOST VALUABLE NONBINARY COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Hexa Dulce, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Atlantis Narcisse (link)

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Gia Pacheco, Joelle Salatersky, Eden Rose Torres, Catina Rose Valentine

MOST VALUABLE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

George Zemanek

Finalists: Sebastian Gutierrez, Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber, Ian Syder-Blake, Daron Yanes

REAL ESTATE

BEST FEMALE REAL ESTATE AGENT

Jessica Wahlquist

Finalists: Karen Derr, Poonam Kapoor, Debbie Levine, Hunny Phillips

BEST MALE REAL ESTATE AGENT

Brooks Ballard

Finalists: David Batagower, Scott Brown, George Burch, Mark Chupik, Bryan Cotton, Jeremy Fain, Paul Gomberg, Nicholas Bryan Guidry, Timothy Hampson, Thomas Phillips, Dan Pleason, Dan Ritchel, Joe Ross, Andy Weber

BEST GALVESTON REAL ESTATE AGENT

Tom Schwenk

Finalists: David Bowers, VJ Tramonte, Robert Zahn

BEST REAL ESTATE WEBSITE

HAR.com

Finalists: Boulevard Realty, Compass Real Estate Houston, Nan and Company Real Estate/Christie’s International Real Estate, Texas American Realty

BEST MORTGAGE PROFESSIONAL

Riaz Pooran/PrimeLending

Finalists: John Frels/American Pacific Mortgage, Cody Grizzoffi/NRL Mortgage, Cari Middaugh/AmCap Home Loans, Robert Spiegel/The Spiegel Group

BEST TITLE COMPANY

Alamo Title Company (tie)

Chicago Title (tie)

Finalists: Fidelity National Title, Patriot Title, Texas American Title

BEST HOME BUILDER

Sandcastle Homes

Finalists: Heels 2 Hammers Construction, ROC Homes, Loyd Russel Homes, Sabo Custom Builders

BEST HOME REMODELING COMPANY

Noble Contractor Solutions

Finalists: J. Charles, Inc., Heels 2 Hammers Construction, Crystal Idika/Affordable 1 Home Services, Juancho Jimenez, Luria Construction, Venus Construction

FAVORITE RENTAL COMMUNITY

Elan Memorial Park

Finalists: CityView Lofts, Pradera Oaks

COMMUNITY

BEST POLITICAL ADVOCACY GROUP

Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus

Finalists: Equality Texas, HRC Houston, Legacy Takes Action, Victory Fund

FAVORITE LGBTQ PHILANTHROPIC ORGANIZATION

The Montrose Center

Finalists: Bunnies on the Bayou,

Dalton DeHart Photographic Foundation, The Empire of the Royal Sovereign Imperial Court of the Single Star ERSICSS, The Mahogany Project, Texas Gay Rodeo Association

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

The Montrose Center

Finalists: Bunnies on the Bayou, Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Lambda Center, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Out For Education

FAVORITE LGBTQ SOCIAL GROUP

Pride Bike Ride Houston

Finalists: AmistadesHTX, Bayou City Pups, EPAH, Diana Foundation, Hatch Youth, Houston Gaymers, Houston Queer Camp and Events, Out Professionals

FAVORITE TRANS SUPPORT ORGANIZATION

Transgender Education Network Texas (TENT)

Finalists: FLAS Trans Center, The Mahogany Project, Monica Roberts Resource Center, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Organización Latina de Trans en Texas (OLTT), Save Our Sisters United, Trans Legal Aid Clinic of Texas, Transmasculine Alliance Houston

FAVORITE PLACE TO WORSHIP

Bering Church (UCC)

Finalists: Congregation Brith Shalom, Congregation Or Ami, Congregation Shma Koleinu, Kindred, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Trinity Episcopal Church, Unity Church of Houston

FAVORITE LGBTQ SPORTS CLUB OR LEAGUE

Montrose Softball League Association

Finalists: Houston Tennis Club, Houston Women’s Softball League, Lone Star Volleyball, Pride Sports Houston, Space City Rugby

FAVORITE HIV/AIDS SUPPORT ORGANIZATION

AIDS Foundation Houston

Finalists: AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness – Midtown, Bering Omega Community Services, Legacy Community Health – Montrose Clinic, The Montrose Center, The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Positive Women’s Network, PWA Holiday Charities, Ryan White Planning Council

FAVORITE LGBTQ BENEFIT EVENT OF THE YEAR

Bunnies on the Bayou

Finalists: Black Queer AF Festival, Mint Julep, Out for Good, Show Up & Out for Trans Youth (TENT), Victory Fund Brunch

BEST HOUSTON CORPORATE LGBTQ DIVERSITY GROUP

Chevron Corporation

Finalist: Accenture Houston Pride ERG, Amegy LGBTQ+ ERG, Emerson Automation Solutions, MDA Employee Group

LOCAL BUSINESS MOST SUPPORTIVE OF THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY

Pearl Bar (tie)

BUDDY’S (tie)

Finalists: Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe, Eagle Houston, Hawthorne Capital, H-E-B

NATIONAL BUSINESS MOST SUPPORTIVE OF THE LGBTQ COMMUNITY

Target

Finalists: Bank of America, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, Wells Fargo

BEST COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY

University of Houston

Finalists: Houston Community College, Lone Star College, Prairie View A&M University, Rice University, Texas A&M University, University of Houston-Downtown (UHD)

FAVORITE PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAM

Houston Astros

Finalists: Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo, Houston Rockets, Houston SaberCats Rugby, Houston Texans

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ NEWS SOURCE

OutSmart magazine

Finalists: Montrose Star, Spectrum South

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ ONLINE RESOURCE

JD Doyle Archives

Finalists: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Lambda Center, The Montrose Center, OutSmart, The Ryan White Planning Council Blue Book

BEST NATIONAL LGBTQ NEWS SOURCE

Advocate magazine

Finalist: Instinct magazine

BEST NATIONAL LGBTQ ONLINE RESOURCE

JD Doyle Archives

Finalists: Lambda Center, OutProfessionals.org, TransAdvocate.com, The Trevor Project

FAVORITE NATIONAL LGBTQ ORGANIZATION

Human Rights Campaign

Finalists: Lambda Legal, LGBTQ Victory Fund, Metropolitan Community Churches, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Out Professionals, Pride Portraits

DINING OUT

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Southern Yankee Crafthouse

Finalists: Acadian Coast, Figo Sugo, 93’ Til

BEST FOOD TRUCK

Eagle Eats

Finalists: BunSlut, Fries & Grind, Houston Sauce Pit, Taqueria Adrian, Yoyo’s Hotdog Food Cart

BEST 24-HOUR RESTAURANT

Katz’s

Finalists: Chapultepec Lupita, House of Pies, Spanish Flowers Mexican Restaurant, Voodoo Doughnut, Whataburger

BEST BAKERY

Dessert Gallery

Finalists: Common Bond Bistro & Bakery, Leona’s Bakeshop, Sinfull Bakery, Sweets by Tony, Three Brothers Bakery

BEST BARBECUE

The Pit Room

Finalists: Brookstreet BBQ – Montrose, Demeris Bar-B-Q, Gatlin’s BBQ, Killen’s Barbecue, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, Truth BBQ

BEST BREAKFAST

Baby Barnaby’s

Finalists: The Breakfast Klub, Harry’s, Snooze an A.M. Eatery, The Toasted Yolk, Urban Eats, Yale Street Grill

BEST BRUNCH

Riva’s Italian Restaurant

Finalists: Boheme, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Hamburger Mary’s, Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace, Hugo’s, ReBar, Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Urban Eats

BEST LUNCH SPOT

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Southern Yankee Craft-house, Tacos Doña Lena, Pistolero’s, 93’ Til, Urban Eats

BEST DELI

Katz’s

Finalists: Brown Bag Deli, Jason’s Deli, Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, Urban Eats

BEST DESSERTS

Dessert Gallery

Finalists: Common Bond Bistro & Bakery, The Chocolate Bar, Leona’s Bakeshop, Michael’s Cookie Jar, Sinfull Bakery, SweetCup, Sweets by Tony

BEST HAMBURGER

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: The Burger Joint, Hamburger Mary’s, Lankford’s Grocery & Market, Someburger, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

BEST HOT DOGS

Good Dog Houston

Finalists: Barnaby’s Cafe, Minute Maid Park, What A Taco, Yoyo’s Hotdog Food Cart

BEST DUMPLINGS

Dumpling Dudez

Finalists: Auntie Chang’s Dumpling House, Bao Shi Yi, Pho 518, Trendy Dumpling, Wanna Bao

BEST PIZZA

Star Pizza

Finalists: Bambolino’s, Bollo Woodfired Pizza, BUDDY’S, Luna Pizzeria, Meek’s Vegan Pizza, Pink’s Pizza, Pizaro’s Pizza Napoletana

BEST SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

Finalists: Acadian Coast, Brennan’s of Houston, Le Colonial, Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Goode Company Seafood, Manny’s Mexican Grill & Seafood, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

BEST STEAK HOUSE

B&B Butchers & Restaurant

Finalists: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Saltgrass Steak House, Steak 48

BEST STEAK NIGHT AT A BAR

BUDDY’S

Finalists: Around the Corner, Free Grillin’, Pearl Bar

BEST SUSHI

Uchi

Finalists: Kata Robata, MF Sushi, Oishii, Osaka, Sushi King

BEST BRITISH

Red Lion British Pub

Finalists: McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, The Richmond Arms Pub, Rudyard’s

BEST CAJUN

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Finalists: Bayou City Seafood & Pasta, Brennan’s of Houston, Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Ragin’ Cajun, Treebeards

BEST CENTRAL/SOUTH AMERICAN

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine

Finalists: Andes Cafe, Churrascos, Latin Bites, Morfi Argentino, Mi Pueblito

BEST CHINESE

Café Ginger

Finalists: Ambassador, Auntie Chang’s Dumpling House, Cooking Girl, Heights Asian Cafe, Mala Sichuan Bistro, The Rice Box

BEST CUBAN

El Rey Taqueria

Finalists: Cafe Piquet, Flor de Cuba, El Meson

BEST GREEK

Niko Niko’s

Finalists: Anonymous Cafe, Chatter’s Cafe & Bistro, Helen Greek Food & Wine, Mediterraneo, Phoenicia Specialty Foods

BEST INDIAN

Tarka Indian Kitchen

Finalists: Govinda’s Vegetarian Cuisine, Himalaya Restaurant, Khyber, Kiran’s, Musaafer, Pondicheri

BEST ITALIAN

Rivas (tie)

Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino (tie)

Finalists: Carrabba’s, Cavatore Italian Restaurant, Figo Sugo, Postino – Montrose, Sorrento Ristorante, The Spaghetti Western

BEST JAPANESE

Osaka

Finalists: Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Kata Robata, Mikoto, Nippon,Soma Sushi

BEST MEXICAN

Tacos Doña Lena

Finalists: Candente, La Hacienda Restaurant, Hugo’s, Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, El Tiempo Cantina

BEST MIDDLE EASTERN/MEDITERRANEAN

Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

Finalists: Fadi’s, Halal Guys, Hamsa, Mary’z Mediterranean Cuisine, Phoenicia Specialty Foods

BEST THAI

Street Food Thai Market

Finalists: Khun Kay, Kin Dee, Nidda Thai Cuisine, Street to Kitchen, Thai Village

BEST VIETNAMESE

Mai’s

Finalists: Hughie’s, Huynh, Jenni’s Noodle House, Kim Son, Pho 518

BEST RESTAURANT FOR OUTDOOR DINING

Postino Montrose

Finalists: Baby Barnaby’s, Candente, Giacomo’s Cibo e Vino, Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

BEST VEGETARIAN/VEGAN

Hobbit Cafe

Finalists: green seed vegan, Govinda’s Vegetarian Cuisine, Korny Vibes,

Shiv Sagar, Sinfull Bakery, Verdine

BEST RESTAURANT FOR AFFORDABLE EATS

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, Oishii, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Tacos Doña Lena, Taqueria Laredo

BEST PLACE FOR A ROMANTIC DATE

Bludorn (link)

Finalists: B&B Butchers & Restaurant,

BCN Taste & Tradition, Brennan’s of Houston, Cavatore Italian Restaurant

BEST RESTAURANT FOR ELEGANT DINING

Brennan’s of Houston

Finalists: B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, March, Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Ruth’s Chris Steak House

BEST RESTAURANT FOR HAPPY HOUR FOOD

Urban Eats

Finalists: Aka Sushi House, Eunice, Federal American Grill, La Griglia, Moxies Houston, Oishii, Sushi King

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ CHEF

NaTosha Barber

Finalists: David Alcorta, Joey Cantu, Dylan Carnes, Christopher Loera, Greg Montelaro

BEST COOKING CLASS

Dumpling Dudez

Finalists: 210 Fusion Cuisine, Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ-OWNED RESTAURANT

Barnaby’s Cafe (tie)

Tacos Doña Lena (tie)

Finalists: Hamburger Mary’s, Harold’s Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace, Pho 518, Urban Eats

FRIENDLIEST RESTAURANT STAFF

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: Figo Sugo, Southern Yankee Crafthouse, Tacos Doña Lena, Urban Eats

DRINKS & SPIRITS

FAVORITE WINE BAR

Postino Montrose

Finalists: a’Bouzy, Boheme, 13 celsius,

Light Years, MAX’s Wine Dive

FAVORITE PLACE FOR DRINKS ON A FIRST DATE

JR’s Bar & Grill

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, Michael’s Outpost, Pearl Bar

FAVORITE FEMALE BARTENDER

Sarah McCoy

Finalists: Raci Farris, Vivian Little, Gia Marie Martinez, Kristina Prats, Reyna Rodriguez

FAVORITE MALE BARTENDER

Charles Garibay

Finalists: Brandon Akridge, Daniel Banda, Julio Briceño, Michael Engelke, Aaron Latour, Bryan Wade

FAVORITE NONBINARY BARTENDER

Uly Money

Finalist: Crystal Murley

BEST COCKTAIL

Michael’s Outpost

Finalists: Anvil Bar, Eagle Houston, JR’s Bar & Grill, Pearl Bar, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

BEST MARGARITA

El Tiempo Cantina

Finalists: Buddy’s, Eagle Houston, Gloria’s Latin Cuisine, La Tapatia Mexican Cafe

BEST MOCKTAILS

BUDDY’S

Finalists: Crocker Bar, Eagle Houston, Pearl Bar, Ripcord, South Beach Houston

FAVORITE LOCAL BREWERY

Karbach Brewing Co. (tie)

Eureka Heights Brew Co. (tie)

Finalists: Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co., Frost Town Brewing, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Southern Yankee Beer Company

FAVORITE LOCAL CRAFT BEER, CIDER, OR SELTZER

Eureka Heights Brew Co.

Finalists: Cidercade Houston, Frost Town Brewing, Houston Cider Company, Local Group Brewing, Southern Yankee Beer Company

FAVORITE NATIONAL BRAND OF BEER, CIDER, OR SELTZER

Modelo (tie)

Bud Light (tie)

Finalists: Angry Orchard, Guinness, Michelob Ultra, White Claw

FAVORITE BRAND OF LIQUOR

FIX Vodka

Finalists: Deep Eddy Vodka, Don Cosmé Tequila, Dripping Springs Distilling, EFFEN Vodka, Tito’s Handmade Vodka

HEALTH & BEAUTY

BEST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES PROVIDER

Legacy Community Health

Finalists: AIDS Foundation Houston, Avenue 360, Ronald R. Buescher, Gordon E. Crofoot, The Montrose Center, Wellness Bar by Legacy

BEST MEN’S HEALTH CLINIC

Gordon E. Crofoot

Finalists: AHF Healthcare Center – Binz, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness – Heights, Ronald R. Buescher, Village Medical, Wellness Bar by Legacy

BEST WOMEN’S HEALTH CLINIC

Planned Parenthood

Finalists: Avenue 360, Legacy Community Health

BEST URGENT OR EMERGENCY CARE CENTER

Montrose 24 Hour ER (tie)

SignatureCare (tie)

Finalists: Concentra Urgent Care, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center, Next Level Urgent Care

BEST PHARMACY

Legacy Community Health Pharmacy

Finalists: AHF Pharmacy, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness Pharmacy – Heights, Avita Pharmacy – Bellaire, H-E-B Pharmacy, Scott Read Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy at CrofootMD

BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN

Jeannie Banh

Finalists: Elizabeth Horvath, Julia Kovacs, Jessica Pearce, Patricia Salvato, M. Sandra Scurria, Natalie Vanek

BEST MALE PHYSICIAN

Gordon Crofoot

Finalists: Ronald Buescher, James Carroll, Terence Chang, Abel Flores, Ronald Lopez-Cepero

BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER

Maggie White

Finalists: Michelle DeSalvo, Elizabeth Horvath, Kelli Krisp, Jessie Pawvelek, Mary Shepard

BEST MALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER

Derek Smith

Finalists: Daniel Arellano, John Chapman, Kendrick Clack, Greg Cupit, Paul Simmons

FAVORITE FEMALE NURSE

Christina Wells (link)

Finalists: Tamra Bradley, Kimberly Hase, Priscilla Presson, Christine R. Raby, Nina Saltzman

FAVORITE MALE NURSE

Adam Sirico

Finalists: Ryan Balbas, Buddy Bell, Carlos Contreras, Robert Couchman, Morgan Guillory

BEST MENTAL HEALTH PRACTICE

Ajana Therapy & Clinical Services

Finalists: The Montrose Center, Pinkerton Psychotherapy, Southwest Psychotherapy Associates

BEST MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHIATRIST

Chad Lemaire (tie)

Dan Garza (tie)

Finalists: Michael Barber, Robert Scott, Daryl Shorter

BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST

Leah Singer

Finalists: Megan Mooney, Betsy Vasquez

BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST

Denis “Woodja” Flanigan

Finalist: Hiram Rivera Mercado

BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Jessica Eiseman

Finalists: Tara Bates, Candice Holloway, Denise O’Doherty, Andrea Washington

BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Ty David Lerman

Finalists: Shane Hennesey, Robert Snellgrove, Andrew Tessmer

BEST NONBINARY MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Thomas Owsley

Finalists: Nakita Bowman, Noel Gonzalez, ks Stanley

BEST MALE DENTIST

Marcus De Guzman (tie)

Sam Carrell (tie)

Finalists: Alex Barrera, John Dioquino, Austin Faulk, Randy Mitchmore

BEST FEMALE DENTIST

Cynthia Corral (link)

Finalists: Daniella Farias, Melicia Tjoa

FAVORITE FEMALE DENTAL HYGIENIST

Hifa Taha/Montrose DDS

Chriszelda Luna/Bayou City Smiles, Karla Marrujo/Bayou City Smiles, Kate McGraw/Bayou City Smiles, Magda Valeriano/Bayou City Smiles, Jennifer McCrary/Avenue 360 Health & Wellness

FAVORITE MALE DENTAL HYGIENIST

Tu Tuu/Bayou City Smiles

BEST FEMALE EYE DOCTOR

Nancy Lo

Finalists: Juliet Farmer, Rosa Kim, April Oliver/Today’s Vision

BEST MALE EYE DOCTOR

Paul Lovero

Finalists: Bimal Patel, Marc Sanders,

Scott Sawyer, Stewart Zuckerbrod

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Alexia McClerkin

Finalists: Matt Arnold/Airrosti – Heights, Fernando Franco, NuSpine Chiropractic

BEST FOOT DOCTOR

Vanessa Barrow

Finalists: Paul Gee, Gian Steinhauser/Caring Foot and Ankle Specialists

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Black Swan Yoga Houston (tie)

BIG Power Yoga – Montrose (tie)

Finalists: SPENGA Houston Montrose, STRETCH Studio of Houston, Tamika’s Ranch

BEST FERTILITY CLINIC/SURROGACY SERVICES

Aspire Houston Fertility Institute

Finalists: CCRM Fertility of Houston, The Family Fertility Center at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, SGF Houston – Texas Medical Center

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Roy Rivera

Finalists: Jon Koborsi, Huzefa Tayabali-Wilson

BEST FEMALE MASSAGE THERAPIST

Afton Macione/Cruz Family Chiropractic

Finalists: Tamia Anderson, Kim Stacy/Integrated Massage Services

BEST MALE MASSAGE THERAPIST

Ryan Fugate

Finalists: Chris Tognetti/Life Time Fitness, John Aaron Villarreal, Tom Zeppelin

BEST NONBINARY MASSAGE THERAPIST

Robin Mack

BEST FEMALE PERSONAL TRAINER

Monique Freeman

Finalists: Melanie Jackson, Felicia Lee-Sexton, Kimberly Marler, Danielle Sampey

BEST MALE PERSONAL TRAINER

Christopher Lucas (link)

Finalists: Layn Chess, Oscar Gutierrez, Andrew Hayes, Eliot Perez, Gian Quiteno, John Aaron Villarreal

BEST NONBINARY PERSONAL TRAINER

Bree Turner

BEST GYM

SPENGA Houston Montrose (link)

Finalists: Body3 Personal Fitness, Facet Seven, FIT Athletic Club, Houston Gym, TC Jester Fitness, Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA, Life Time Fitness

BEST CYCLING STUDIO

SPENGA Houston Montrose (link)

Finalists: Cyclebar – Sawyer Heights, For The People, RYDE Montrose, Soul Cycle

BEST FEMALE HAIR STYLIST

Isabel Ferry

Finalists: Lana Blake, Celina Carcamo, Elizabeth Carlile/Studio A Salon, Jacky Madrid, Sylvia Perez

BEST MALE HAIR STYLIST

Adrian Santos

Finalists: JT Heath, Raven Montano, Reza Nouri, David Ramirez, Kenny Slack

BEST NONBINARY HAIR STYLIST

J. Bookie

Finalist: Shannon Moore

BEST MAKEUP ARTIST

Shoshuna Akerman

Finalists: Lana Blake, Sylvia Perez, Edward Sanchez

BEST NAIL SALON

Hollywood Hair & Nails Salon

Finalists: Aura Nails, Mason’s Nails

BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN

Adam Gutierrez (link)

Finalists: Liz Brooks, Roxsann Lavan, William Medrano

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

Stephanie Purnell

Finalists: Dan Martin, Megan Medina, Nadia Munoz

BEST TATTOO PARLOR

The Electric Chair Tattoo & Body Piercing

Finalists: Corazones Tattoo+Beauty Studio, Scorpion Studios Tattoo, Shaw’s Tattoo Studio

BEST COSMETIC SKIN CARE CENTER

SkinCeuticals Skinlab at West Ave.

Finalists: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Houston – River Oaks, Heights Dermatology & Aesthetic Center, The Skin Renewal Center

BEST COSMETIC SURGEON

Forrest S. Roth

Finalists: Bonnie Baldwin, Regina Rodman, Angela Sturm

BEST AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN

Patrick McNamara

Finalist: Octavio Barrios

HOUSE & HOME

BEST FEMALE INSURANCE AGENT

Jennifer Baca

Finalists: Shenice Brown, Lisa Miller,

Riaz Pooran, Lacie Smith

BEST MALE INSURANCE AGENT

Jacob Creadeur (tie)

Lane Lewis (tie)

Finalists: Bryan Cotton, Jeremy Henry, Modern Risk Management, Patrick Torma

BEST HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING COMPANY

Village Plumbing & Air

Finalists: Cooling Specialists, Diamond Heating and Air Conditioning, NewPort A/C & Heating

BEST PLUMBER

In the Loop Plumbing

Finalist: MET Plumbing

BEST ELECTRICIAN

Justin Chipman

Finalist: Justin Rubio/Rubio Electric

BEST FLOOR COVERING COMPANY

Floor Coverings International

Finalist: Manchester Carpet

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN COMPANY

Eklektik Interiors

Finalists: Christopher Charles Interiors, Emmanuel Leventis Design, Jacob Medina Interior Design, Jean Quila, Corbin Young

BEST LANDSCAPING COMPANY/LANDSCAPER

Will Skinner/Fire and Flora Landscaping and Pottery (tie)

Johnny Steele Design (tie)

Finalists: AJ’s Landscaping & Design, Another Place in Time, McDugald Steele, Nickal’s Landscaping, Thompson+Hanson Stone House

BEST POOL COMPANY

Venture Pool Co.

Finalist: American Swimming Pool of Central Houston

BEST FURNITURE STORE

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

Finalists: BeDESIGN, Eklektik Interiors, IKEA, Kuhl-Linscomb, Mid in Mod, Nadeau Furniture

BEST FURNITURE STORE ON A BUDGET

IKEA

Finalists: Alabama Furniture, The Blue Bird Circle, The Guild Shop, Second Blessings at Bering UCC,

World Market

BEST HOME FURNISHINGS STORE

Eclectic Home

Finalists: BeDESIGN, Eklektik Interiors, Kuhl-Linscomb

BEST GARDENING/NURSERY SUPPLY

Joshua’s Native Plants & Garden Antiques

Finalists: Another Place in Time, Buchanan’s Native Plants, Fountains & Statuary, Tall Plants

BEST FLORIST

Robert Shipman Flowers & Events

Finalists: David Brown Flowers, Dream Bouquet, The Empty Vase of Houston, In Bloom, Perfect Petals by Geo, Village Greenery and Flowers

LEGAL & FINANCIAL

BEST BANK

Chase Bank Houston (tie)

Amegy Bank (tie)

Finalists: Bank of America, Capital One Bank, Frost Bank, PNC Bank, Regions Bank

BEST CREDIT UNION

Houston Federal Credit Union

Finalists: PrimeWay FCU, Smart Financial Credit Union

BEST FEMALE ACCOUNTANT

Kimberly Shockley

Finalist: Dorothy B. Pearce

BEST MALE ACCOUNTANT

Joseph Werle/Crunch Consulting

Finalists: José Arteaga, An Dang, Ramon Fernandez, Gary Gritz,

Brian Kapchinskie, Donald Simon

BEST FEMALE BOOKKEEPER

Kathy Hubbard

Finalists: Sandra Medrano, Pennie Mutschler

BEST MALE BOOKKEEPER

An Dang

Finalists: Robert Cruz, Carlos Rodriguez Jr., Bradley Smith

BEST FEMALE FINANCIAL PLANNER/ADVISOR

Grace Yung

Finalists: Christyna Lewis, Angele Watson, Sandra White/Goldman Sachs

BEST MALE FINANCIAL PLANNER/ADVISOR

Richard Dickson

Finalists: Elias Contreras, Bryan Cotton, Michael Ryan, Shane Theriot

BEST LGBTQ FUND MANAGER

Doug Smith

BEST BUSINESS ATTORNEY

Paul Franzetti (tie)

Mitchell Katine (tie)

Finalists: Danielle Healey, Julie Maxey

BEST FAMILY ATTORNEY

deborah lawson

Finalists: Ashley DeHart, Chelsea Klumpp, Dawn Renken, Kathleen Vossler

BEST PROBATE ATTORNEY

Jeff Watters

Finalists: Stephany Alvarez, James Fuller, Hegwood Law Group, Samuel Hodges, deborah lawson, Coleton W. Mayo

BEST HUMAN-RIGHTS ATTORNEY

Luis Ruiz (link)

Finalists: Danielle Healey, Mitchell Katine, Ian Scharfman

BEST IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY

John Nechman (tie)

Raed Gonzalez (tie)

Finalists: Luis Ruiz, Ana Maria Schwartz

BEST PERSONAL INJURY ATTORNEY

Lena Laurenzo

Finalists: Matt Franks, Greg Nassar, Jessica Rodriguez-Wahlquist

PETS

BEST FEMALE VETERINARIAN

Danielle Rosser (tie)

Kristy Kyle (tie)

Finalists: Leslie Jenkins, Jackie Marshall, Caroline Oeben

BEST MALE VETERINARIAN

Eric Cagle

Finalists: Richard Clive

BEST PET EMERGENCY CARE CENTER

Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists

Finalists: Emergency Pet Care of Texas, Petcare Express, Vergi 24/7, Westbury Animal Hospital

BEST DOGGIE DAY CARE

Pet Nanny’s Pet Sitting

Finalists: Demi’s Dog House, The Dog House Pet Salon, Dogtopia of Houston, Happy Puppy, Molly’s Mutt House, You Lucky Dog Pet Resort

BEST PET WALKING/PET SITTING SERVICE

Pet Nanny’s Pet Sitting

Finalists: Big Dog & Miss Kitti’s Pet Sitting Services, Roberto Carrasco/Smiles for Miles, Happy Puppy

BEST PLACE TO BUY PET SUPPLIES

Pet City Houston

Finalists: Chewy’s Online, Molly’s Mutt House, Natural Pawz Montrose, PetSmart

BEST PET FOOD OR TREATS

Baked Bones

Finalists: Blue Life Protection, Bosco and Roxy’s, Cesar, Nulo Pet Food, Nutri Source

BEST PET GROOMING SERVICE

PetSmart

Finalists: Aussie Pet Mobile, The Best Little Dog House in Texas, Haute Pets Mobile Grooming, Heather’s Mobile Pet Salon, Molly’s Mutt House

BEST PET PARK

Buffalo Bayou Park

Finalists: The Dog Gym, West Webster Dog Park

BEST PLACE TO ADOPT A PET

BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions

Finalists: CAPS, Dachshund Rescue of Houston, Friends For Life, Houston SPCA, Juno’s Hope, K-9 Angels Rescue

BEST PLACE TO BUY EXOTIC ANIMALS

Pet City Houston

FAVORITE PET-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT/BAR

Barnaby’s Cafe

Finalists: BUDDY’S, The Burger Joint, Pearl Bar, Southern Yankee Crafthouse

ARTS

BEST PERFORMING-ARTS ORGANIZATION

Houston Metropolitan Dance Center

Finalists: Houston Alliance of Latinx Arts, Houston Pride Band, Houston Symphony, Performing Arts Houston, Pride Chorus Houston

BEST COMMUNITY THEATER

The Catastrophic Theatre

Finalists: Art Factory, Classical Theatre Co., Dirt Dogs Theatre Co., The Ensemble Theatre

BEST LOCAL EQUITY THEATER COMPANY

Alley Theatre

Finalists: Stages, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

FAVORITE REGIONAL EQUITY THEATER

Stages

Finalists: Alley Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS)

FAVORITE LOCAL FEMALE ACTOR

Christina Wells (link)

Finalists: Tamarie Cooper, Mary Hooper, Susan Koozin, Aili Maeve, Amanda Marie Parker

FAVORITE LOCAL MALE ACTOR

Wesley Whitson

Finalists: Doug Atkins, Dylan Godwin, Mark Ivy, Kyle Sturdivant, Abraham Zapata

FAVORITE LOCAL NONBINARY ACTOR

Clarity Welch

Finalists: Josh Levin, Chess MacElvaine, Robert Straight, T Lavois Thiebaud

BEST DANCE COMPANY

Houston Ballet

Finalists: Houston Contemporary Dance Co., Open Dance Project, Pilot Dance, Rivkah French Choreography, Urban Souls

FAVORITE LOCAL DANCER

Rivkah French

Finalists: Belle Be Damed, Harrison Homer-Guy, Courtney Jones, Kristina Prats, jhon r. stronks

FAVORITE LOCAL FEMALE COMEDIAN

Trinity Newman

Finalists: Lesley the Comic, Emily Peacock, Dusti Rhodes

FAVORITE LOCAL MALE COMEDIAN

Ku Egenti

Finalists: Zahid Dewji, Chinedu Ogu, Grady Pruitt

FAVORITE LOCAL NONBINARY COMEDIAN

Juliann Losey

Finalist: T Lavois Thiebaud

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ MUSICIAN

Jerry Atwood

Finalists: Christie Hein/Christie Alan Music, Sugar Jokio, Trent Lira, Shayna Powers, Uncle Tino

FAVORITE LOCAL FEMALE FINE ARTIST

Katharine Ligon

Finalists: Jan Golden, Rikki Mitman, Kristy Peet,

Heather J. Taylor, Sherry Tseng Hill, Abiola Wabara

FAVORITE LOCAL MALE FINE ARTIST

Robin Baker

Finalists: Wood Fancher Anthony, Fabian Echavarri,

Joe Haden, Bogdan Mihai, Hugo Perez

FAVORITE LOCAL NONBINARY FINE ARTIST

Crystal Murley

Finalists: Urethra Burns, Alex Ramos, Robert L. Straight

FAVORITE LOCAL PAINTER

Wood Fancher Anthony

Finalists: Robin Baker, Katharine Ligon, Edgar Medina, Patrick Palmer, Hugo Perez

FAVORITE LOCAL SCULPTOR

Joe Haden

Finalists: Patrick Medrano, Nestor Topchy, Patrick Renner, Robert L. Straight, Ben Woitena

FAVORITE LOCAL VISUAL ARTIST

Robin Baker

Finalists: Wood Fancher Anthony, Katharine Ligon, Rikki Mitman, Crystal Murley, Alex Ramos

BEST ART CENTER

MATCH – Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston

Finalists: Art League Houston, Moody Center for the Arts, Silver Street Studios, Winter Street Studios

BEST ART GALLERY

Archway Gallery

Finalists: Art League Houston, Bogdan Foto Art, Hardy & Nance Studios, RobinWood Art Studio, Taft McWhorter Art, Winter Street Studios

FAVORITE LOCAL MUSEUM

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Finalists: Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Holocaust Museum Houston, Menil Collection, National Museum of Funeral History, Station Museum of Contemporary Art, 1940 Air Terminal Museum

AUTO

BEST AUTO BODY SHOP

Master Car Care & Collision

Finalists: Collision Lab, Connect Collision, RMS Auto Care

BEST AUTO MECHANIC

Tech Auto Maintenance

Finalists: Active Auto, Downtown Automotive Repair, RMS Auto Care, Christian Brothers Automotive – West Galleria

BEST CAR SALESPERSON

Tony McClelland/Central Houston Cadillac

Finalists: Aleta Chipman/Central Houston Cadillac, Sergio Jimenez/Advantage BMW Pre-owned

BEST CAR WASH/AUTO DETAILING

Mister Car Wash

Finalists: Aqua Hand Car Wash & Detail, Eagle Hand Carwash & Detail

BEST DOMESTIC AUTO DEALERSHIP

Central Houston Cadillac

Finalist: Planet Ford

BEST IMPORT AUTO DEALERSHIP

Advantage BMW Midtown

Finalists: Audi Central Houston, Fred Haas Toyota World, Humble Hyundai, Joe Myers Kia

SHOPPING & SERVICES

BEST LIFE COACH

Nathan Herrington

Finalists: Liam Adair, Miriam Lopez, Tiffany Scales

BEST ASTROLOGER

Lilly Roddy

Finalists: Lisa Brown, Kevin Casey, Shayna Powers

BEST GROCERY STORE

H-E-B

Finalists: Central Market, Kroger, Pyburns Farm Fresh Foods, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods

BEST SPECIALTY FOOD STORE

Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Finalists: Central Market, Pyburns Farm Fresh Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods

BEST LIQUOR STORE

Spec’s Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods

Finalist: Total Wine & More

BEST COMMERCIAL PHOTOGRAPHER

Victor Contreras

Finalist: David Jones

BEST COMMERCIAL VIDEOGRAPHER

Jay Clark (link)

Finalist: Priscilla T. Graham

BEST COPY/PRINT SHOP

Copy.com

Finalists: 2DayPostcards, Copy Doctor

BEST CREATIVE AGENCY

Mad Hat Maven Creative (tie)

REFUGE Marketing & Consulting (tie)

Finalists: The Arts Advocate, Like Minds Communications

BEST FUNERAL SERVICES

Bradshaw-Carter (tie)

Jovon Alfon B. Tyler (tie)

Finalists: Houston Jewish Funerals, Geo. H. Lewis & Sons

BEST PLACE TO BUY EYEWEAR

Montrose Eye Care

Finalists: Costco Wholesale, Eye Elegance, The Eye Gallery, Smith’s Opticians, Today’s Vision – Tanglewood, Warby Parker

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Tenenbaum Jewelers

Finalists: Dubin’s Fine Jewelry, Eklektic Jewelry Studio, Reiner’s Fine Jewelry, Silverlust Jewelry, Womxn on the Moon

BEST LEATHER STORE

Sir Rat Leather

Finalists: Discount Video, Eagle Houston, The Montrose Forge

BEST LOCAL CLOTHING DESIGNER

Anthony Ferrell

Finalists: Chloe Dao, Yahaira DeHill, Zozo Garcia, King Underwear, Nicholas Nguyen

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Lilith’s Way (tie)

Tootsie’s (tie)

Finalists: Erotic Cabaret Boutique, lululemon

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

King Underwear

Finalists: Jos. A. Bank, lululemon,

Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom

BEST LOCAL RESALE OR THRIFT STORE

Out of the Closet

Finalists: Second Blessings at Bering Church, Buffalo Exchange

BEST ONLINE CLOTHING STORE

Slutmonkey.com

Finalists: King Underwear, Offensive But Cute

BEST PLACE TO BUY CELLULAR PHONES

AT&T Store

Finalists: Apple, Boost Mobile, Mint, T-Mobile, Verizon

BEST PLACE TO BUY/RENT A COSTUME

Erotic Cabaret Boutique

Finalist: CostumeWorx

BEST PLACE TO BUY EROTIC PLAYTHINGS

Eagle Houston (tie)

Hollywood Super Center (tie)

Finalists: Discount Video, Erotic Cabaret Boutique, Lilith’s Way, The Montrose Forge, Sir Rat Leather Montrose

WEDDINGS & EVENTS

BEST PLACE TO POP THE QUESTION

Pearl Bar

Finalists: Eagle Houston, Houston Botanic Garden, Mecom Fountain, Menil Park, POST Houston

BEST WEDDING/EVENT PLANNER

Rexberry Luxury Weddings and Events

Finalists: A Day to Remember, Event Elementz, Mariana Lemesoff, Dewayne Hinojosa Ross, Robert Shipman

BEST WEDDING OFFICIANT

Rev. Diane McGehee

Finalists: Dewayne Hinojosa Ross, Anton Igdalov, Johnny Peden, Tiffany Scales, Pastor Sven Verbeet

BEST WEDDING/EVENT VENUE

AvantGarden

Finalists: The Ballroom at Bayou Place, The Bell Tower on 34th, Bering Church (UCC), Crystal Ballroom at The Rice, Spread Oaks Ranch

BEST PLACE TO RENT/BUY FORMAL WEAR

Men’s Wearhouse

Finalists: Al’s Formal Wear, Balani Custom Clothiers, Festari for Men, Indochino, Jos. A. Bank

FAVORITE LOCAL FORMAL WEAR DESIGNER

Festari for Men

BEST WEDDING/EVENT CAKE BAKERY

David Alcorta Catering & Custom Bakery

Finalists: Angel The Cake Chef, Jodycakes, Leona’s Bakeshop,

Susie’s Cakes, Who Made the Cake!

BEST WEDDING/EVENT CATERING FIRM

David Alcorta Catering

Finalists: Event Elementz, 210 Fusion Cuisine, Legacy Events Catering, Mason’s Catering Services,

Chef Soren Pedersen

BEST WEDDING/EVENT FLORIST

Robert Shipman Flowers & Events

Finalists: Chad Cornwall, DeMartino Design Group, Minerva’s Blossoms, Rexberry Luxury Weddings and Events

BEST WEDDING/EVENT DJ

DarKer Side DJs

Finalists: Dillion Allen, B&B Entertainment, DJ Krazzy Kris, DJ Ukemi

BEST WEDDING/EVENT LIVE MUSICIAN/BAND

Harmony Strings

Finalists: Tianna Hall & The Houston Jazz Band, Hayden Jones, Third Floor Strings

BEST WEDDING/EVENT PHOTOGRAPHER

Kirk Surber Photography

Finalists: Jay Clark, Sebastian Gutierrez, David Truong, Tristan Turner

BEST WEDDING/EVENT VIDEOGRAPHER

Jay Clark Films

Finalists: Brandon Fincher, Lozano Studio, Tristan Turner

TRAVEL & VACATIONS

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ TRAVEL AGENCY

Concierge Travel

Finalist: Cruise Planners

BEST LGBTQ LAND TOUR COMPANY

Concierge Travel

Finalist: Mr. McKinney’s Houston History Bus

FAVORITE LGBTQ TRAVEL DESTINATION

Puerto Vallarta

Finalists: Costa Rica, Key West, Palm Springs, Provincetown, San Francisco, Sitges (Spain)

FAVORITE LGBTQ-FRIENDLY CAMPGROUNDS

Rainbow Ranch Campground

Finalist: Grizzly Pines

BEST HONEYMOON DESTINATION

Puerto Vallarta

Finalists: Bali, Costa Rica, Italy, Las Vegas, New York City

BEST AIRLINE

Southwest Airlines

Finalists: American Airlines, Delta, JSX, United Airlines

FAVORITE FLIGHT ATTENDANT

Keith Gordin

Finalists: Carlos Camacho, Mike Gibbons, David Revils, Victor Soto, Alex White

BEST LGBTQ CRUISE COMPANY

Aquafest Cruises (tie)

Vacaya (tie)

Finalists: Atlantis, Brand g Vacations

BEST PLACE FOR A STAY-CATION

Moody Gardens

Finalists: The Galleria, Galveston,

Hilton Houston Plaza – Medical Center, Marriott Marquis – Houston, The St. Regis – Houston

BEST LOCAL HOTEL

Hilton Houston Plaza – Medical Center

Finalists: Hotel ZaZa – Museum District, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, Marriott Marquis – Houston

BEST LOCAL HOTEL BAR

Hotel ZaZa – Museum District

Finalist: La Colombe d’Or

BEST LOCAL HOTEL LOBBY

Hilton Americas – Houston

BEST LOCAL HOTEL POOL

Marriott Marquis – Houston

BEST LOCAL HOTEL SPA

The Post Oak Hotel

Finalists: Hotel ZaZa – Museum District, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian

FAVORITE PLACE TO TAKE OUT-OF-TOWN VISITORS

Menil Collection

Finalists: The Galleria, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, National Museum of Funeral History, Space Center Houston

This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.