Gayest & Greatest 2022: Community Part I

Verniss McFarland, an LGBTQ activist, has heady praise for Atlantis Narcisse: “She is, and always will be, the hardest working woman in the community. She is the definition of community meeting purpose, and what happens when people operate in genuine love.”

McFarland continues, “Atlantis is the chosen mother of many queer Houstonians of all experiences, including myself. Her ability to provide unconditional love and compassion during some of the most vulnerable times of her life is an embodiment of selfless giving. She is Houston’s queer mother, a goddess, and a super-shero!”

OutSmart readers have also noted her contributions to the local LGBTQ community by voting Narcisse, a Houston native and trans woman, as this year’s Female Trans Community Hero.

“To be acknowledged while I’m alive is important because it normalizes that we exist and that we’re out here doing great things,” Narcisse says.

She admits, “I never intended on becoming an activist. I just wanted to show people that, ‘Hey, someone is in your corner.’”

Narcisse has worked with the Montrose Center, Legacy Community Health, and the City of Houston since the early 1990s. She once organized accessible HIV/STD testing in her home, working with a local clinic to provide people with a way to find support from other HIV-positive individuals. “It opened up a conversation to normalize talking about what their needs and experiences were, without all the stigma attached,” she says.

Narcisse also organizes events like Black Trans Empowerment week with McFarland, the founder of The Mahogany Project, Inc. (TMP), a nonprofit dedicated to TQLGB+ people in Houston.

She founded Save Our Sisters United, Inc. (SOSU) in 2017 and, three years later, Save Our Sons & Brothers. Both groups provide trans people with safe spaces to connect and find trans-friendly services.

“SOSU is supposed to be a place where we can share our stories, shed our shame, and see our strength,” she emphasizes. The group launched a COVID relief fund that distributed over $200,000 to help trans people during the pandemic and Winter Storm Uri.

Narcisse is excited to launch a new project at SOSU called Affirming Lives Initiative, which will help trans people cover the costs of correcting their names and gender markers on government documents.

Although she will never stop advocating, Narcisse feels the stress of constantly assisting people who face daily discrimination and violence. She hopes that, with this G&G award, people realize that activism is a highly challenging calling. “It would be nice if people saw the body that does the work, and not just the body of work.”

Narcisse hopes that one day soon, trans people will get to walk through the world as whole human beings. “Rather than being identified [in medical terms], as though that’s all we are, I hope people will remember that we’re human beings.”

For information, visit SOSU at sosuinc.org.

PEOPLE

FAVORITE FEMALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

Lina Hidalgo

Finalists: Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Ann Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Abbie Kamin, Sheila Jackson Lee, Kim Ogg

FAVORITE MALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

John Whitmire

Finalists: Adrian Garcia, Chris Hollins, Constable Alan Rosen, Jon Rosenthal, Sylvester Turner, Gene Wu

BEST FEMALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Dylan Carnes (tie)

Julie Mabry (tie)

Finalists: Caryn Craig, Alli Jarrett, Heather Taylor, Tammi Wallace

BEST MALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Mark De Lange (tie)

Doug Smith (tie)

Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Christopher Barry, John Donato, Ian Haddock, Bobby Hilliard Jr., Grey Stephens

BEST NONBINARY LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Chip Ware

Finalist: Hexa Dulce

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Annise Parker (tie)

Tammi Wallace (tie)

Finalists: Julie Mabry, Toni Mascione, Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, JD Doyle, Don Gill, Harrison Homer Guy

FAVORITE NONBINARY COMMUNITY HERO

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Norma Gonzalez, Verniss McFarland, Crystal Murley, Nova, Mike Webb

FAVORITE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Lilly Roddy, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters, Alexis Nicole Whitney

FAVORITE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Liam Adair, Fabian Echavarri, dylan forbis, Landon Richie, Emmett Schelling

FAVORITE NONBINARY TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Norma Gonzalez, Juliann Losey, Nova

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Kendricka “Kiki” Moore

Finalists: D’Lynn Barham, Kay Crayton, Tracy Daniel, Dana Harrell, Bianca Honore, Michelle Palmer, Samantha Pisarski-May, Pam Straker

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Paul Fox Gonzales

Finalists: R. Scott Allen, Joan Cotton, Bryant Johnson, Jesse Gover Sanchez, DeVonta Lee, Brian Riedel, Cam. O Scott

FAVORITE NONBINARY LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Juliann Losey

Finalists: Angela Horst, Monét Love, Myr Olivares

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ JOURNALIST

Joey Guerra

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Rachel Carlton, Andy Cerota, Andrew Edmonson, Ian Haddock

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INFLUENCER

Ryan Lindsay

Finalists: @bougiebrie, Miguel Jacquez, Johnny Peden, Cam. O Scott, Diamond Stylz

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ SOCIAL-MEDIA PRESENCE

JD Doyle

Finalists: Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Ryan Lindsay, The Normal Anomaly, Rainbow Community, Diamond Stylz

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Ryan Lindsay, @parentsoftransyouth, Pearl Bar, Christian Whorton

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ FACEBOOK PAGE

JD Doyle

Finalists: AmistadesHTX, BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, The Montrose Center, Rainbow Community

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TIKTOKER

Ryan Lindsay (@ryanstmichael)

Finalists: @drew_baebe, @bougieBrie, @kay.crayton, @hughdandy, @lordfeatherspolenta, @shiningnathan

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TWITTER ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, robcarrasco

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) TV PERSONALITY

Ernie Manouse

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Deborah Duncan

Finalists: Shern-min Chow, Cathy Hernandez,

Lisa Hernandez, Pooja Lodhia, Courtney Zavala

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Frank Billingsley (tie)

Derrick Shore (tie)

Finalists: Pat Cavlin, Andy Cerota, Chancy Glover, Steven Romo

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Sarah Pepper

Finalists: Roula Christie, Kara Leigh, Theresa Rockface

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Special K

Finalist: Carlos Dueno

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Bryan Hlavinka

Finalists: Ernie Manouse, Easton Santos

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Deborah Bell

Finalists: Gale Delaughter, Donna McKenzie, Judy Reeves, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ PODCAST

Queer Voices

Finalists: Asking for a Friend, Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Marsha’s Plate, Tiffany Scales, That Lil Gay Talk Show

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ WRITER

Andrew Edmonson

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Scott Damon, Ian L. Haddock,

Julia Holstine, Tiffany Scales, Bryan Washington

FAVORITE FEMALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dani Benoit

Finalists: Nicky Bryant, Andrea Simonton, Wendy Taylor, Eden Rose Torres, Yvonne Tran

FAVORITE MALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Victor Contreras, Seferino Garcia, Sebastian Gutierrez, Kennedy Loftin, Steven Tilotta

LEADING FEMALE FUNDRAISER

Chree Boydstun

Finalists: Shelby Hansen, Sarah McCoy, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Sallie Woodell

LEADING MALE FUNDRAISER

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Derrick Brown, Jon Bumann, Don Gill, Div Kumar, Timmy Martinez, Roger Woest

LEADING TRANS COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Emmett Schelling, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING NONBINARY FUNDRAISER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Nova, Nick Stinson

LEADING FEMALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Ivanna Cupcake

Finalists: Regina Dane, Jessica Fox, An’ Marie Gill, Ginger Grant, Lady Shamu, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING MALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Roger Woest

Finalists: Landon J. Fatale, Sebastian Gutierrez, Shawn Michaels, Ian Syder-Blake, Mykey Whitney

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Annise Parker

Finalists: Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Kandice Webber

MOST PROMINENT MALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, Ian Haddock, Brandon Mack, Sal Boy Salas, Ashton P. Woods

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Verniss McFarland, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Joelle Espeut, Anandrea Molina, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters

MOST PROMINENT MALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Emmett Schelling

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Jevon Martin, Landon Richie, Ian Syder-Blake

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY TRANS ACTIVIST

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Nova, Payshunz Nagashima, Charlie Richie

MOST PROMINENT YOUTH LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Landon Richie

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Razi Montalto, Britt Perez

MOST VALUABLE INTERSEX ADVOCATE/EDUCATOR

Koomah

Finalist: Mo Cortez

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE VOLUNTEER

Januari Fox

Finalists: Augie Cahee, Dawn Elizardo, Jani Lopez, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace

MOST VALUABLE MALE VOLUNTEER

Don Gill

Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Adonis Darling, Sebastian Gutierrez, Div Kumar, Patrick McIlvain, Shawn Michaels, Jim Taylor, Jovon Alfon B. Tyler

MOST VALUABLE NONBINARY COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Hexa Dulce, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Gia Pacheco, Joelle Salatersky, Eden Rose Torres, Catina Rose Valentine

MOST VALUABLE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

George Zemanek

Finalists: Sebastian Gutierrez, Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber, Ian Syder-Blake, Daron Yanes

This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.