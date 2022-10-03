Gayest & Greatest 2022: People Part I
Bryan Hlavinka engages with the LGBTQ community as the host of ‘Queer Voices.’
FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY
Bryan Hlavinka was recognized by OutSmart readers with a Gayest & Greatest radio-host award for his work in uniting Houston’s LGBTQ community. And Queer Voices, the radio show he executive produces, won this year’s G&G Favorite Local LGBTQ Podcast award.
“To be recognized shows that people are listening,” Hlavinka says. “In a radio show, you don’t know who’s listening in at any given time, so this shows we’re making a difference in the community.”
Hlavinka has delivered weekly news about the local LGTBQ community and events to listeners on Queer Voices for over a decade, and he became the show’s executive producer in 2019.
Originally from Brazoria County, Hlavinka, 48, has lived in Houston since 1997. After many people in his life died due to complications from AIDS, he became involved as an activist in local groups and boards. He’s currently on the boards of Legacy Community Health and Texas Pride Impact Funds, organizations dedicated to serving and enriching the lives of queer Texans.
Due to his heavy involvement in local LGBTQ community events, Queer Voices first reached out to him in 2008 and asked him to come on the show to promote a Bayou City Boys Club event. He was quickly asked to stay on, and has been a part of the production team ever since.
Queer music historian JD Doyle met Hlavinka when he joined Queer Voices. Doyle describes Hlavinka as a quick study and a reliable colleague. “His talent has only grown since those early days, as he couples it with a desire to be involved in many parts of the community.”
Hlavinka stayed on Queer Voices because of his love for gay radio in Houston.
“Our local voices are important. They provide a sense of community and touch listeners,” Doyle explains. “For some listeners, they receive a first connection with the gay world through the safety of radio.”
Hlavinka agrees, and wants to continue that legacy.
“Queer Voices has been around since the 1970s, and it’s how activists have come together, and how our community has found information, guidance, and direction over the years. History is being lost, and I’d like to change that,” he notes.
Every Friday at noon, Hlavinka brings community radio to the next generation by interviewing locals who discuss different organizations and passions—all in an effort to connect listeners to the Houston LGBTQ community. He recently spoke with Annise Parker, Houston’s first openly gay mayor and the president and CEO of Victory Fund, a national organization committed to electing openly LGBTQ candidates.
He has an upcoming interview with an HIV vaccine-study participant, and he hopes to capture the experiences of many other queer Houstonians this year.
Initially, the Queer Voices broadcast could only reach the metro Houston area spanning from The Woodlands to Galveston. But under Hlavinka’s leadership, Queer Voices started a podcast and now reaches a global audience, with returning listeners from France, Germany, and even Japan.
He hopes his winning the OutSmart Favorite Male Community Radio Personality award (and Queer Voices winning the Favorite Local Podcast award) will underscore the legacy of community radio in Houston.
“There’s been a program for almost 50 years, and it’s lived through HIV and COVID and has helped us come together as a community. We hope to continue forever,” he concludes.
Listen to Queer Voices every Friday at noon on KPFT 90.1 FM, or via the show’s podcast.
For information, visit queervoices.org.
PEOPLE
FAVORITE FEMALE LOCAL POLITICIAN
Lina Hidalgo
Finalists: Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Ann Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Abbie Kamin, Sheila Jackson Lee, Kim Ogg
FAVORITE MALE LOCAL POLITICIAN
John Whitmire
Finalists: Adrian Garcia, Chris Hollins, Constable Alan Rosen, Jon Rosenthal, Sylvester Turner, Gene Wu
BEST FEMALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON
Dylan Carnes (tie)
Julie Mabry (tie)
Finalists: Caryn Craig, Alli Jarrett, Heather Taylor, Tammi Wallace
BEST MALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON
Mark De Lange (tie)
Doug Smith (tie)
Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Christopher Barry, John Donato, Ian Haddock, Bobby Hilliard Jr., Grey Stephens
BEST NONBINARY LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON
Chip Ware
Finalist: Hexa Dulce
FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO
Annise Parker (tie)
Tammi Wallace (tie)
Finalists: Julie Mabry, Toni Mascione, Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tiffany Scales
FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO
Kennedy Loftin
Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, JD Doyle, Don Gill, Harrison Homer Guy
FAVORITE NONBINARY COMMUNITY HERO
Kevin Nguyen
Finalists: Norma Gonzalez, Verniss McFarland, Crystal Murley, Nova, Mike Webb
FAVORITE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO
Atlantis Narcisse
Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Lilly Roddy, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters, Alexis Nicole Whitney
FAVORITE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO
Lou Weaver
Finalists: Liam Adair, Fabian Echavarri, dylan forbis, Landon Richie, Emmett Schelling
FAVORITE NONBINARY TRANS COMMUNITY HERO
Verniss McFarland
Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Norma Gonzalez, Juliann Losey, Nova
FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER
Kendricka “Kiki” Moore
Finalists: D’Lynn Barham, Kay Crayton, Tracy Daniel, Dana Harrell, Bianca Honore, Michelle Palmer, Samantha Pisarski-May, Pam Straker
FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER
Paul Fox Gonzales
Finalists: R. Scott Allen, Joan Cotton, Bryant Johnson, Jesse Gover Sanchez, DeVonta Lee, Brian Riedel, Cam. O Scott
FAVORITE NONBINARY LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER
Juliann Losey
Finalists: Angela Horst, Monét Love, Myr Olivares
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ JOURNALIST
Joey Guerra
Finalists: Sam Byrd, Rachel Carlton, Andy Cerota, Andrew Edmonson, Ian Haddock
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INFLUENCER
Ryan Lindsay
Finalists: @bougiebrie, Miguel Jacquez, Johnny Peden, Cam. O Scott, Diamond Stylz
BEST LOCAL LGBTQ SOCIAL-MEDIA PRESENCE
JD Doyle
Finalists: Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Ryan Lindsay, The Normal Anomaly, Rainbow Community, Diamond Stylz
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT
The Montrose Center
Finalists: BUDDY’S, Ryan Lindsay, @parentsoftransyouth, Pearl Bar, Christian Whorton
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ FACEBOOK PAGE
JD Doyle
Finalists: AmistadesHTX, BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, The Montrose Center, Rainbow Community
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TIKTOKER
Ryan Lindsay (@ryanstmichael)
Finalists: @drew_baebe, @bougieBrie, @kay.crayton, @hughdandy, @lordfeatherspolenta, @shiningnathan
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TWITTER ACCOUNT
The Montrose Center
Finalists: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, robcarrasco
FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) TV PERSONALITY
Ernie Manouse
FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY
Deborah Duncan
Finalists: Shern-min Chow, Cathy Hernandez,
Lisa Hernandez, Pooja Lodhia, Courtney Zavala
FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY
Frank Billingsley (tie)
Derrick Shore (tie)
Finalists: Pat Cavlin, Andy Cerota, Chancy Glover, Steven Romo
FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY
Sarah Pepper
Finalists: Roula Christie, Kara Leigh, Theresa Rockface
FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY
Special K
Finalist: Carlos Dueno
FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY
Bryan Hlavinka
Finalists: Ernie Manouse, Easton Santos
FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY
Deborah Bell
Finalists: Gale Delaughter, Donna McKenzie, Judy Reeves, Tiffany Scales
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ PODCAST
Queer Voices
Finalists: Asking for a Friend, Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Marsha’s Plate, Tiffany Scales, That Lil Gay Talk Show
FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ WRITER
Andrew Edmonson
Finalists: Sam Byrd, Scott Damon, Ian L. Haddock,
Julia Holstine, Tiffany Scales, Bryan Washington
FAVORITE FEMALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER
Dani Benoit
Finalists: Nicky Bryant, Andrea Simonton, Wendy Taylor, Eden Rose Torres, Yvonne Tran
FAVORITE MALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER
Dalton DeHart
Finalists: Victor Contreras, Seferino Garcia, Sebastian Gutierrez, Kennedy Loftin, Steven Tilotta
LEADING FEMALE FUNDRAISER
Chree Boydstun
Finalists: Shelby Hansen, Sarah McCoy, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Sallie Woodell
LEADING MALE FUNDRAISER
Kennedy Loftin
Finalists: Derrick Brown, Jon Bumann, Don Gill, Div Kumar, Timmy Martinez, Roger Woest
LEADING TRANS COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER
Atlantis Narcisse
Finalists: Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Emmett Schelling, Alexis Nicole Whitney
LEADING NONBINARY FUNDRAISER
Kevin Nguyen
Finalists: Nova, Nick Stinson
LEADING FEMALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER
Ivanna Cupcake
Finalists: Regina Dane, Jessica Fox, An’ Marie Gill, Ginger Grant, Lady Shamu, Alexis Nicole Whitney
LEADING MALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER
Roger Woest
Finalists: Landon J. Fatale, Sebastian Gutierrez, Shawn Michaels, Ian Syder-Blake, Mykey Whitney
MOST PROMINENT FEMALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST
Annise Parker
Finalists: Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Kandice Webber
MOST PROMINENT MALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST
Brad Pritchett
Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, Ian Haddock, Brandon Mack, Sal Boy Salas, Ashton P. Woods
MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY LGBTQ ACTIVIST
Kevin Nguyen
Finalists: Verniss McFarland, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove
MOST PROMINENT FEMALE TRANS ACTIVIST
Atlantis Narcisse
Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Joelle Espeut, Anandrea Molina, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters
MOST PROMINENT MALE TRANS ACTIVIST
Emmett Schelling
Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Jevon Martin, Landon Richie, Ian Syder-Blake
MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY TRANS ACTIVIST
Verniss McFarland
Finalists: Nova, Payshunz Nagashima, Charlie Richie
MOST PROMINENT YOUTH LGBTQ ACTIVIST
Landon Richie
Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Razi Montalto, Britt Perez
MOST VALUABLE INTERSEX ADVOCATE/EDUCATOR
Koomah
Finalist: Mo Cortez
MOST VALUABLE FEMALE VOLUNTEER
Januari Fox
Finalists: Augie Cahee, Dawn Elizardo, Jani Lopez, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace
MOST VALUABLE MALE VOLUNTEER
Don Gill
Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Adonis Darling, Sebastian Gutierrez, Div Kumar, Patrick McIlvain, Shawn Michaels, Jim Taylor, Jovon Alfon B. Tyler
MOST VALUABLE NONBINARY COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER
Kevin Nguyen
Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Hexa Dulce, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove
MOST VALUABLE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER
Atlantis Narcisse
Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Gia Pacheco, Joelle Salatersky, Eden Rose Torres, Catina Rose Valentine
MOST VALUABLE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER
George Zemanek
Finalists: Sebastian Gutierrez, Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber, Ian Syder-Blake, Daron Yanes
For a full list of winners, go here.
This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.
Comments