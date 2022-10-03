Gayest & Greatest 2022: People Part I

12 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Bryan Hlavinka was recognized by OutSmart readers with a Gayest & Greatest radio-host award for his work in uniting Houston’s LGBTQ community. And Queer Voices, the radio show he executive produces, won this year’s G&G Favorite Local LGBTQ Podcast award.

“To be recognized shows that people are listening,” Hlavinka says. “In a radio show, you don’t know who’s listening in at any given time, so this shows we’re making a difference in the community.”

Hlavinka has delivered weekly news about the local LGTBQ community and events to listeners on Queer Voices for over a decade, and he became the show’s executive producer in 2019.

Originally from Brazoria County, Hlavinka, 48, has lived in Houston since 1997. After many people in his life died due to complications from AIDS, he became involved as an activist in local groups and boards. He’s currently on the boards of Legacy Community Health and Texas Pride Impact Funds, organizations dedicated to serving and enriching the lives of queer Texans.

Due to his heavy involvement in local LGBTQ community events, Queer Voices first reached out to him in 2008 and asked him to come on the show to promote a Bayou City Boys Club event. He was quickly asked to stay on, and has been a part of the production team ever since.

Queer music historian JD Doyle met Hlavinka when he joined Queer Voices. Doyle describes Hlavinka as a quick study and a reliable colleague. “His talent has only grown since those early days, as he couples it with a desire to be involved in many parts of the community.”

Hlavinka stayed on Queer Voices because of his love for gay radio in Houston.

“Our local voices are important. They provide a sense of community and touch listeners,” Doyle explains. “For some listeners, they receive a first connection with the gay world through the safety of radio.”

Hlavinka agrees, and wants to continue that legacy.

“Queer Voices has been around since the 1970s, and it’s how activists have come together, and how our community has found information, guidance, and direction over the years. History is being lost, and I’d like to change that,” he notes.

Every Friday at noon, Hlavinka brings community radio to the next generation by interviewing locals who discuss different organizations and passions—all in an effort to connect listeners to the Houston LGBTQ community. He recently spoke with Annise Parker, Houston’s first openly gay mayor and the president and CEO of Victory Fund, a national organization committed to electing openly LGBTQ candidates.

He has an upcoming interview with an HIV vaccine-study participant, and he hopes to capture the experiences of many other queer Houstonians this year.

Initially, the Queer Voices broadcast could only reach the metro Houston area spanning from The Woodlands to Galveston. But under Hlavinka’s leadership, Queer Voices started a podcast and now reaches a global audience, with returning listeners from France, Germany, and even Japan.

He hopes his winning the OutSmart Favorite Male Community Radio Personality award (and Queer Voices winning the Favorite Local Podcast award) will underscore the legacy of community radio in Houston.

“There’s been a program for almost 50 years, and it’s lived through HIV and COVID and has helped us come together as a community. We hope to continue forever,” he concludes.

Listen to Queer Voices every Friday at noon on KPFT 90.1 FM, or via the show’s podcast.

For information, visit queervoices.org.

PEOPLE

FAVORITE FEMALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

Lina Hidalgo

Finalists: Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Ann Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Abbie Kamin, Sheila Jackson Lee, Kim Ogg

FAVORITE MALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

John Whitmire

Finalists: Adrian Garcia, Chris Hollins, Constable Alan Rosen, Jon Rosenthal, Sylvester Turner, Gene Wu

BEST FEMALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Dylan Carnes (tie)

Julie Mabry (tie)

Finalists: Caryn Craig, Alli Jarrett, Heather Taylor, Tammi Wallace

BEST MALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Mark De Lange (tie)

Doug Smith (tie)

Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Christopher Barry, John Donato, Ian Haddock, Bobby Hilliard Jr., Grey Stephens

BEST NONBINARY LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Chip Ware

Finalist: Hexa Dulce

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Annise Parker (tie)

Tammi Wallace (tie)

Finalists: Julie Mabry, Toni Mascione, Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, JD Doyle, Don Gill, Harrison Homer Guy

FAVORITE NONBINARY COMMUNITY HERO

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Norma Gonzalez, Verniss McFarland, Crystal Murley, Nova, Mike Webb

FAVORITE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Lilly Roddy, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters, Alexis Nicole Whitney

FAVORITE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Liam Adair, Fabian Echavarri, dylan forbis, Landon Richie, Emmett Schelling

FAVORITE NONBINARY TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Norma Gonzalez, Juliann Losey, Nova

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Kendricka “Kiki” Moore

Finalists: D’Lynn Barham, Kay Crayton, Tracy Daniel, Dana Harrell, Bianca Honore, Michelle Palmer, Samantha Pisarski-May, Pam Straker

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Paul Fox Gonzales

Finalists: R. Scott Allen, Joan Cotton, Bryant Johnson, Jesse Gover Sanchez, DeVonta Lee, Brian Riedel, Cam. O Scott

FAVORITE NONBINARY LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Juliann Losey

Finalists: Angela Horst, Monét Love, Myr Olivares

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ JOURNALIST

Joey Guerra

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Rachel Carlton, Andy Cerota, Andrew Edmonson, Ian Haddock

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INFLUENCER

Ryan Lindsay

Finalists: @bougiebrie, Miguel Jacquez, Johnny Peden, Cam. O Scott, Diamond Stylz

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ SOCIAL-MEDIA PRESENCE

JD Doyle

Finalists: Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Ryan Lindsay, The Normal Anomaly, Rainbow Community, Diamond Stylz

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Ryan Lindsay, @parentsoftransyouth, Pearl Bar, Christian Whorton

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ FACEBOOK PAGE

JD Doyle

Finalists: AmistadesHTX, BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, The Montrose Center, Rainbow Community

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TIKTOKER

Ryan Lindsay (@ryanstmichael)

Finalists: @drew_baebe, @bougieBrie, @kay.crayton, @hughdandy, @lordfeatherspolenta, @shiningnathan

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TWITTER ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, robcarrasco

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) TV PERSONALITY

Ernie Manouse

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Deborah Duncan

Finalists: Shern-min Chow, Cathy Hernandez,

Lisa Hernandez, Pooja Lodhia, Courtney Zavala

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Frank Billingsley (tie)

Derrick Shore (tie)

Finalists: Pat Cavlin, Andy Cerota, Chancy Glover, Steven Romo

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Sarah Pepper

Finalists: Roula Christie, Kara Leigh, Theresa Rockface

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Special K

Finalist: Carlos Dueno

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Bryan Hlavinka

Finalists: Ernie Manouse, Easton Santos

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Deborah Bell

Finalists: Gale Delaughter, Donna McKenzie, Judy Reeves, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ PODCAST

Queer Voices

Finalists: Asking for a Friend, Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Marsha’s Plate, Tiffany Scales, That Lil Gay Talk Show

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ WRITER

Andrew Edmonson

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Scott Damon, Ian L. Haddock,

Julia Holstine, Tiffany Scales, Bryan Washington

FAVORITE FEMALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dani Benoit

Finalists: Nicky Bryant, Andrea Simonton, Wendy Taylor, Eden Rose Torres, Yvonne Tran

FAVORITE MALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Victor Contreras, Seferino Garcia, Sebastian Gutierrez, Kennedy Loftin, Steven Tilotta

LEADING FEMALE FUNDRAISER

Chree Boydstun

Finalists: Shelby Hansen, Sarah McCoy, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Sallie Woodell

LEADING MALE FUNDRAISER

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Derrick Brown, Jon Bumann, Don Gill, Div Kumar, Timmy Martinez, Roger Woest

LEADING TRANS COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Emmett Schelling, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING NONBINARY FUNDRAISER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Nova, Nick Stinson

LEADING FEMALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Ivanna Cupcake

Finalists: Regina Dane, Jessica Fox, An’ Marie Gill, Ginger Grant, Lady Shamu, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING MALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Roger Woest

Finalists: Landon J. Fatale, Sebastian Gutierrez, Shawn Michaels, Ian Syder-Blake, Mykey Whitney

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Annise Parker

Finalists: Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Kandice Webber

MOST PROMINENT MALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, Ian Haddock, Brandon Mack, Sal Boy Salas, Ashton P. Woods

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Verniss McFarland, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Joelle Espeut, Anandrea Molina, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters

MOST PROMINENT MALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Emmett Schelling

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Jevon Martin, Landon Richie, Ian Syder-Blake

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY TRANS ACTIVIST

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Nova, Payshunz Nagashima, Charlie Richie

MOST PROMINENT YOUTH LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Landon Richie

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Razi Montalto, Britt Perez

MOST VALUABLE INTERSEX ADVOCATE/EDUCATOR

Koomah

Finalist: Mo Cortez

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE VOLUNTEER

Januari Fox

Finalists: Augie Cahee, Dawn Elizardo, Jani Lopez, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace

MOST VALUABLE MALE VOLUNTEER

Don Gill

Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Adonis Darling, Sebastian Gutierrez, Div Kumar, Patrick McIlvain, Shawn Michaels, Jim Taylor, Jovon Alfon B. Tyler

MOST VALUABLE NONBINARY COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Hexa Dulce, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Gia Pacheco, Joelle Salatersky, Eden Rose Torres, Catina Rose Valentine

MOST VALUABLE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

George Zemanek

Finalists: Sebastian Gutierrez, Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber, Ian Syder-Blake, Daron Yanes

This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.