Gayest & Greatest 2022 Community Part II

MOST PROMINENT YOUTH LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Landon Richie, at just 19 years old, is already a seasoned activist. He’s also OutSmart’s winner for Most Prominent Youth LGBTQ Activist, and a finalist for both Most Prominent Male Trans Activist and Favorite Male Trans Community Hero.

Richie, who will turn 20 on Halloween, came out to his mom via email when he was 12 years old. He began working as an advocate soon after that.

“As a trans young adult who has only ever known Texas as home, it’s scary and exhausting to exist in this state where legislative

aggression and violence toward trans people and our families is so relentless,” he says.

“Being a trans youth in Texas demands a

bravery that shouldn’t be asked of anyone, much less of kids.”

In 2017, Richie testified against SB 6, the so-called bathroom bill championed by Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. The bill finally died after more than a year in both the regular legislative session and a special session. But the battle took a toll on Richie.

“I have been an advocate/activist since I was 12 years old, and I would be lying if I said it hasn’t taken a toll,” Richie admits. “Constantly having to defend your humanity—to demand being treated with dignity and respect and care, and to live with the unceasing worry that your life will once again be used as a political pawn—is taxing and demoralizing.

“In 2017, following a grueling legislative session that sought to ban trans and gender-expansive people from using public restrooms and facilities, I was hospitalized for a month with an eating disorder that I developed as a result of the stress and lack of control I felt during that session, as well as the online harassment I received in response to my visibility. I was 14.

“My family’s and community’s support during that time was, and still is, essential, and is what has enabled me to continue doing the work that I do.”

At just 18, Richie was recognized for his activism in 2020 by being named Pride Houston’s very first Tomorrow’s Trendsetter Grand Marshal.

“In many ways, today’s priorities are no different from what they were 20, 40, or even 60 years ago: to secure for trans and gender-expansive people equity in healthcare, housing, employment, education, and in every sector of public and private life; to ensure that trans and gender-expansive people, regardless of the age at which they come out, can live fully as their authentic selves and be embraced for who they are; and to create a world where trans and gender-expansive people have every opportunity to thrive and reach their fullest potential,” Richie says.

Right now, his sights are set on the 2023 Texas Legislative Session, which starts in January. Texans will likely be faced with more bills aiming to strip trans and gender-expansive people of their healthcare, support systems, and access to public life.

In the meantime, he attends Honors College at the University of Houston, where he majors in political science. He is also a part of Gender Cool, an organization focused on creating narratives and visual representations of trans youth.

Richie already has plans for life after college. “My tentative plan is to either pursue a JD degree with the aim of becoming a civil-rights attorney, or to pursue a master’s degree in public policy,” Richie says.

“As an ambitious person, however, my plan might eventually include both options. Whichever route I take, it’s important to me that I continue serving my community through advocacy and working towards actualizing a world in which trans equity is achieved, and where trans and gender-expansive people have the freedom to just be.”

Follow Landon Richie on Facebook @landonrichie8414 and on Instagram @landon_richie.

PEOPLE

FAVORITE FEMALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

Lina Hidalgo

Finalists: Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, Ann Johnson, Jolanda Jones, Abbie Kamin, Sheila Jackson Lee, Kim Ogg

FAVORITE MALE LOCAL POLITICIAN

John Whitmire

Finalists: Adrian Garcia, Chris Hollins, Constable Alan Rosen, Jon Rosenthal, Sylvester Turner, Gene Wu

BEST FEMALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Dylan Carnes (tie)

Julie Mabry (tie)

Finalists: Caryn Craig, Alli Jarrett, Heather Taylor, Tammi Wallace

BEST MALE LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Mark De Lange (tie)

Doug Smith (tie)

Finalists: Charles Armstrong, Christopher Barry, John Donato, Ian Haddock, Bobby Hilliard Jr., Grey Stephens

BEST NONBINARY LGBTQ BUSINESS PERSON

Chip Ware

Finalist: Hexa Dulce

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Annise Parker (tie)

Tammi Wallace (tie)

Finalists: Julie Mabry, Toni Mascione, Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ COMMUNITY HERO

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, JD Doyle, Don Gill, Harrison Homer Guy

FAVORITE NONBINARY COMMUNITY HERO

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Norma Gonzalez, Verniss McFarland, Crystal Murley, Nova, Mike Webb

FAVORITE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Lilly Roddy, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters, Alexis Nicole Whitney

FAVORITE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Lou Weaver

Finalists: Liam Adair, Fabian Echavarri, dylan forbis, Landon Richie, Emmett Schelling

FAVORITE NONBINARY TRANS COMMUNITY HERO

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Norma Gonzalez, Juliann Losey, Nova

FAVORITE FEMALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Kendricka “Kiki” Moore

Finalists: D’Lynn Barham, Kay Crayton, Tracy Daniel, Dana Harrell, Bianca Honore, Michelle Palmer, Samantha Pisarski-May, Pam Straker

FAVORITE MALE LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Paul Fox Gonzales

Finalists: R. Scott Allen, Joan Cotton, Bryant Johnson, Jesse Gover Sanchez, DeVonta Lee, Brian Riedel, Cam. O Scott

FAVORITE NONBINARY LGBTQ EDUCATOR/TEACHER

Juliann Losey

Finalists: Angela Horst, Monét Love, Myr Olivares

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ JOURNALIST

Joey Guerra

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Rachel Carlton, Andy Cerota, Andrew Edmonson, Ian Haddock

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INFLUENCER

Ryan Lindsay

Finalists: @bougiebrie, Miguel Jacquez, Johnny Peden, Cam. O Scott, Diamond Stylz

BEST LOCAL LGBTQ SOCIAL-MEDIA PRESENCE

JD Doyle

Finalists: Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Ryan Lindsay, The Normal Anomaly, Rainbow Community, Diamond Stylz

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: BUDDY’S, Ryan Lindsay, @parentsoftransyouth, Pearl Bar, Christian Whorton

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ FACEBOOK PAGE

JD Doyle

Finalists: AmistadesHTX, BUDDY’S, Eagle Houston, The Montrose Center, Rainbow Community

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TIKTOKER

Ryan Lindsay (@ryanstmichael)

Finalists: @drew_baebe, @bougieBrie, @kay.crayton, @hughdandy, @lordfeatherspolenta, @shiningnathan

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ TWITTER ACCOUNT

The Montrose Center

Finalists: Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, robcarrasco

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) TV PERSONALITY

Ernie Manouse

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Deborah Duncan

Finalists: Shern-min Chow, Cathy Hernandez,

Lisa Hernandez, Pooja Lodhia, Courtney Zavala

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) TV PERSONALITY

Frank Billingsley (tie)

Derrick Shore (tie)

Finalists: Pat Cavlin, Andy Cerota, Chancy Glover, Steven Romo

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Sarah Pepper

Finalists: Roula Christie, Kara Leigh, Theresa Rockface

FAVORITE MALE (COMMERCIAL) RADIO PERSONALITY

Special K

Finalist: Carlos Dueno

FAVORITE MALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Bryan Hlavinka

Finalists: Ernie Manouse, Easton Santos

FAVORITE FEMALE (COMMUNITY) RADIO PERSONALITY

Deborah Bell

Finalists: Gale Delaughter, Donna McKenzie, Judy Reeves, Tiffany Scales

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ PODCAST

Queer Voices

Finalists: Asking for a Friend, Let’s Talk About Gay Stuff, Marsha’s Plate, Tiffany Scales, That Lil Gay Talk Show

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ WRITER

Andrew Edmonson

Finalists: Sam Byrd, Scott Damon, Ian L. Haddock,

Julia Holstine, Tiffany Scales, Bryan Washington

FAVORITE FEMALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dani Benoit

Finalists: Nicky Bryant, Andrea Simonton, Wendy Taylor, Eden Rose Torres, Yvonne Tran

FAVORITE MALE COMMUNITY PHOTOGRAPHER

Dalton DeHart

Finalists: Victor Contreras, Seferino Garcia, Sebastian Gutierrez, Kennedy Loftin, Steven Tilotta

LEADING FEMALE FUNDRAISER

Chree Boydstun

Finalists: Shelby Hansen, Sarah McCoy, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Sallie Woodell

LEADING MALE FUNDRAISER

Kennedy Loftin

Finalists: Derrick Brown, Jon Bumann, Don Gill, Div Kumar, Timmy Martinez, Roger Woest

LEADING TRANS COMMUNITY FUNDRAISER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Elia Chino, Anandrea Molina, Emmett Schelling, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING NONBINARY FUNDRAISER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Nova, Nick Stinson

LEADING FEMALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Ivanna Cupcake

Finalists: Regina Dane, Jessica Fox, An’ Marie Gill, Ginger Grant, Lady Shamu, Alexis Nicole Whitney

LEADING MALE ENTERTAINER FUNDRAISER

Roger Woest

Finalists: Landon J. Fatale, Sebastian Gutierrez, Shawn Michaels, Ian Syder-Blake, Mykey Whitney

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Annise Parker

Finalists: Kymberlie McGuire, Megan Mooney, Tammi Wallace, Fran Watson, Kandice Webber

MOST PROMINENT MALE LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Brad Pritchett

Finalists: Christopher Barry, Jacques Bourgeois, Ian Haddock, Brandon Mack, Sal Boy Salas, Ashton P. Woods

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Verniss McFarland, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST PROMINENT FEMALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Joelle Espeut, Anandrea Molina, Eden Rose Torres, Dee Dee Watters

MOST PROMINENT MALE TRANS ACTIVIST

Emmett Schelling

Finalists: Dylan Forbis, Jevon Martin, Landon Richie, Ian Syder-Blake

MOST PROMINENT NONBINARY TRANS ACTIVIST

Verniss McFarland

Finalists: Nova, Payshunz Nagashima, Charlie Richie

MOST PROMINENT YOUTH LGBTQ ACTIVIST

Landon Richie

Finalists: Sunny Bryant, Razi Montalto, Britt Perez

MOST VALUABLE INTERSEX ADVOCATE/EDUCATOR

Koomah

Finalist: Mo Cortez

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE VOLUNTEER

Januari Fox

Finalists: Augie Cahee, Dawn Elizardo, Jani Lopez, Kymberlie McGuire, Heather J. Taylor, Tammi Wallace

MOST VALUABLE MALE VOLUNTEER

Don Gill

Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Adonis Darling, Sebastian Gutierrez, Div Kumar, Patrick McIlvain, Shawn Michaels, Jim Taylor, Jovon Alfon B. Tyler

MOST VALUABLE NONBINARY COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Kevin Nguyen

Finalists: Xitlalli Alvarez, Hexa Dulce, Nova, Odyssey Oakengrove

MOST VALUABLE FEMALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

Atlantis Narcisse

Finalists: Joelle Bayaa-Uzuri, Gia Pacheco, Joelle Salatersky, Eden Rose Torres, Catina Rose Valentine

MOST VALUABLE MALE TRANS COMMUNITY VOLUNTEER

George Zemanek

Finalists: Sebastian Gutierrez, Petey Makopoulos-Senftleber, Ian Syder-Blake, Daron Yanes