Meet the 2025 Grand Marshals

Congratulations to Pride Houston 365’s grand marshals for the 2025 Pride celebration as they take center stage to highlight their ongoing work of fostering inclusion and community connection in Houston. This year’s grand marshals include a range of voices—from young activists working to shape the future to long-standing advocates committed to progress. Whether focusing on policy, education, health equity, or allyship, these honorees reflect the broad spectrum of identities and experiences within the community.

The 2025 grand marshals were chosen this past spring. The male identifying, female identifying, gender non-binary/gender non-conforming, organization, and ally marshals were chosen by community vote from a list of nominees. The distinguished and trendsetter marshals were chosen by a committee of previous Houston Pride marshals.

Rue Watson, an 18-year-old Black transgender teen is also being honored with a special Courage Award. She was brutally attacked while leaving a METRO bus on December 22, 2024, but survived. She has turned that hate into a trail of love, advocating for the Black trans women community that often experiences violence.

The 47th annual downtown Pride parade will feature DJ Rosez, DJ Twerksum, and DJ Drea, plus a lineup of performers.

A reception honoring this year’s marshals will be held at the Montrose Country Club, 202 Tuam Street, on Sunday, June 15, from noon to 5:00 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event featuring catered appetizers and a cash bar. Guests must be 21 to purchase alcohol.

WHAT: The 47th Annual Houston LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration: Festival & Parade

WHEN: Saturday, June 28. Festival is 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Parade is 7:30–10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby Street

INFO: pridehouston365.org

Gender Non-Binary/Gender Non-Conforming Grand Marshal

Nakita Bowman

41, She/He/They

“Being named a Grand Marshal is both an honor and a call to action. This recognition amplifies the work I’ve been doing behind the scenes for years—serving LGBTQ+ youth, advocating for the unhoused, and mentoring future therapists. As a Grand Marshal, I will have a greater platform to destigmatize mental health, normalize therapy in Queer and Black spaces, and bring visibility to the holistic needs of our community. It’s a reminder that healing is revolutionary, and that care work is activism.”

Known for:

Being a mental-health advocate, a healer, and a voice for those often left unheard. As a licensed therapist and founder of the Tackle Ur Dreams nonprofit, they serve the intersections of Black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) and LGBTQ identities—communities that have historically been underserved in both mental-health care and housing support. Their work focuses on creating access to mental-health resources, stable housing, mentorship and, most importantly, hope. They believe they are not just here to treat trauma—they are here to help transform lives.

Favorite cause:

Tackle Ur Dreams is the heart of their mission. Through this nonprofit, they provide mental-health awareness campaigns, emergency housing for the transient and unhoused, heating and cooling shelters during Houston’s most extreme weather, and a support pipeline for aspiring BIPOC and queer therapists working toward licensure. It’s about building community resilience from the ground up.

Defining moment:

The Supreme Court ruling in favor of marriage equality. They knew then that their love was not a sin, and had finally been respected.

Shero:

Gladys Alberta Bentley, who was an American blues singer, pianist, and famous drag king entertainer during the Harlem Renaissance.

Coping with current politics:

They stay grounded in purpose. When policy threatens to harm their community, they double down on their practice, their nonprofit, and their people. They create safe spaces for processing, organizing, and healing. They lean into rest when needed and remember that wellness is resistance. They don’t just survive, they build.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Their vision is rooted in sustainability and equity. They want to see a world where LGBTQ individuals—especially trans people, people of color, and those living at the intersections—have access to consistent housing, comprehensive mental-health care, and leadership opportunities. They envision their community resourced, respected, and represented. They believe we are more than our trauma, We are educators, artists, healers, and visionaries.

Female Identifying Grand Marshal

Officer Josephine “Jo” Jones

48, She/Her

“Being named Grand Marshal is a deeply personal honor. It’s a recognition from my community that I, too, am seen—not just for my work, but for who I am. As someone committed to serving, protecting, and showing up authentically, this role means everything. This honor is also a powerful reminder of how far we’ve come—and how far we still have to go. My goal isn’t to stand above anyone but to stand beside those who need to be seen, heard, and uplifted. It’s a chance to use my platform to amplify voices often left out of the conversation and to advocate for a city where every LGBTQ+ person can live safely, authentically, and freely.”

Known for:

Being someone who shows up and listens. As the Houston Police Department’s LGBTQIA+ liaison, she has worked to build and sustain the relationship between our community and law enforcement. Her goal has always been to bridge gaps and create spaces where trust can grow—one conversation at a time. She makes it a point to ensure that every voice is heard, especially those who have long felt unseen or unheard.

Favorite cause:

Investing in youth—especially those who need safe spaces and strong role models. As a youth, she was fortunate to have mentors that she looked up to, so she believes that supporting our young people is how to shape a better life. She also cares deeply about connecting people in crisis to needed police resources, particularly those who’ve historically been fearful or left out of the system.

Defining moment:

The first time she saw a police officer march openly in a Pride parade. That visibility changed everything. It showed her that hearts and institutions can evolve, and that acceptance can grow in places where it once felt impossible.

Shero:

The late, great Monica Roberts. Her advocacy and voice were unmatched.

Coping with current politics:

She leans on her Houston Police Department family, her LGBTQ community, and a good dose of laughter. She stays grounded by serving others and reminding herself that even the smallest acts of kindness can be revolutionary.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

A world where every LGBTQ person—especially our youth—feels seen, safe, and celebrated. Where our strength, joy, and love speak louder than anything else.

Male Identifying Grand Marshal

Daron Yanes Perez

29, He/Him/El

“Being named Grand Marshal means the world to me. It feels good to know the work being done by trans men in Houston is being recognized. Our efforts often happen behind the scenes, and this moment brings that work into the spotlight. Trans men are still so invisible, and I hope this helps shift that. I will keep raising awareness, building community, and pushing for more trans-led leadership in our city.”

Known for:

Founding Trans Men Empowerment, a Houston nonprofit that uplifts trans men—especially Black, indigenous, and people of color and immigrant trans men—through advocacy, leadership, and mutual aid. As a trans man and Cuban immigrant, he knows what it’s like to navigate life feeling unseen. That’s why he has worked to create space for people like himself—folks who are often overlooked but deserve to be heard, supported, and celebrated.

Favorite cause:

Advocating for access to gender-affirming health care, especially top surgery. The Trans Men Empowerment organization raises funds to help members with surgery costs, and works with others to navigate the healthcare system. Top surgery is life-changing—it’s about confidence, mental health, and being able to live fully in your truth.

Defining moment:

When Elliot Page came out as a trans man, it had an enormous effect on him. It wasn’t just the visibility. It was how honest Page was about finally feeling at home in his body. As a trans man and immigrant, he didn’t grow up seeing anyone like him in the spotlight. That moment gave him hope and reminded him that sharing our stories creates space for others to do the same.

Shero:

Sylvia Rivera. She was fearless and spoke up for the most marginalized, especially trans people, sex workers, and people of color. Her fight reminds him why it’s important to stay loud and visible.

Coping with current politics:

It’s tough for him. He feels the weight of every anti-trans and anti-immigrant law. He copes through action, leaning on community, and rest. Organizing gives him purpose, but he also unplugs, cooks food that reminds him of home, and leans on his chosen family. That balance keeps him going.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

A future led with inclusion, where Black and Brown trans voices are truly centered—and where we’re not just surviving, but living with joy, safety, and freedom.

Trendsetter Grand Marshal

Hayden Cohen

21, They/Them

“This honors the work that I do, and the amount of time, effort, and sleepless nights that I’ve put in. It also provides legitimacy that I am somewhat of an expert in Queer political-y things and advocacy. Hopefully, being recognized as a young person will inspire other young people, too.”

Known for:

Their advocacy work in the state legislature, especially policies that affect queer students. Active in local politics, they are recognizable from voter registration and other election-related events. Typically, they are one of the youngest in those spaces.

Favorite cause:

Keshet is a nonprofit that works for the acceptance and equality of LGBTQ Jews in Jewish life. They started attending virtual youth events at 16 during the COVID pandemic, and got to meet a lot of other queer Jews. They attended, then later became staff, at their LGBTQ Jewish youth retreats where they grew to reconnect with Judaism through a queer lens and met some of their best friends and mentors. It’s been a major source of joy and intersectional connection for them. They still remain connected with their Texas advocacy efforts and youth programming.

Defining moment:

Trevor Noah interviewing Jacob Tobia on The Daily Show.

Shero:

Brigette Bandit, an American drag queen and activist based in Austin, Texas.

Coping with current politics:

Finding the humor in Texas politics, such as the amusing things said on the House floor or the silly Capitol culture of squirrel-and-racoon jokes. Also, Cohen enjoys their community and fellow advocates, saying Hi and chatting with their favorite staffers, cheering like it’s a sports game when good bills pass, or having deep conversations at 2 a.m. while waiting to testify before a late-night committee hearing.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Cohen’s utopian future for the queer community is a world where we don’t have to worry about what our government is doing, one where we can trust that the people elected to serve us aren’t harming us and stripping our rights away, and we wouldn’t have to constantly pay attention to the news or call our representatives weekly—or even contemplate leaving our homes.

Ally Grand Marshal

Rep. Jon E. Rosenthal

61, He/Him/His

“I’m really amazed and honored to be named Ally Grand Marshal for Pride Houston 365! It is so affirming, and I see it as an acknowledgment of the work I’ve done. This inspires me to do even more to advocate for you in your state legislature.”

Known for:

Being an oilfield engineer who decided to get into politics in 2017 as an anti-Trump activist. In 2018, he defeated an anti-LGBTQ Republican to become the Texas State Representative for District 135 in northwest Houston. He is an advocate and ally who fights for our community’s rights in the Texas Legislature.

Favorite causes:

He is an advocate for justice, truth, and love, and so he supports numerous causes and institutions. He has sworn to combat bigotry and discrimination in all forms, and he is here for the Houston LGBTQ community, for public education, for labor, and for marginalized communities.

Defining moment:

He has always been friendly and accepting, because that is how he was raised. In 2015, before he considered getting into politics, he was upset and dismayed by the failure of the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance. At that point, he became aware of the need for strong LGBTQ allies.

Sheros:

Monica Roberts and Kandice Webber

Coping with current politics:

He feels that it is hard sometimes, but then he is literally in politics, and he is in it to win it. He is here to fight against the hatefulness and discrimination that is aimed at all marginalized communities.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

A country and a world where people are free to just be themselves and to pursue their own personal happiness. He feels that these are human rights and that every person deserves freedom, dignity, and respect to live authentic lives, being true to themselves and to pursue their dreams.

Organization Grand Marshal

Tony’s Place

Founded in 2015

“Being named a Grand Marshal is a significant honor, reflecting years of support for LGBTQ+ youth, especially those at the intersections of multiple marginalized identities. Tony’s Place views this role as a platform to amplify unheard voices, highlight urgent issues like LGBTQ+ youth homelessness and healthcare access, and inspire action.”

Known for:

Tony’s Place supports and empowers LGBTQ youth ages 14–25 in the greater Houston area by providing safe spaces and essential services through four core programs: a drop-in center offering basic survival resources; a health and wellness program focused on sexually transmitted infection prevention and healthcare access, after-school programming that fosters community and belonging, and personalized case management to help youth reach their goals and thrive.

How the organization helps its clients:

Tony’s Place provides essential services to LGBTQ youth, addressing both immediate needs and long-term goals. They offer hot meals, hygiene supplies, and housing referrals, alongside personalized case management to help the youth plan for stability. Tony’s Place fosters community through support, education, and partnerships, and offers creative programs like “Craft Your Pride” to empower youth through art and economic opportunity. These services create a safe, affirming space where LGBTQ youth can heal, grow, and thrive.

How the community can help:

Community members can support Tony’s Place by contributing financially, donating essential items, or volunteering. They can also host fundraisers, offer professional services, and form partnerships or sponsorships. Visit tonysplace.org to learn more.

Coping with current politics:

Tony’s Place offers programs that promote self-esteem, creative expression, and economic independence. These initiatives empower youth to embrace their identities and envision a brighter future. Beyond direct services, Tony’s Place actively engages in community education and advocacy, collaborating with local organizations to raise awareness and promote inclusivity for LGBTQ youth.

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Tony’s Place envisions a society where all LGBTQ youth are universally welcomed, safe, and thriving. Operating with core values of safety, empowerment, dignity, support, and social justice, they work to create a space where LGBTQ youth not only survive but thrive.

Distinguished Grand Marshal

Brandon Mack

41, He/Him

“I am incredibly honored to be named a Grand Marshal. It represents being seen and recognizing that my work has had an impact. Those of us who do community work don’t do it for recognition—We do this for love of the community and wanting to make a positive impact.”

Known for:

Being an activist/educator/entrepreneur/angelic troublemaker for the past 20 years, focused on racial justice, education, and LGBTQ issues. He has had numerous roles within the community such as his current roles as screening chair for the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus and vice-chair for the Harris County LGBTQIA+ Commission. He is also a community sociologist who educates people on a variety of issues that face our society, such as effemiphobia (the negativity towards effeminacy within the LGBTQ community). He also runs his own consulting business called B. Mack Strategies, where he provides college admissions counseling and consulting as well as equity/inclusion/diversity training and education.

Favorite cause:

Advocating for intersectionality. Racial justice is an issue of importance to the LGBTQ community, and LGBTQ issues are issues of importance to education. He also advocates for a collective awareness of these intersections so that we may all advocate for each other, because we all deserve collective liberation and freedom.

Defining moment:

Seeing a cable movie titled Blind Faith. It was the first time Mack saw a story that centered on a Black gay male dealing with his sexuality and his family. It led to a conversation that helped him to come out and be his full, authentic self.

Hero:

James Baldwin, because of his beautiful words and his unapologetic sense of self, which has been a guiding force and blueprint for Mack.

Coping with current politics:

He draws from the inspiration of people from our history such as James Baldwin, Marsha P. Johnson, and others who have faced difficult political times. That gives him confidence that we can weather this, as well.

Vision for the LGBTQ+ community:

Collective liberation for all LGBTQ people, where we all live in a world where we can just be and breathe, having limitless opportunities.

Distinguished Grand Marshal

Ana Sanchez

48, She/Hers

“This honor is unexpected and humbling. It provides me a platform to encourage everyone to volunteer their time and talents to help others. We cannot always donate money even though we want to support a cause or organization. But we can absolutely show up to help. We may not be able to save the world, but we can make a world of difference to one person.”

Known for:

Being a member of Bunnies on the Bayou since 2016, serving as its prior vice-president, board member at-large, and the beneficiary chair for several years. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, she worked with the American Red Cross HIV prevention education program and the Ryan White transportation services program.

Favorite causes:

HIV/AIDS education and treatment, and child welfare and education.

Defining moment:

In the 1990s, Cy-Fair High School had an amazing art teacher, Jana Macy. She took students to galleries around the city, exposing them to new ideas. At the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Sanchez saw David Wojnarowicz’s Untitled (One Day This Kid…). The injustices listed in the piece were a violent shock to her as a suburban teen. She still looks at that image periodically to remind herself that America has come far, but still has far to go.

Shero:

Frida Kahlo.

Coping with current politics:

She currently works at Thomas Street Clinic, and there are some patients whom she used to assist with cab vouchers 20 years ago while she was with the Red Cross! Seeing them reminds her that these patients depend on the staff to get up each morning and keep going, regardless of uncertainty. She feels that she was given this one life, so she needs to do something meaningful with it. Oh, and she runs a lot!

Vision for the LGBTQ community:

Unity and development of role models. The HIV epidemic taught us that we are stronger together and we can move institutional mountains when united. But it also robbed younger generations of role models, so it is time for Gen X to lead. We are at a point where all vulnerable populations can either be forced into hiding or stand up and fight for a place in mainstream America.

Distinguished Grand Marshal

Lane Lewis

56, He/Him/His

“Being a Pride Grand Marshal brings recognition to an individual’s out-and-proud acts that benefit the community, and emboldens them to continue impacting the world in a positive way. Hopefully, it inspires others to take meaningful action. Bill Scott, founder of The Montrose Center, taught me that there are two ingredients of hope: anger, and the courage to do something. Now that LGBTQ rights are being systematically dismantled, we need to get angry and we need to have courage.”

Known for:

To some, he is known as the originator of Lawrence v Texas, the Supreme Court case that legalized sodomy nationwide, leading to the legalization of modern LGBTQ rights, including marriage equality. To others, he is known as a bartender and manager of clubs like Pacific Street and Rich’s. He is proudest of his work opening a residential treatment home for queer homeless kids back in the early 1990s—the Lewis-Scott Youth Center—and founding the Houston Institute for the Protection of Youth. Also, for his work defending the rights of people living with HIV/AIDS back when it was still legal to discriminate against them.

Favorite cause:

He is currently most active with The Diana Foundation, which was founded in 1953 and is the oldest active LGBTQ organization in the country. He serves as first vice-president of the board. The mission of The Diana Foundation is to produce the annual Diana Awards Show and provide meaningful membership engagement through social and philanthropic activities.

Defining moments:

In 1993 Maya Angelou wrote and read her poem, On the Pulse of Morning, at President Clinton’s inauguration. When she spoke the word “gay” from that national stage, Lewis felt enormously empowered. Then in 1999, President Clinton became the first president to use the word “gay” in his State of the Union address.

Hero:

Harvey Milk still amazes Lewis because Milk was so forward-thinking and acting. He kept moving forward and never accepted the doors that were closed to us at that time. Lewis cannot fathom what could have been accomplished sooner had Milk not been assassinated.

Coping with current politics:

Lewis served for seven years as the county chair of the Harris County Democratic Party, and prior to that he spent decades as a human rights activist. But after the last presidential election, he woke up the next day and turned off news notifications, which he felt he had to do for his own sanity. He sees far too many battles that we have won now unraveling. He fears that far too many people are taking aspects of their lives for granted, which can disappear with the scribbling of someone’s pen.