Queer Things to Do September 1 to September 4

THURSDAY, September 1



Bad Bunny – World’s Hottest Tour

Bad Bunny takes on Minute Maid Park fresh off of his MTV Video Music Awards performance, where he was named artist of the year. He has described his sexuality as fluid. Known for Latin trap and Reggaeton music, Bad Bunny was the first non-English act to become Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the year in 2020, and he has continued to break his own streaming records. September 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.

BOX 13 ArtSpace Exhibition Proposals

LGBTQ artists and curators are encouraged to submit proposals for experimental pieces not previously shown in Houston. BOX 13 ArtSpace is an artist-run nonprofit gallery space, and is looking for exhibitors at several of its galleries. The shows will run from March to December of 2023. The deadline for proposals is September 15.

Bad Bunny’s Unofficial After-Concert Party

Whether you want to keep the party going after Bad Bunny’s concert or you couldn’t secure a ticket, DJ Little Martin and DJ Pollo will be “mixing the best Reggaeton in Houston” to start the party at Belvedere at 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, September 2

Pride Galveston

Pride Galveston kicks off with the Mister and Miss Pride Galveston Pageant, which runs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Robert’s Lafitte. This is only the start of the weekend-long, island-wide Pride celebration that includes a Beach Bash on Saturday and a pool party on Sunday, as well as special shows and drink specials through Sunday.

Arooj Aftab, presented by Asia Society

See singer and songwriter Arooj Aftab at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Working in various musical styles including jazz, minimalism, and neo-Sufi, she is the first Pakistani woman to win a Grammy. In an interview with Pitchfork, she described herself when she was younger as “a little different” and elaborated that being queer “was a thing—everybody else was just so straight by default.” 8 p.m. Free.

LGBTQ Board-Game Night

Visit Coral Sword, a local gaming cafe, at 6 p.m. for a night of tabletop games and a chance to connect with other members of the LGBTQ community. The cafe offers a game library and games for sale, as well as food and drinks for purchase, but the event itself is free to attend. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own favorite games. The cafe remains open until 11 p.m.

SATURDAY, September 3

Showgirls at Rumors Galveston

For feathers, rhinestones, and larger-than-life costumes, visit Rumors in Galveston as their Showgirls Show returns. See special guests Sasha Frost and Lexus Chandelier at this show hosted by Dessie Love Blake. 8:30 and 11 p.m.

The ’90s Show

Visit Music Box Theater to watch The ’90s Show: We Didn’t Start the Fire, featuring music by George Michael, Alanis Morisette, and more. All music lovers are encouraged to attend as the cast fondly recalls and celebrates the music and pop culture that shaped the ’90s. 7:30 p.m.

Mark Chatterley’s Monoliths and More – Opening Reception

Attend the opening reception of Mark Chatterley’s new exhibition Monoliths and More, at Redbud Gallery. Chatterley is known for his sculpture Blue Human Condition, which attracted controversy when it was thought to depict “a gay orgy.” 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, September 4

The Met Gala: Art in Vigor

Fashion Haus brings the Met Gala to Houston’s Museum District with their fall fashion show. Visit the Health Museum for this one-night exclusive where Houston designers will debut their new collections. Featured designers include Ruben Isaza, Kennan Watson, and Mario Parotto, among others. 8 p.m.

Beyoncé’s “Bey-Day” Bus Tour

Explore the neighborhood where Beyoncé grew up on this bus tour through the Third Ward. Beyoncé-inspired attire is encouraged for this 90-minute tour that highlights Beyoncé’s favorite childhood sites as well as Houston cultural sites and Black-owned businesses. Hop on the bus for this family-friendly tour that starts at This Is It Soul Food at 4 p.m. $40.

Drag Show Brunch at Boheme

Visit Bar Boheme for brunch, music from a live DJ, and a drag show. Reservations are required. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with shows beginning at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. $35