Do Do Some of That Voodoo

Five years ago, after yet another massive New Orleans storm flooded Kandice Hunter’s car, she decided she’d had enough.

Born and raised in New Orleans, the 35-year-old trans woman headed to Houston.

“I love that Houston has a lot of opportunities,” Hunter says. “It has a lot to offer. I love New Orleans, but this is my new home. I got a job as a general manager of a hotel my first day here. Where else could that happen?”

Hunter has a background in hospitality and comes from a family of great cooks. She loves cooking the Cajun food of her home, but when she went out to Houston restaurants she could never find those exact flavors. “I ate out at a lot of places here,” she says. “They tried, but the gumbo just wasn’t authentic. It wasn’t like home.”

So what’s a displaced New Orleans chef to do? Open her own restaurant, of course.

“I love to cook, and my dream was always to have my own restaurant, so I opened Voodoo Seafood & Lounge in June of this year because I wanted Houston to experience real authentic seafood and dishes from my hometown. I have a food-and-beverage background; I’d never owned a restaurant, but I knew how to run one.”

Hunter chose the restaurant’s name as a nod to her hometown, where voodoo and ghosts are as prominent as gumbo and crawdads. “Voodoo is magic, and our slogan is ‘Magic in every bite,’” Hunter explains.