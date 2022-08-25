Queer Things to Do in Houston, August 25 to August 28

THURSDAY, August 25

Blackberri’s Drag It On 7

Houston bearded-beauty Blackberri’s Drag it On 7 competition continues at ReBar. This ten-week competition showcases all forms of drag, and the winner will receive a $1,500 cash prize. Doors open at 10 p.m. with an 11 p.m. showtime. There’s no cover.

Girlz like Girlz LGBTQ Nights

Get to Bar 8 before 11 p.m. for free entry to the LGBTQ Thursday-night celebration with DJ Princess of the Trill. The party continues through 2 a.m.

Steak Night with Free Grillin

Chef Michele and her Free Grillin team serve up steaks, chops, and seafood at George Country Sports Bar every Thursday. Enjoy made-from-scratch sides and butters. You can pre-order here.

FRIDAY, August 26

#ClubRenaissance

Celebrate Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, by dancing to it, her classic hits, and music by other Black women musicians from 8 p.m. to midnight at Elevate Creative Studio.

Aquaria Live at ReBar Houston

Meet RuPaul’s Drag Race tenth-season winner Aquaria, who was the first drag queen to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala. She was also part of Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Beauty Fashion Show during the 2019 New York Fashion Week. Luna of the Lilies, Annalee Naylor, Regina Thorne-DuBois, and Kalani Ross-Khalo share the stage with Aquaria. Meet-and-greet is at 10:30 p.m. with showtime at 11:30.

Clue at the Alley Theatre

It’s the closing weekend of the Alley Theatre’s Summer Chills comedy thriller Clue. The show has been getting great reviews and stars two out gay actors, Dylan Godwin and Todd Waite. See it before it’s gone after August 28.

SATURDAY, August 27

Dream Drawings Drop-In Experience

Visit the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston from 1 to 4 p.m. to create a fantastical drawing representing dreams. The pop-up event is inspired by the exhibition Mariah Garnett: Dreamed This Gateway. The event is free and open to guests of all ages.

Kindred Spirits Dance

LGBTQ women and friends are invited to dance to songs from the ’70s and ’80s at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. Featuring the musical stylings of DJ Lotus Inferno, the event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with a pre-sale admission of $30.

Houston Texas Leather Family Contest

Join the Houston Leather Family at Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church to welcome the 2022 Mr. Houston Leather, 2022 Ms. Houston Leather, and 2022 Bayou City Bootblack. Doors open at 5 p.m. with free admission (after 7, admission is $10).

Diva Royale

Visit Diva Royale Drag Queen Show Houston to watch an array of drag performers and celebrity impersonators while you enjoy some dinner or a few drinks. Held at Henke & Pillot. 7 p.m. showtime, advance ticket purchase required.

SUNDAY, August 28

Mariah Garnett: Dreamed this Way

Mariah Garnett, who was previously featured in OutSmart, brings her work to the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston for her first solo exhibition in the United States. Visit the exhibition on its last day for viewing.

Gayest & Greatest Voting

Get your vote in! The first round of voting for OutSmart Magazine’s Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards ends today. This round of voting will determine finalists for another round of voting. The winners will be announced in October.

Queer Parent Circle Park Meetup

LGBTQ parents are invited to Ervan Chew Park from 10 a.m. to noon for a family-friendly event and a chance to connect with other LGBTQ parents. Bring the kids!