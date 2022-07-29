Transgender Woman Killed in North Houston

A transgender woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in the Northshore area of Houston, making her the nation’s 23rd trans person to be murdered this year.

According to the Houston Police Department (HPD), the victim was shot in the back in the middle of Wood Shadows Drive near the East Freeway at around 1:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the victim was driving her car, a maroon Chrysler 200, with two other people inside. After she stopped the car at Centerwood Drive and Wood Shadows Drive, she and a man got out. The suspect then shot her from behind, got back into the back seat of the car, which then drove off.

“Our victim stepped out of the vehicle, was driving another person—it’s hard to say; they were dressed in black, possibly a male,” Detective Sergeant Thomas Simmons told ABC13, which first reported the case. “They got out of the back seat. There was one gunshot fired. The victim fell. The suspect returned to the back of the vehicle. The vehicle left.”

ABC13 obtained security footage from a nearby resident.

The footage shows a woman driving a maroon Chrysler 200. She stops the car, exits, and is followed by a person who exits the back seat. That person shoots the woman in the back and returns to the back seat. The car speeds away, leaving the woman dying in the street.

Police said the two suspects abandoned the victim’s car two blocks away on a dead-end street. Investigators believe the shooting has no connection to the surrounding homes in the neighborhood.

The woman’s identity has not been released at the time of this posting.

Nineteen of the 23 trans people killed this year have been women of color, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Last year, 2021, was the deadliest year for trans people with a total of 56 deaths in the United States. The vast majority of those were women of color.

If you have information on this shooting, contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.