Juliann Losey

32, They/Them

“It’s been surreal. This process has made me feel so incredibly grateful for the community and the support systems that I’ve had along the way. The South has the largest LGBTQ population in the country, and Houston is the largest city in the South, and this is the greatest honor that I could receive from the community I love so much. It’s truly phenomenal. I am specifically grateful to the city of Houston and the University of Houston for being so welcoming and supportive, and I can’t wait to celebrate Pride with you all.”

Known for: Being the gender and sexuality education program manager at the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center, where they help plan and facilitate events, host allyship education workshops, and advise students. They value being a co-conspirator for other marginalized identities and uplifting intersectional identities and voices through the Resource Center.

Favorite cause: The Mahogany Project, and Save Our Sisters United Inc.

Dream to change the world: To spread the embracing of gender joy and the joy of self-expression.

Ultimate life goal: To do their part to increase inclusion and a sense of belonging wherever they are.

Favorite hashtag: #blacktranslivesmatter

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.