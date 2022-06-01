Montrose Center’s drop-in youth support group represented by “Hatchling” Max, 11, He/They

Since its launch in 2018, the Montrose Center’s Hatch Jr. program, which serves LGBTQ youth ages 7 to 12, has impacted more than 150 families. That number is growing rapidly as more local families seek support in response to the latest political attacks that restrict their access to health care, education, and participation in school sports. One such family is that of 11-year-old Max, who shares his thoughts on participating in Hatch Jr.:

“Hatch Jr. is amazing. When I first started going, it helped me to meet other queer kids, and it gave me a safe space to figure out who I am. It’s good for everyone to know they’re not alone, and Hatch Jr. did that for me. It showed me that there are other queer kids, even though I didn’t know them at the time. I think that when you’re with other people like yourself, sometimes it’s easier because they just get it. You don’t have to explain everything. It’s obviously challenging being a queer kid today, and it makes a huge difference to be with others who are dealing with the same things.”

Time attending the program: Three years

Favorite Hatch Jr. activity: The small-group discussions where we talk about problems related to living in Texas as a queer kid.

When I grow up: I want to be a musician and play in a band. I play kaval (a type of flute), guitar, and bass guitar.

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.