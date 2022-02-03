Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: February 3–6, 2022

Thursday, February 3

Bingo with Queen Persephone

At 8 p.m., go to Angel Share for bingo night hosted by Persephone, Outsmart’s Gayest & Greatest 2021 Most Divine Drag Queen. Angel Share is a charity bar that supports a different nonprofit group every month. With every food or drink purchase, guests receive a ticket to vote for their favorite charity, and the charity with the most tickets at the end of the month wins 100 percent of the contest proceeds.

Bites n’ Bingo

At 8 p.m., ReBar hosts Bites and Bingo hosted by Mauricio and local drag performer Hu’Nee B. There will be four rounds of bingo, and appetizers are half off.

Montrose Idol

At 10:30 p.m, the Montrose Idol competition continues at ReBar. The weekly singing contest offers the chance to win $2,000 in cash and prizes. This week’s theme is country music.

Friday, February 4

VGL Houston Kickball

At 7 p.m., the Varsity Gay League: Houston hosts a Queer + Kickball Pre Season Game at Lawrence Park. Registration is required and includes a league T-shirt, after-parties, trophies, and photos.

Night of 1000 Dollys

At 8 p.m., head over to Goodnight Charlie’s for Night of 1000 Dollys—Dolly’s Denim and Diamond Ball. The Dolly Parton-inspired event is hosted by Vitamin B and features performances by Muffy Blake Vanderbilt III, Amber Vanderbilt, Petty, and Reign LaRue. Purchase tickets here.

Y2GAY

At 11:30 p.m., go to ReBar for Y2GAY, a rotating monthly drag show featuring music from the turn of the century. The event is hosted by ONDI and features performances by Roofie Dubois, Edna Anderson, and Dey’jzah Opulent Mirage.

Saturday, February 5

Weekend Wellness

At 11 a.m., stop by AIDS Foundation Houston for free STI and HIV testing, sexual-health education, PrEP intake, and COVID vaccines. To make an appointment, call 832-436-3798.

Montrose Art Market

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S Bar hosts its monthly Montrose Art Market. The event will showcase crafts, paintings, wall art, and fashion accessories created by local artists.

DJ Raqqcity and Sunni Tha Rapper at Pearl Bar

At 10 p.m., Pearl Bar presents beats by DJ Raqqcity to start off the night, followed by a midnight performance by Sunni Tha Rapper. Admission is $5 after 10 p.m.

Sunday, February 6

Drag Brunch Extravaganza

At noon, head down to Scotty Pub’s on the Bay in Galveston for its Drag Show Extravaganza hosted by Kiki Dion Van Wales, with performances by Miss Pride Galveston, Emerald Foxx Paris, and Miss Island Goddess Chachie Petrada Van Wales. For reservations, call 281-339-7474.

Pride Market

At 3 p.m., Pearl Bar hosts its weekly Pride Market. From crawfish to art, the event features all LGBTQ vendors—your one-stop shop for all things queer.

Texas Tradition Rodeo Roadshow 2022

At 3 p.m., the Texas Gay Rodeo Association (TGRA) presents the Texas Tradition Rodeo Roadshow 2022. All proceeds go to the TGRA Texas Traditions Rodeo on April 9 and 10 in Denton, Texas.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email staff member Adriana Salazar at [email protected].