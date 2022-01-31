Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Endorses 44 Candidates
Over 350 members participated in the virtual endorsement meeting.
The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus has backed 44 candidates running in several local primary races.
The Caucus, a group founded in 1975 to help elect LGBTQ-friendly politicians, endorsed the candidates during a virtual meeting on January 29. Over 350 Caucus members joined the online meeting, making it the largest virtual endorsement process in the group’s history, according to a Caucus statement.
By a vote of 133 to 111, the organization’s membership accepted the recommendations of the screening committee in 39 races, leaving eight races that were decided by the will of the body. The membership also decided not to make endorsements in four races.
“Our amazing committee of candidate screeners, led by Brandon Mack, worked tirelessly to interview candidates and make endorsement recommendations for the membership,” said Caucus president Jovon Alfon B. Tyler. “The vote to accept the recommendations of the screening committee illustrates the trust our membership has in our rigorous and thorough screening process. We greatly look forward to pushing our highly qualified, pro-equality slate of candidates in this election.”
The Caucus endorsements for the March 1 election are listed below:
Texas Lieutenant Governor – Carla Brailey
Texas Attorney General – Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office – Jay Kleberg
Member, State Board of Education, District 4 – Theldon Branch
State Senator, District 15 – John Whitmire
State Representative, District 26 – Lawrence “Skully” Allen Jr.
State Representative, District 27 – Ron Reynolds
State Representative, District 76 – James Burnett
State Representative, District 131 – Alma A. Allen
State Representative, District 142 – Candis Houston
State Representative, District 147 – Jolanda Jones
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 – Kyle Carter
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 9 – William Demond
District Judge, 183rd Judicial District – Chuck Silverman
District Judge, 184th Judicial District – Abigail Anastasio
District Judge, 185th Judicial District – Jason Luong
District Judge, 189th Judicial District – Lema May Barazi
District Judge, 208th Judicial District – Greg Glass
District Judge, 228th Judicial District – Samuel “Sam” Milledge II
District Judge, 230th Judicial District – Chris Morton
District Judge, 240th Judicial District – Surendran K. Pattel
District Judge, 248th Judicial District – Hilary Unger
District Judge, 263rd Judicial District – Melissa Marie Morris
District Judge, 270th Judicial District – Dedra Davis
District Judge, 312th Judicial District – Paul Antonio Calzada
District Judge, 315th Judicial District – Leah Shapiro
District Judge, 458th Judicial District – Stephen Longoria
District Judge, 482nd Judicial District – Veronica Monique Nelson
Harris County – County Judge – Lina Hidalgo
Harris County – County Civil Court At Law No. 4 – Manpreet Monica Singh
Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 7 – Andrew Wright
Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 10 – Juanita Jackson
Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 2 – Jannell Robles
Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 3 – Porscha Natasha Brown
Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 5 – David Marcel Fleischer
Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 6 – Kelley Andrews
Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law. No. 8 – Franklin Bynum
Harris County – Probate Court No. 2 – Michael Newman
Harris County – District Clerk – Marilyn Burgess
Harris County – County Treasurer – Dylan Osborne
Harris County – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – Adrian Garcia
Harris County – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – Lesley Briones
Harris County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 – Steve Duble
For more information about The Caucus, visit thecaucus.org.
