Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus Endorses 44 Candidates

113 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus has backed 44 candidates running in several local primary races.

The Caucus, a group founded in 1975 to help elect LGBTQ-friendly politicians, endorsed the candidates during a virtual meeting on January 29. Over 350 Caucus members joined the online meeting, making it the largest virtual endorsement process in the group’s history, according to a Caucus statement.

By a vote of 133 to 111, the organization’s membership accepted the recommendations of the screening committee in 39 races, leaving eight races that were decided by the will of the body. The membership also decided not to make endorsements in four races.

“Our amazing committee of candidate screeners, led by Brandon Mack, worked tirelessly to interview candidates and make endorsement recommendations for the membership,” said Caucus president Jovon Alfon B. Tyler. “The vote to accept the recommendations of the screening committee illustrates the trust our membership has in our rigorous and thorough screening process. We greatly look forward to pushing our highly qualified, pro-equality slate of candidates in this election.”

The Caucus endorsements for the March 1 election are listed below:

Texas Lieutenant Governor – Carla Brailey

Texas Attorney General – Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Texas Commissioner of the General Land Office – Jay Kleberg

Member, State Board of Education, District 4 – Theldon Branch

State Senator, District 15 – John Whitmire

State Representative, District 26 – Lawrence “Skully” Allen Jr.

State Representative, District 27 – Ron Reynolds

State Representative, District 76 – James Burnett

State Representative, District 131 – Alma A. Allen

State Representative, District 142 – Candis Houston

State Representative, District 147 – Jolanda Jones

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 – Kyle Carter

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals District, Place 9 – William Demond

District Judge, 183rd Judicial District – Chuck Silverman

District Judge, 184th Judicial District – Abigail Anastasio

District Judge, 185th Judicial District – Jason Luong

District Judge, 189th Judicial District – Lema May Barazi

District Judge, 208th Judicial District – Greg Glass

District Judge, 228th Judicial District – Samuel “Sam” Milledge II

District Judge, 230th Judicial District – Chris Morton

District Judge, 240th Judicial District – Surendran K. Pattel

District Judge, 248th Judicial District – Hilary Unger

District Judge, 263rd Judicial District – Melissa Marie Morris

District Judge, 270th Judicial District – Dedra Davis

District Judge, 312th Judicial District – Paul Antonio Calzada

District Judge, 315th Judicial District – Leah Shapiro

District Judge, 458th Judicial District – Stephen Longoria

District Judge, 482nd Judicial District – Veronica Monique Nelson

Harris County – County Judge – Lina Hidalgo

Harris County – County Civil Court At Law No. 4 – Manpreet Monica Singh

Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 7 – Andrew Wright

Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 10 – Juanita Jackson

Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 2 – Jannell Robles

Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 3 – Porscha Natasha Brown

Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 5 – David Marcel Fleischer

Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law No. 6 – Kelley Andrews

Harris County – County Criminal Court At Law. No. 8 – Franklin Bynum

Harris County – Probate Court No. 2 – Michael Newman

Harris County – District Clerk – Marilyn Burgess

Harris County – County Treasurer – Dylan Osborne

Harris County – County Commissioner Precinct 2 – Adrian Garcia

Harris County – County Commissioner Precinct 4 – Lesley Briones

Harris County – Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 – Steve Duble

For more information about The Caucus, visit thecaucus.org.