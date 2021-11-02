Election Day Endorsements from LGBTQ Advocacy Groups









Today is Election Day in Harris County, and eligible voters can cast their ballots at any polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

While there are only a handful of races today, their outcome will have major impacts, so voting is as important as ever.

Two political advocacy organizations—Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus (The Caucus) and Houston Stonewall Young Democrats—have announced endorsements with the local queer community’s best interests in mind.

The Caucus endorsements:

Houston Independent School District Trustee I – Elizabeth Santos

Houston Independent School District Trustee VI – Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca

Houston Independent School District Trustee VII – Anne Sung

Houston Community College District IV – Dr. Reagan Flowers

Houston Stonewall Young Democrats endorsements:

Houston Independent School District Trustee I – Elizabeth Santos

Houston Independent School District Trustee V – Maria Benzon

Houston Independent School District Trustee VII – Anne Sung

Houston Community College District III – Adriana Tamez

Houston Community College District VIII – Eva Loredo

Aldine Independent School District Position 3 – Rose Avalos

Aldine Independent School District Position 4 – Connie Esparza

Aldine Independent School District Position 5 – Emmanuel Guerro

There are also eight amendments to the Texas Constitution on today’s ballot. Neither The Caucus nor the Houston Stonewall Young Democrats shared their stances on these proposals. Below is a rundown of the constitutional amendments from the Harris County Democratic Party.