Election Day Endorsements from LGBTQ Advocacy Groups

The Caucus and Houston Stonewall Young Democrats endorse nine school-district candidates.

Photo of Staff Reporters Staff ReportersNovember 2, 2021
205

Today is Election Day in Harris County, and eligible voters can cast their ballots at any polling location between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. 

While there are only a handful of races today, their outcome will have major impacts, so voting is as important as ever.  

Two political advocacy organizations—Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus (The Caucus) and Houston Stonewall Young Democrats—have announced endorsements with the local queer community’s best interests in mind. 

The Caucus endorsements:

Houston Independent School District Trustee I – Elizabeth Santos
Houston Independent School District Trustee VI – Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca 
Houston Independent School District Trustee VII – Anne Sung
Houston Community College District IV – Dr. Reagan Flowers 

Houston Stonewall Young Democrats endorsements:

Houston Independent School District Trustee I – Elizabeth Santos
Houston Independent School District Trustee V – Maria Benzon
Houston Independent School District Trustee VII – Anne Sung
Houston Community College District III – Adriana Tamez 
Houston Community College District VIII – Eva Loredo 
Aldine Independent School District Position 3 – Rose Avalos
Aldine Independent School District Position 4 – Connie Esparza 
Aldine Independent School District Position 5 – Emmanuel Guerro 

There are also eight amendments to the Texas Constitution on today’s ballot. Neither The Caucus nor the Houston Stonewall Young Democrats shared their stances on these proposals. Below is a rundown of the constitutional amendments from the Harris County Democratic Party.

