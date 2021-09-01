BEHIND THE BAR: September 2021









What is your favorite shot to make? To drink?

Green-tea or lemon-drop shots to make, and Old Fashioned shots with Maker’s Mark to drink.

Where is your favorite place to drink when not on duty?

I like to drink at Boheme, right across the street.

What is a current bar drink trend that you’d like to see end?

I would be happy if I never had to make another Cherry Sour!

What are you best known for?

I make a Moscow Mule with a kick, and a great Rum Punch.

What are the best and worst holidays to work? Why?

Best holiday at our bar is Mother’s Day, because you make great tips. But it’s also the worst holiday to work because it’s so busy!

Biggest tip from one customer?

$550 from a big event!

Who are the hardest customers to please?

Families, and especially ones with lots of kids.

If you weren’t a bartender, what career would you choose?

Something in the media-production field, like an audio engineer.

Do you have any pets?

Yes, one small Chihuahua named Mambo.

Favorite food?

Spaghetti

Favorite restaurant?

Baba Yega (bring it back!)

Favorite place to travel?

Charleston, South Carolina

Dream vacation?

Costa Rica

Best advice to a wannabe bartender in an LGBTQ bar?

Don’t stress, you’ll get it.

Desired superpower?

Teleporting!

MAX’s Wine Dive

maxswinedive.com



This article appears in the September 2021 edition of OutSmart magazine.