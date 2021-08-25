Outdoor Food Festival Comes to Houston









COMMUNE is coming to Houston on Thursday. Organizers call it “a series of micro-events run by a collective of acclaimed chefs. An ‘anti-food-festival,’ one that is equitable, gives back to the community, champions social justice, and is committed to addressing systemic issues facing the hospitality industry.”

Initially, the event was to include 200-plus chefs for a two-week-long food adventure. “Unmasked, vaccinated participants and staff—the reunion we’ve all been waiting for since last March.” But with COVID-19 still out of control, the plans have changed significantly. The good news is that the event has morphed but has not been canceled.

Organizers will now present a “capsule” of sorts on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday—“an all-star lineup of talent and an entirely outdoor, experiential dining compound. Just three days instead of two weeks; two dozen chefs, not 200.”

All of the events will be held in a large outdoor space with limited, spaced seating. All local safety guidelines will be followed in order to keep guests as safe and comfortable as possible.

The events should provide a nice foretaste of the full-on food festival frivolity that so many of us have been missing during the pandemic.

And if you can’t attend, COMMUNE will return in March 2022 as originally planned, with all 200-plus chefs for two weeks. OutSmart will post a review of this weekend’s event with plenty of drool-worthy photos to get you in the mood to buy tickets for the main event next March—a not-to-be-missed festival for everyone inspired by all things food-and-drink.

Thursday, August 26

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Indie Chefs Collaboration Dinner Night 1: 12 chefs and 12 courses with wine pairings

9:00 p.m. to midnight: Lucky Danger with Tim Ma and Andrew Choiu

Friday, August 27

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Indie Chefs Collaboration Dinner Night 2: 12 chefs and 12 courses with wine pairings

Sunday, August 29

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Libby & Zoe’s Delicatexan with Daddy Jimbo Kanan

6:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Indie Chefs Collaboration Dinner Night 3: Grand Finale

9:00 p.m. to midnight: Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken with Marcelle Afram

More info and tickets at indiechefs.com/products/commune-preview