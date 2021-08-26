Legacy Community Health CEO Katy Caldwell Retires after 25 Years









Legacy Community Health CEO Katy Caldwell is retiring after 25 years of leading the organization.

Caldwell will retire from her position on December 31, Legacy said in a statement. After a nationwide search, Dr. Robert “Bobby” Hilliard Jr. has been appointed to the role.

In the late 1980s, Caldwell began her journey as a volunteer at the Montrose Clinic, where she assisted people impacted by HIV and AIDS. In 1996, she became executive director of that organization (which later became Legacy). At the time of her appointment, the clinic provided care out of a converted motel building on lower Westheimer Road.

Under Caldwell’s leadership, Legacy grew exponentially. It is the largest federally qualified health center in the entire Southwest, with more than 40 full-service clinics and 1,300 employees across Houston, Baytown, Deer Park, and Beaumont.

Hilliard’s appointment to CEO marks the first time that Legacy has been led by a physician.

Hilliard holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and a doctor of medicine degree from the UT Health Science Center. He is a former board member of Legacy Community Health, chairman of the board of trustees for AIDS United, and a diplomate with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

For the past decade, Dr. Hilliard has worked with medical insurance companies in a variety of positions, including president of WellCare Health Plans of Illinois and chief operating officer of UnitedHealthcare Community & State Plan of Texas.

For more information on Legacy Community Health, visit legacycommunityhealth.org.