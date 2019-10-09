Gayest & Greatest: Health and Beauty
Legacy Community Health’s CEO Katy Caldwell works to ensure the LGBTQ community’s trust.
After Katy Caldwell’s close friend was diagnosed with HIV in the late 1980s, she became a Montrose Clinic volunteer to help others affected by the virus.
“Many people were dying,” Caldwell recalls. “Giving someone an HIV diagnosis was basically handing them their death sentence. As a volunteer, there were days when I had to give multiple people HIV-positive results. That was tough.”
Caldwell again stepped up for folks affected by HIV and AIDS in 1996, when she accepted a job as executive director of the Montrose Clinic. Just as she took over the clinic, there was an HIV/AIDS medication breakthrough that allowed clinics across America to create a practical system of holistic HIV care. When Montrose Clinic morphed into Legacy Community Health in 2005, it became a place where anyone could receive health-related services—physical and mental health, social services, dental and eye care, and medication management.
Twenty-three years later, and under Caldwell’s leadership, Legacy Community Health has full-service clinics in 36 locations throughout Houston, offering comprehensive care to over 189,000 people, regardless of their ability to pay.
“Offering people affordable healthcare is important, because Texas has the highest number of uninsured people in the nation and Houston has the highest number in the state,” Caldwell notes, referencing data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. “Legacy’s mission is to drive healthy change in our communities, and the only way we can do that is to provide affordable access to healthcare services.”
It is in Legacy Community Health’s DNA to be LGBTQ-affirming, Caldwell says, but it hasn’t been easy to get everyone on the same page as the Trump administration rolls back healthcare protections for LGBTQ—and specifically transgender—people.
“We’re fighting the administration’s attacks on trans people in every way that we can,” Caldwell says, adding that Legacy is working with lobbyists in Washington to defeat anti-LGBTQ healthcare proposals. “We’re one voice in a large collective of voices (including our sister clinics across the country and the larger medical community) who believe in equal treatment for the trans community.”
Legacy Community Health will always be a place that provides affirming and affordable healthcare to trans people, Caldwell says. Everyone who is hired to work for the clinics must be LGBTQ-friendly, and employees are given training on how to best work with LGBTQ patients.
Commenting on Legacy Community Health winning OutSmart’s Gayest & Greatest 2019 awards for Best Community Healthcare Provider and Best Pharmacy, Caldwell says: “It’s one of the best compliments we could ever get that the community feels this way about our organization. I’m incredibly humbled and flattered. Legacy will continue to work every day for your trust.” —Lourdes Zavaleta
Best Male Mental Health Therapist/Psychologist
Denis “Woodja” Flanigan
Best Male Psychiatrist
Daniel Garza
Finalist: Barry Gritz
Best Female Personal Trainer
Danielle Sampey
Finalist: Shana Ross
Best Male Personal Trainer
Michael Shallis
Finalist: Tony Hood, David Muniz
Best Female Physician
M. Sandra Scurria
Finalists: Julia Kovacs, Jennifer Meyer
Best Male Physician
Gordon Crofoot
Finalists: Octavio Barrios, Colt Keo-Maier, Ted Voloyiannis
Best Fertility Clinic
Aspire Fertility
Finalist: Houston Fertility Institute
Best Gym/Place to Work Out
FIT Athletic Club
Finalists: Club Houston, Houston Gym, Skyline CrossFit
Best Chiropractor
Sherman Yeager
Finalist: Byron Menard
Best Pharmacy
Avita Pharmacy (tie), Legacy Pharmacy (tie)
Finalists: Kroger Montrose, Walgreen’s
Best Physical Therapist
Roy Rivera Jr.
Finalist: Ariel Harlev
Best Tattoo Parlor
Electric Chair
Finalists: Corazones Tattoo, Red Eye Gallery
Best Urgent or Emergency Care Center
SignatureCare Emergency Center
Finalist: Elite Care 24 Hour Emergency
Best Hydrating IV Spa
Vitality IV – River Oaks
