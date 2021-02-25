Cutthroat Barbershop Opens in Montrose









The face of Houston’s gayborhood is changing, and things just got a little more exciting with the debut of Cutthroat Montrose, located at 1508 Westheimer Road.

Occupying a beautifully refurbished bungalow from the 1930s, the barbershop chain’s newest store opened on February 9, and is a short walk from some of the area’s top bars, restaurants, and vintage clothing shops.

“It sits right next to Anvil and Tongue-Cut and Sparrow,” notes Cutthroat Montrose co-owner Brandy Chu. “Clients can continue their Houston experience [following their appointments] by grabbing a cocktail at one of these reputable bars.”

Prior to opening the barbershop with co-owner Brandan Licatino, Chu worked as a barber at the Cutthroat Barbershop on Washington Avenue—one of the chain’s two other locations. She believes the Montrose shop sets itself apart from these stores because “[the area] is much more modern—and this is also our only freestanding shop.”

While Chu isn’t currently working behind the barber chair, she promises that all of her employees will provide customers with “a great cut and a fun experience.”

From haircuts starting at $37 to full shaves beginning at $42, the shop offers a wide range of top-notch and reasonably priced services. But Cutthroat doesn’t stop there to make their customers feel well taken care of, Chu says.

Chu, a lesbian, has several LGBTQ and ally employees who work to ensure that Cutthroat Montrose is a safe and affirming space.

“We cater to short hair, and don’t use gender-specific prices,” she notes. “We welcome all members of the trans community and lesbian women who want short cuts. The same goes for [people] who have longer hair. However, those clients should call ahead and book with barbers who are capable of [working on] longer looks.”

Cutthroat opened its original location on Washington Avenue in September 2013, one of the first of a new breed of barbershops offering an elevated, salon-type experience. The chain’s second location in The Heights opened in 2015.

With the addition of Cutthroat Montrose, the chain’s three shops remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to protect everyone’s health, both customers and employees are required to follow safety protocols, such as wearing face masks.

Cutthroat Montrose is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, and folks can also book appointments online.

For more information on Cutthroat Barbershop, visit cutthroatbarbers.com.