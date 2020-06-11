Pride Houston Announces June 27 March and Rally for Racial Justice









Pride Houston, the organization that puts together Space City’s LGBTQ celebration each summer, has announced a June 27 march and rally for racial justice in response to the wave of police-brutality injustices that sparked worldwide civil-rights demonstrations just as this year’s Pride Month was getting underway.

“We are vigilantly aware that our own ability to celebrate our Pride and our progress as LGBTQIA+ people cannot be taken for granted when protesters of similar and related movements, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, take to the streets,” Pride Houston said in a June 11 Facebook post. “We stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and recognize that Pride is not color-blind to the brutality of the world we’re living in today.”

Read the entire Pride Houston announcement here.

The organization’s June 27 event is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. downtown at City Hall, and will feature speakers from the Black Lives Matter movement. Volunteers will pass out snacks, water, hand sanitizer, and masks to attendees.

“One of our largest goals is keeping our advocates safe and healthy during these uncertain times due to the ever-present threat of COVID-19,” Pride Houston said.

Pride Houston also announced that its logo, which originally featured the traditional Pride colors, has been revamped to include black and brown stripes to uplift LGBTQ people of color, along with the Trans Pride flag colors to honor the transgender community.

“Our own fight for equality—and one that still requires a tireless fight every day—began with assembly and protests,” Pride Houston said. “We will overcome and succeed as a community, as a family that stands together. Queer, Black, ally, trans, gender nonconforming, immigrants, all united. Our voices are louder together.”

OutSmart will continue to update its website with the latest Pride Houston news. You can also keep up with Pride Houston online at pridehouston.org.