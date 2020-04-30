Houston’s LGBTQ Pride Celebration Postponed until the Fall









Houston’s 2020 LGBTQ Pride celebration has been postponed.

Pride Houston, the organization that puts together Space City’s LGBTQ festival and parade each summer, announced in an April 30 press release that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event would be pushed back to later this year.

“Given the impact of the pandemic, we have come to the unanimous conclusion that the only viable decision is to postpone Houston’s 2020 Pride Celebration with a target of fall 2020,” the organization said.

Even though the late-June event has been delayed, Pride Houston said that it would continue hosting smaller pop-up events throughout June.

Pride Houston will host an online Pride kick-off event tonight to announce their lineup of entertainment headliners, grand marshals, and more.

Tune in to Pride Houston’s Facebook Live stream here:

For more information about Pride Houston events, visit pridehouston.org.