Local Black LGBTQ-Owned Businesses to Support









Following the senseless murders of George Floyd and so many other Black Americans, folks across the globe are asking, "How can I help?"

Activists have called on all of us to promote racial justice by signing ballot-initiative petitions, donating to fundraisers for victims of police brutality, and sharing educational information online. We are also being encouraged to stand in solidarity with the Black community through our ongoing support of Black-owned businesses.

The OutSmart staff has compiled this list of local businesses owned by Black LGBTQ Houstonians. If you know of other businesses that should be on this list, comment below or send an email to [email protected].

Health and Beauty

Dr. Keith Clarke Family and Individual Counseling



Keith Clarke, an openly gay counselor and behavioral intervention strategist, works with individuals to help them create healthy, functional living situations.

For more information on Dr. Keith Clarke’s services, visit drkeithclarke.com.

Integrated Medical & Wellness Group

Dr. Monique Lyons Lee, a lesbian chiropractor, is a founding owner of this wellness-oriented practice. Lyons Lee specializes in neuromusculoskeletal conditions, personal injury, and LGBTQ healthcare.

For more information on Integrated Medical & Wellness Group, call 713-396-2701.

JM Professional Services

Jeffrey Myles, an openly gay man, owns this healthcare counseling and therapy service. His business specializes in substance abuse counseling, SAP evaluations, and more.

For more information on JM Professional Services, call 713-447-2146.

Nap Bar

Khaliah O. Guillory, a lesbian woman, owns this siesta facility in The Galleria mall. Nap Bar allows guests to nap in a comfortable, private suite from 20 minutes up to 4 hours.

For more information on Nap Bar, visit napbarnow.com.

Sole Aesthetic



Dr. Vanessa Barrow, an out podiatrist, is the owner of this innovative practice in Bellaire. Dr. Barrow will help folks love their Louboutins again with new-age, non-invasive foot treatments using biologic technology.

For more information on Sole Aesthetic, visit soleaesthetictx.com.

The Sports & Wellness Doc

Chiropractor Dr. Alexia McClerkin owns this Southwest Houston wellness clinic. McClerkin’s practice, which is a member of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce, is committed to helping patients resume their lifelong pursuit of health, fitness, and well-being with dry-needling, chiropractic adjustments, deep tissue massages, and stretching therapies.

For more information on The Sports & Wellness Doc, visit sportsandwellnessdoc.com.

The Hot Towel TX

Tinisha “Nish” Cox, a lesbian woman, is the owner of The Hot Towel TX barber shop in West Houston. Her business is an all-female shop specializing in full grooming, including facials and women’s hairstyling.

For more information on The Hot Towel TX, visit thehottoweltx.com.

Pet & Cleaning Services

Aussie Pet Mobile

James Boswell, an out Houstonian, is the owner of Aussie Pet Mobile in River Oaks. The mobile grooming service offers an exceptional cleaning experience for pets in the comfort and safety of Boswell’s van parked outside of your home.

For more information on Aussie Pet Mobile, visit petgroomerriveroaks.com.

MarFran Cleaning

Lesbian couple Marilyn Jordan and Naomi Scales’ business specializes in janitorial cleaning, lawn care, and facility maintenance. They also offer a variety of sanitization options, including environmentally friendly products.

For more information on MarFran Cleaning, visit marfrancleaning.com.

Legal and Financial

Empower Financial

Lesbian couple Shenice Brown and Shan Randle own this consulting business that helps clients plan and save for the future.

For more information on Empower Financial, visit empowerfinanciallife.com.

Fran Watson, Attorney at Law

Attorney Fran Watson, a local lesbian activist, has been practicing law for over 10 years. She represents individuals and small-business owners on a variety of issues including estate planning and probate, contract and settlement negotiation, and commercial disputes.

For more information on Fran Watson, Attorney at Law, visit fwatsonlaw.com.

IT Support & Business Consulting

h.u.e. Technology



Jeri Hardin, a lesbian woman, provides physical and cyber-security assessments, smart-home automation, IT installations, fiber-optic cabling, and more.

For more information on h.u.e. Technology, visit hue-technology.com.

Koncept Kit



Transgender activist Dee Dee Watters is the COO and partner of this Sugar Land creative marketing firm. The company specializes in data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes and revenue models.

For more information on Koncept Kit, visit konceptkit.com.

IntelliChoice Consulting

Kendra Walker, a lesbian woman, is the owner of this consulting service for commodities and energy-trading companies looking to achieve the highest-quality operations.

For more information on Intellichoice Consulting, visit intellichoiceconsulting.com.

Restaurants and Catering

The Breakfast Klub



This popular Midtown brunch spot is recognized as one of the best breakfasts in the nation by Zagat’s guide to top restaurants. Owner Marcus Davis is also a member of the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on The Breakfast Klub, visit thebreakfastklub.com.

210 Fusion Cuisine



NaTosha “Chef Tae” Barber, a lesbian woman, is the owner of this Cajun comfort-food catering company. While Barber’s catering gigs have been put on hold due to the pandemic, weekly meal-prep services and holiday menus are still available.

For more information about 210 Fusion Cuisine, visit 210fusion.com or call 832-857-4796.

Entertainment

Urban Souls Dance Company



Harrison Guy, a gay activist and director of arts and culture for the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation, is the founder and artistic director of Urban Souls Dance Company.

For more information on Urban Souls Dance Company, visit urbansouls.org.

NishiaDaDiva Productions

LGBTQ promoter Nishia Jackson, also known as Madam Nightlife, is the owner of NishiaDaDiva Productions. Through her company, Jackson is known for spearheading Krave Houston, an urban LGBTQ Pride event.

For more information about NishiaDaDiva Productions, visit nishiadadiva.com.

Photography and Videography

Aryka Randall Photography

Aryka Randall, an out writer, filmmaker, and photographer, owns this on-site photography firm based in Houston. She specializes in creative, affordable, and high-quality photography services.

For more information on Aryka Randall Photography, visit arykapphotography.com.

Graham Maio Photography

Openly gay photographer Graham Maio owns a Houston-based photography company. His services include both studio and outdoor sessions.

For more information on Graham Maio Photography, visit tinyurl.com/y8wx5gob or send an email to [email protected].

Your Videographer



Jay Clarke, an out videographer, is the owner of this Houston-based wedding-photography company that helps couples capture the unforgettable moments from their special day.

For more information on Your Videographer, visit yourvideographerhtx.com.

If you know of other Black LGBTQ Houston restaurants that should be added to this list, send an email to [email protected].