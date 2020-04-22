Funding Group Awards $120,000 in Emergency Grants to Local LGBTQ Nonprofits









An LGBTQ Texas funding group has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by awarding emergency grants totaling $120,000 to 26 nonprofits from across the Lone Star State.

Texas Pride Impact Funds (TPIF), a Houston-based organization that seeks to expand opportunities for queer folks through financial suppors, announced in an April 20 Facebook Live that the group voted to suspend its 2020 competitive grants, and instead give the funds to LGBTQ organizations that are serving vulnerable communities as a result of the pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic is magnifying the problems that already existed surrounding basic needs, food, shelter and employment for the LGBTQ community,” said TPIF president Ron Guillard. “A major concern is how the crisis is compounding inequality and endangering LGBTQ communities of color who already face multiple, complex barriers.”

Watch TPIF’s Facebook Live announcement below:

Recipients of TPIF’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund come from smaller cities around the state, as well as organizations serving multi-county regions in the urban centers of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio.

A list of the TPIF’s grant recipients is available below:

Abounding Prosperity (Dallas) $3,000

allgo (Austin) $3,000

AIDS Services (Austin) $5,000

Black Trans Advocacy Council (Dallas) $3,000

Borderland Rainbow Center (El Paso) $10,000

Coalition for Aging LGBT (Dallas) $5,500

Communities of Color United: Coalition for Racial Justice (Austin) $2,500

Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation (Corpus Christi) $7,500

Dallas Hope Charities $3,000

Dune’s LGBT Homeless Solutions Foundation (Fort Worth) $5,000

Eagle Pass SAFE $3,000

Fundación Latinoamericana De Acción Social (Houston) $1,500

Legacy Counseling Center (Dallas) $5,500

Lesbian Health Initiative (Houston) $2,500

MCC San Antonio (San Antonio) $5,000

Montrose Center (Houston) $7,500

Montrose Grace Place (Houston) 5,500

Out in West Texas (Midland) $1,500

Pride Center (San Antonio) $5,000

Pride Community Clinic, UT Health (San Antonio) $7,500

Resource Center (Dallas) $7,500

River City Advocacy (New Braunfels) $5,000

Texas Tech LGBTQIA (Lubbock) $1,500