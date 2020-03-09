Texas Pride Impact Funds’ 2020 Grants Program is Now Underway









Texas Pride Impact Funds (TPIF) is now accepting letters of interest for grants from LGBTQ non-profits.

TPIF, a Houston-based organization that seeks to expand opportunities for queer folks through financial support, announced in a February press release that it would again give funds to LGBTQ-affirming Texas groups. In order to be considered, organizations must submit a letter of interest by 5 p.m. on March 13. On April 6, TPIF will invite selected organizations to respond with grant proposals.

“The goal of TPIF’s grant process is to identify organizations that are doing incredible work but lack the staff or financial resources to fulfill their mission,” said TPIF chair Randall Gentry. “The health and future of the LGBTQIA+ community in Texas is in the hands of the nonprofit partners who do so much with so little. Very few other foundations will fund LGBTQ nonprofits and programs, therefore it is vital that we support a wide variety of community needs.”

Although Texas is one of the top five most populous states in the nation and is home to nine percent of the US LGBTQ population, funding for queer services and support ranks last among those states. To combat this, TPIF launched a series of targeted grants in 2018 to organizations that align with funding priorities that include health care, seniors, youth, employment, and social support.

TPIF’s grant program last year drew proposals from 31 organizations, seventeen of which––including the Montrose Center, Lesbian Health Initiative, and TXRX Labs––were selected to receive an aggregate of $120,000 in grants.

LGBTQ organizations that seek grants can download TPIF’s letter of interest form here. More information about TPIF’s selection criteria for grant winners can be found at www.txpif.org/needs-assessment-grants/grant-process-defined.

Grants will be awarded between September and October 2020.

TPIF launched in 2015 as a community foundation for LGBTQ Texans to connect organizations and community leaders with philanthropic donors across the state. Now in its fourth year of operations, the group continues to build a statewide network for local queer leaders and organizers to share practices, methodologies, and contacts for collaboration.

For more information about TPIF, visit txpif.org.