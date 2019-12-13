In Hopes to Win Runoff Election, Tony Buzbee Sends Houstonians an Anti-LGBTQ Letter









In a final effort to win his runoff election, mayoral candidate Tony Buzbee sent a letter to supporters attacking Houston’s LGBTQ community.

The letter, which was posted to Facebook on Friday, December 13, calls attention to his opponent Mayor Sylvester Turner’s stance on pro-equality issues, such as Turner’s support for the 2013 Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO), and the Houston Public Library’s since-halted Drag Queen Storytime.

“In 2015, Sylvester Turner promoted the ordinance which would have allowed men to enter women’s bathrooms. Thankfully, our community stood, said NO and resoundingly defeated that dangerous ordinance. Now, Sylvester Turner is back…promoting his ‘Drag Queen Story Hour,’” Buzbee’s letter reads.

Buzbee’s letter—which includes transphobic imagery, and the fear-mongering lie that transgender nondiscrimination protections would lead to men preying on young girls in public restrooms—was sent just months after he boasted his support for the LGBTQ community during a Pride Forum on August 2.

However, it appears that Buzbee has since decided to rescind his promises to protect LGBTQ lives in exchange for more votes.

Election day is tomorrow, Saturday, December 14. Those who are registered can vote at any of the more than 700 neighborhood polling locations on election days between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information on where to vote, visit harris-votes-polling-map.herokuapp.com/. For a list of Houston GLBT Political Caucus-endorsed candidates, visit pac.thecaucus.org/endorsements/.