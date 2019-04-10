Unicorn Magical Dessert Bar Makes Montrose Even More Fantastical

Share with your friends Submit

Javi and Bubar Usman are making Houston just a little more extraordinary with their Unicorn Magical Dessert Bar, which officially opened last month. Inspired by their daughter’s love of all things unicorn, the pair decided to open a unicorn-themed dessert bar that would offer everything from cakes to donuts to milkshakes. “Everything has to be pink and unicorn-ish,” Javi explains.

Their Dallas location has caused quite a stir, with a three- to four-hour wait on the very first day and people traveling from all over the county to check out their magical offerings. Houston seems equally excited about the concept, with more than 13,000 people on Facebook showing interest in the Houston opening at 907 Westheimer. No wonder. Unicorn Magical Dessert Bar is truly the first of its kind.

A crowd of nearly 2,000 attended the two-day opening of the Unicorn Magical Dessert Bar on March 9 and 10, and most patiently waited hours in a line that wrapped around the Montrose store. One month later and business is still going strong, an employee told OutSmart.

“We’re still extremely busy, especially on weekends,” the worker said. “Things slow down during the days when kids are at school, but on Saturdays and Sundays we still experience a line that goes outside. I’d say it’s worth the wait.”

Usman creates all of the recipes himself, being a pastry chef by trade and having a deep love for baking and decorating. The top menu items, Usman says, are the unicorn milk shake and the unicorn cake pop. But all of the Magical Dessert Bar’s offerings are known for being as delicious as they are colorful and glittery.

If people’s love of sweets and unicorns is any indication, Unicorn Magical Dessert Bar is sure to be all the rage here in Houston. When you check it out, be sure to bring your sweet tooth—and your patience during peak hours. I am assured that it will be well worth the wait!

This article appears in the April 2019 edition of OutSmart magazine.