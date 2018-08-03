Hotze: Drag Queen Storytime Part of Sodomites’ Evil Plan to Recruit Kids Into Perverted Lifestyle

Share with your friends Submit

Anti-LGBTQ activist Steve Hotze isn’t giving up on his campaign to ban Drag Queen Storytime at the Houston Public Library.

“I believe that we need to teach our children strong, Biblical moral values. Wouldn’t you agree?” Hotze wrote in an email to supporters Wednesday, Aug. 1. “The drag queens and other perverts demand that we accept, affirm and celebrate their wicked sexual behavior.”

Hotze’s email included a 2017 Associated Press video report on Drag Queen Story Hour in New York City. The email encouraged people to sign an online petition and contact Houston city council members to ask them to eliminate Drag Queen Storytime.

“Why should the Houston Public Library be promoting drag queen behavior to anybody, much less to young children under 10 years of age? This is outrageous and despicable. We must stop this evil program,” Hotze wrote. “This program has been developed by the LGBTQ political movement, with the intention of recruiting children into their wicked, perverted lifestyle. The drag queen asked the children, ‘Who wants to grow up and be a drag queen?’ This is a form of pedophilia.

“Just like we have opposed the godless Communists who are trying to destroy our American values, so we must oppose the sodomites who are undermining the Biblically based moral values of our nation,” Hotze continued.

In 2016, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) formally designated Hotze’s organization, the Conservative Republicans of Texas, as an anti-LGBTQ hate group. The SPLC’s designation was largely based on the group’s false, fear-mongering claims during the 2015 campaign to repeal the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO). Hotze bankrolled the successful anti-HERO campaign, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Last year, Hotze was an ardent supporter of accused pedophile Roy Moore in his failed U.S. Senate bid. Hotze launched a PAC that spent $91,000 in support of Moore, and led a news conference to defend the GOP candidate against numerous allegations of child sexual assault.

Hotze has previously compared gay people to murderers and same-sex marriage to the Holocaust.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of nationwide marriage equality, Hotze said justices in the majority “hate God” and “want to let sodomites queer our country,” and that the decision would lead to kindergarten teachers encouraging their students to try anal sex.

Watch Hotze speak in support of Moore below.

