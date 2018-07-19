Local NewsNews

Anti-LGBTQ Group Attacks Houston’s Drag Queen Storytime

Pastor Council calls event at public library 'truly unbelievable.'

John Wright By John Wright July 19, 2018
The anti-LGBTQ Houston Area Pastor Council sent an email to supporters July 19 attacking Houston’s Drag Queen Storytime.

The Pastor Council email calls attention to a KHOU-TV story about a July 11 installment of Drag Queen Storytime at the Heights Branch of the Houston Public Library.

“TXPC NOTE: Pastors and responsible parents, please make sure to click on the top image and watch the full news story – it is truly unbelievable,” the Pastor Council wrote above the KHOU story in its email. 

The Pastor Council also underlined and highlighted in red this sentence from the KHOU story: “The story time was geared towards children between 18 months old and 10 years old. (emphasis added).”

The Pastor Council, led by Dave Welch, played a major role in the 2015 campaign to repeal the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO), which prohibited discrimination against LGBTQ people. The anti-HERO campaign was built around the fear-mongering lie that transgender nondiscrimination protections would lead to men preying on young girls in public restrooms.

Read columnist David Webb’s recent piece about Welch here.

For a schedule of upcoming Drag Queen Storytime events, go here.

 

John Wright

