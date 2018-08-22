Here’s Your Chance to Drop a Big Gay Money Bomb on Mike Pence

Share with your friends Submit

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Houston on Thursday morning, Aug. 23 to raise money for endangered Republican Congressman John Culberson.

Pence, of course, has a long and storied anti-LGBTQ history.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Culberson’s 7th Congressional District in west Houston by 1.4 points in 2016, but the GOP incumbent still managed to defeat Democrat James Cargas by 12 points. In November, Culberson faces Lizzie Pannill Fletcher, and flipping this seat is critical to Democrats’ hopes of regaining a House majority.

Culberson received the lowest possible score of zero on the Human Rights Campaign’s most recent Congressional Scorecard, and has voted in line with Trump’s positions a whopping 98 percent of the time. Fletcher is backed by the Houston GLBT Political Caucus.

Culberson’s campaign has not publicly disclosed the location of Thursday’s breakfast fundraiser, perhaps to avoid a Big Gay Dance Party protest. But Fletcher has taken the opportunity to launch a 48-hour “Stop Mike Pence and John Culberson” fundraising campaign.

To contribute, go here.

