Proud to have earned the endorsement of the @HGLBTCaucus tonight! pic.twitter.com/3UvLNTWN6W — Lizzie Pannill Fletcher (@Lizzie4Congress) April 5, 2018

By Brandon Wolf

The Houston GLBT Political Caucus on Wednesday, April 4, endorsed Lizzie Pannill Fletcher for Congress in her Mary 22 Democratic Primary runoff against Laura Moser in Houston’s Congressional District 7.

With approximately 160 members attending the Caucus’ runoff endorsement meeting, Fletcher received 62 percent of votes.

Fletcher was also the top vote-getter among seven candidates in the March 6 primary, capturing 29 percent to Moser’s 24 percent. The winner of the runoff between Fletcher and Moser will take on anti-LGBTQ incumbent Congressman John Culberson, R-Houston, in a district where Democrats hope to pick up a seat in the U.S. House in November.

At their primary endorsement meeting in February, Caucus members debated the Congressional District 7 race for nearly two hours, but did not make an endorsement. Fletcher’s supporters include former Houston City Council Members Sue Lovell and Gordon Quan, former Harris County Democratic Party chair Lane Lewis, Texas legislative legends Sarah Weddington and Sissy Farenthold, and former Houston Mayor Fred Hofheinz.

Caucus members also voted Wednesday to endorse Martha Castex-Tatum for Houston City Council, District K in a May 5 special election to fill the seat that became vacant upon the recent death of Councilman Larry Green. The seat has an 18-month term remaining.

Other candidates in May 22 runoffs who received the Caucus’ endorsement were Democrats Mike Siegel for U.S. Congressional District 10; Cheryl Elliott Thornton for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 7, Place 2; and Josh Wallenstein for County School Trustee, Position 3, At Large.

The meeting began with many of the Caucus’ 41 endorsed candidates in March 6 primaries returning to thank members. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew White characterized the current GOP administration as “insane” during his remarks. White, who is endorsed by the Caucus, faces out lesbian former Dallas County sheriff Lupe Valdez in the May 22 runoff.

Other endorsed candidates who won their primary races by slim margins told Caucus members that the group’s support was the determining factor in their victories.

The Caucus will begin screening candidates in the November 6 general election in June.

