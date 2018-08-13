(Photo courtesy of Eric Edward Schell Photography)
El Real Expertly Trolls El Tiempo

Neighboring Tex-Mex restaurant hilariously responds to Jeff Sessions controversy on its marquee.

John Wright By John Wright August 13, 2018
August 13, 2018
El Real Tex-Mex Cafe sits just a few blocks west of El Tiempo Cantina’s Montrose location on Westheimer Road.

On Sunday, El Real responded to the controversy over El Tiempo’s decision to celebrate a visit from Attorney General Jeff Sessions two days before.

“BRUNCH SESSIONS AT EL REAL ARE ALWAYS CAGE FREE AND FULL OF RAINBOWS,” El Real wrote on its historic marquee.

El Tiempo is facing calls for a boycott after posting a photo of co-owner Domenic Laurenzo posing with Sessions, alongside a caption stating that it was an “honor” to serve President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ attorney general.

Since then, El Tiempo has shut down its social media pages, and Laurenzo told KHOU-TV the restaurant chain has received death threats.

“In retrospect, it was a mistake because it angered so many people,” Laurenzo said. “We have gotten so many complaints and comments. And threats, death threats. This has been extremely shocking to our family.”

The Washington Post noted Monday morning that Sessions had yet to publicly comment on the controversy.

John Wright

John Wright is the editor of OutSmart magazine. He has spent two decades in the mainstream and LGBTQ media. Most recently, he served as senior editor of Dallas Voice, and covered LGBTQ issues in the state Legislature for The Texas Observer. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Wright earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He resides in the EaDo area of Houston, where he is currently remodeling a 1930s row house.
