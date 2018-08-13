El Real Expertly Trolls El Tiempo

Share with your friends Submit

El Real Tex-Mex Cafe sits just a few blocks west of El Tiempo Cantina’s Montrose location on Westheimer Road.

On Sunday, El Real responded to the controversy over El Tiempo’s decision to celebrate a visit from Attorney General Jeff Sessions two days before.

“BRUNCH SESSIONS AT EL REAL ARE ALWAYS CAGE FREE AND FULL OF RAINBOWS,” El Real wrote on its historic marquee.

El Tiempo is facing calls for a boycott after posting a photo of co-owner Domenic Laurenzo posing with Sessions, alongside a caption stating that it was an “honor” to serve President Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ attorney general.

Since then, El Tiempo has shut down its social media pages, and Laurenzo told KHOU-TV the restaurant chain has received death threats.

“In retrospect, it was a mistake because it angered so many people,” Laurenzo said. “We have gotten so many complaints and comments. And threats, death threats. This has been extremely shocking to our family.”

The Washington Post noted Monday morning that Sessions had yet to publicly comment on the controversy.

Comments