Spring has sprung—and as it turns out, there is a campy rainbow-colored lining, if you will, to the dark cloud of the Trump administration.

Artists like Randy Rainbow are thriving (while keeping hope and humor alive) as part of the Resistance. The gay YouTube star is bringing his show to Texas this month, with an appearance at Houston’s House of Blues on March 23.

For our March cover story, writer Kim Hogstrom spoke with the man behind those hilarious viral show-tune parodies of the president and his merry band of misfits.

Elsewhere in this issue, I report on my recent chat with Houston Independent School District’s superintendent, Richard Carranza, who has made headlines with his unprecedented support for LGBTQ equality.

Meanwhile, with voting under way for the March primary elections, we continue our “Out for Change” series with Brandon Wolf’s profile of Michael and Steven Byrum-Bratsen of Iowa Colony, who could become the first married same-sex couple in Texas in which both spouses hold elected office.

In our annual real-estate section, Marene Gustin chats with Galveston’s Tom Schwenk as part of her rundown of the Houston area’s top LGBTQ-friendly Realtors. This issue also includes “What Drives You,” in which James Hurst takes a look at the latest automotive trends.

On the entertainment front, Don Maines has previews of several upcoming shows, including Cirque du Soleil at the Toyota Center and a production of The Laramie Project in conservative Brazoria County.

Our lovely spring weather also means it’s time for the Sherwood Forest Faire and Bunnies on the Bayou, while the Lone Star Volleyball Association serves up its 30th-anniversary season.

Here’s to new beginnings.

—John Wright

