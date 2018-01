0 Share with your friends Submit

Your weekly roundup of LGBTQ happenings.

Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Friday, Jan. 5

• At 5:30 p.m., join Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke at The West End for his Beers With Beto Houston Fundraiser. Have a drink with fellow supporters as O’Rourke shares his plan for his Senate race against Senator Ted Cruz. More information here.

• At 6:30 p.m., Writers in The Schools will perform a slam poetry session at Discovery Green in front of the park’s new art installation “Hello Trees! A Walking Serenade.” This will be the first event in the Friday Night Sound Series. More details here.

• At 11 p.m., Rumors Beach Bar is having a Latin night featuring some of Houston’s best drag queens, hosted by Angelina DM Trailz. Alexis Nicole Whitney, Erin Taylor, and Natalia E. Crawford will perform. More info here.

Saturday, Jan. 6

• From Saturday through Jan. 21, visit Galveston Island for the seventh annual Galveston Restaurant Week. Patrons can choose from the island’s most delicious eateries for discounted, fixed-priced menus. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Galveston Restaurant Week. A portion of proceeds from the event will go to Access Care of Coastal Texas, a nonprofit that provides HIV/AIDS services. More details here.

• At 11:30, meet Fran Watson, Democratic candidate for Texas Senate, at Jenni’s Noodle House for the People First Volunteer Block Walk. The openly LGBTQ candidate wants your help sharing her platform in District 17. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Watson. More info here.

• At 8 p.m., Bring Your Own Dog to Sharespace Studio for an Unleashed Pawty benefitting Houston Pet Set. DJ Nimbus will play tunes as guests enjoy bites, beer, and wine. There will be dog contests, raffles, and local celebrity pooch Sir Griffin from the JW Marriott Downtown will appear on the red carpet. More details here.

Sunday, Jan. 6

• At 9 a.m., the Montrose Softball League is recruiting for their 2018 Spring Season at Houston Sportsplex. Wear cleats and be ready to go through some drills. More info here.

• At 2 p.m., PFLAG Houston will host its first meeting of 2018 at St. Paul Houston’s Fondren Hall. Kent Loftin, chief development officer at the Montrose Center, will be the guest speaker. Small group discussions will follow. More details here.

• At 6 p.m., Texas native Paige Lewis, lead singer of the band See How They Run, will perform a set at Pearl Bar Houston. The bar will sell drinks at happy hour price all day. More info here.

View OutSmart’s full calendar here, and submit events here.

Comments